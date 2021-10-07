Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In some respects, I find difficulties in assessing Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) as an investment.

On the positive side, the company can boast of a dividend that yields more than three times that of the average for the S&P 500 index. With 46 consecutive years of dividend increases, the firm is bound to earn the title of Dividend King in a few more years.

The company has nearly 14,000 stores in 9 countries, including over 9,000 in the US. This near ubiquitous presence means approximately 78% of the US population lives within 5 miles of a Walgreens store. Now consider that enrollment in myWalgreens grew by 34% over the prior quarter to 75 million members. It is no wonder then that when immunizations are included, Walgreens filled 287.6 million prescriptions on a 30-day adjusted basis in fiscal 2020.

In an effort to drive growth, management has a number of initiatives in place, and recent developments should serve to bolster the firm's balance sheet.

However, reimbursement pressures have led to falling profit margins. In FY13, Walgreens' gross margin was 29.24%. By 2019, that had fallen to 21.97% and by FY 2020, gross margin was 20.2%.

Competition with Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN) and exposure to government regulations in the US and UK are risks often cited by bears.

When I weigh the pro and cons, I have a company with reasonable cash flow and a strong, growing dividend that is growing at a snail's pace. Therein lies my conundrum. Do I opt to invest in a fairly solid company with a history of lackluster growth, or should I choose a stock with a better growth trajectory?

The answer may very well lie in management's initiatives.

Recent Developments

Less than a week ago, news broke that Walgreens, CVS Health (CVS), Walmart, and Giant Eagle will face a trial alleging that inaction on the part of those companies resulted in the overuse of opioids in the Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull. If the companies are found at fault, a US District Judge will determine the extent of their liabilities.

A bit over a week ago, Bloomberg reported Walgreens was in merger talks with Evolent Health (EVH). The latter company focuses on health care delivery and payment solutions. Neither company responded to requests for comments, and discussions between the two firms are ongoing.

In late September, management announced WBA is making a majority investment in Shields Health Solutions. Shields is "an industry leader in integrated, health system-owned specialty pharmacy care."

In two years time, Shields rapid growth led to its platform providing 1 million specialty patients with access to 70 health system partners nationwide.

Shields works with hospitals to develop onsite specialty pharmacies and to coordinate care plans for patients. Specialty pharmacies deliver medications with unique handling, storage and distribution requirements, to patients with complex, chronic conditions such as MS, cancers, and rheumatoid arthritis.

The acquisition buttresses Walgreens' current position as one of the four largest specialty pharmacies through its AllianceRx Walgreens Prime joint venture with leading PBM Prime Therapeutics.

The move cost Walgreens $970 million and will result in WBA holding a 71% share in Shields. The deal is expected to close by the end of the Q2 22 and is expected to be modestly accretive. WBA has an option to acquire the remaining equity interests.

Late last August, the company announced plans to increase the minimum wage for its hourly workers to $15 per hour. Walgreens claims about half of its current hourly employees already earn at least $15 an hour, and that the increase in pay will cost the firm $450 million over the next three years. The pay hikes commence this month.

Undoubtedly, due in part to an evolution hastened by the pandemic, the company reported same day prescription delivery service is now available at nearly all of its store locations. Delivery fees vary by location, and most prescriptions will arrive at a customers doorstep within hours.

Back in June, WBA completed the divestiture of Alliance Healthcare to AmerisourceBergen (ABC) for $6.5 billion. The deal gives Walgreens $6.27 billion in cash and the remainder in shares. In FY 2020, revenue from Alliance Healthcare generated 14% of WBA's sales and 8% of the company's adjusted EBITDA. Walgreens will continue to own Alliance's German, Italian, and Chinese operations.

Works In Progress

Walgreens has a 28% stake in AmerisourceBergen. The partnership between the two firms generates synergies of $150 million. WBA's agreement with ABC includes increased inventory thresholds and direct delivery to Walgreens locations, thereby lowering overhead expenses. According to Morningstar, the distribution terms with ABC result in Walgreens receiving a 20-basis point advantage in drug pricing versus the closest peer.

WBA has a partnership with VillageMD to open 700 physician-staffed primary care clinics within Walgreens locations. The goal is to drive foot traffic by providing medical treatment within the stores. In return, this should result in increased demand for higher-margin pharmacy products.

While Walgreens will provide $3 billion in equity and convertible debt to VillageMD over a three-year period, the latter firm is required to devote 80% of those funds to opening new clinics. WBA will also acquire a 30% stake in VillageMD.

This is a work in progress that is proceeding at a tepid pace. As to the efficacy of this initiative, that remains to be seen.

In the past, I've written of Walgreens partnership with Kroger (KR). I found this initiative intriguing as I live in one of the areas in which the Kroger/Walgreens collaboration is in force. I interviewed a number of employees at several Kroger and Walgreens locations, and I found they reported an increase in foot traffic associated with this initiative.

The partnership seemed to be proceeding well as Kroger.com now features 1,000 Walgreens SKU's. Since Kroger reported 1.3 billion in digital customer interactions in 2020, adding Walgreens' SKUs to Kroger's platform provides a significant boost to WBA's digital footprint.

The partners also formed a group purchasing agreement known as the Retail Procurement Alliance. This strategy lowers costs through reduced Consumer Packaged Goods Pricing and results in purchasing efficiencies and margin expansion.

While I have viewed this partnership positively, I note neither company has mentioned this initiative in the last two earnings reports.

Walgreen's Transformational Cost Management Program is designed to reduce annual costs by $2 billion by fiscal 2022 and has resulted in tangible progress.

(Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Call Presentation)

As of Q1 of this year, the company reported the closure of 232 of the 250 targeted Walgreens stores and closures of 158 of the 200 Boots UK stores. Management projects the store optimization programs will be largely completed by the end of the current fiscal year, and expects a workforce reduction of nearly 11%.

WBA Debt

S&P rates Walgreens' debt as BBB/negative, and Moody's gives a Baa2/negative rating. This has the company's debt in the lower rungs of investment grade. Seventy percent of total debt is maturing in more than three years.

Lease liabilities totaled $24 billion at the end of 3Q21.

The Alliance Healthcare divestiture provided over $6 billion in cash to aid the company in reducing debt. After the deal closed, WBA used $3.3 billion of the proceeds for debt reduction.

WBA Dividend

Management targets a dividend payout of 30%-35% of adjusted earnings.

The current yield is 4.06%, the payout ratio is just under 40%, and the 5 year dividend growth rate is 5.26%.

WBA Stock Valuation

Walgreens currently trades for $46.91 per share. The average 12 month price target of 15 analysts is $51.59. The price target of the 7 analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $54.57.

WBA has a P/E of 18.69x, and a forward P/E of 9.70.

Is WBA A Buy?

In my estimation, a good way to characterize Walgreens stock is to say it is stuck in second gear. The firm's scope coupled with partnerships, including that with AmerisourceBergen, provide certain cost advantages. Its cost reduction program and the VillageMD initiative and collaboration with Kroger seem to hold promise, but as yet each is unproven.

Unfortunately, Walgreens has not been a highly profitable business, yet it operates in a highly competitive industry. Consequently, I find it unlikely that the company will provide robust growth for the foreseeable future.

The dividend is well funded and is likely to continue to grow at a rate that exceeds inflation. I consider the shares to be trading in the better end of a fair value range.

Consequently, I rate the stock as a HOLD.

Should the shares drop by another 3% to 5%, I would rate the stock as a buy.

For investors willing to forgo robust capital gains while seeking an investment that provides a high degree of safety and a fairly robust yield, I can understand investing in WBA at this juncture.