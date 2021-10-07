Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Zenith Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

When it comes to investing in the tech sector, it is fair to say that Russia isn’t the first country that springs to mind. However, investors could be missing out on a great tech stock if they don’t entertain the idea of looking outside the United States, Asia, and Western Europe.

The company in question is Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX). It is a technology company aiming to build intelligent products and services powered by machine learning to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world.

Yandex is perhaps best known as the Google of Russia and has continued to be the dominant search engine in the country with 60% of all search traffic during the first half of 2021. It is worth noting also that unlike in China, where Google is banned and Baidu has free rein, Google is able to operate in Russia. However, users simply have a preference for Yandex’s offering. It also has a solid presence in other Eastern European countries. For example, it remains the number two search engine in Turkey and the Ukraine behind Google.

As you can see from FY 2020’s 10K/20F, the Search and Portal unit is the company’s biggest segment by some distance.

However, there is so much more to Yandex than just its Search and Portal unit and we feel the market is overlooking and undervaluing this business. This is potentially due to the complex nature of valuing a company with so many moving parts.

Overall, we believe this has created a buying opportunity for investors.

The Other Side of Yandex

As well as its core Search and Portal business, Yandex has a number of other business units covering classifieds, ecommerce, fintech, on-demand delivery, and ride hailing. It is these businesses that we believe the market is undervaluing, thus creating an opportunity for investors. This is particularly the case for its on-demand delivery via its Lavka dark stores. These are grocery delivery stores that have no customer-facing operations and aim for a 15-minute home delivery timeframe.

Yandex Lavka, which is part of its Taxi unit, was launched in Russia in 2019 and earlier this year was processing ~2 million orders every month from over 300 dark stores. Since then, the company has expanded into Paris, has over 360 dark stores, and is considering a move into the London market. But it is unlikely to stop there and is expected to leverage its expertise and existing platform in other international cities with high average order values and high density.

We feel the market is overlooking the huge growth opportunity that this business has for its Taxi unit over the next decade in large high-density cities. Particularly given the structural shift to online shopping, the increasing adoption of home delivery, and the demanding consumer wanting quicker delivery times, we feel 15 minutes is the peak for delivery times of this nature.

Also potentially being overlooked by the market is the company’s fintech business. In July, the company completed the ~$15 million acquisition of 100% of Acropol Bank. This means Yandex now has all of Acropol’s licenses, including the universal banking license required to develop its fintech vertical.

This fintech vertical has recently launched a buy now pay later (BNPL) offering that was developed in-house. Yandex is rolling it out across its Yandex Market vertical, which has 7.1 million active buyers and 16.8 million SKUs. Given how BNPL is still in its infancy in Russia, the company is well placed to leverage its ecommerce segment to make great inroads into this growing and potentially lucrative market. For example, the Russian credit card market reached RUB 1.78 trillion (US$24.5 billion) in July. If this market follows the lead of Western markets and progressively converts to BNPL, it would provide its fintech business with a long runway for growth. And given its trusted brand and wide reach, we feel it will be well placed to capture a big slice.

Uber Deal

Yandex has recently acquired Uber’s (UBER) stake in its self-driving joint venture and bought back the ride sharing giant’s interests in several businesses. This cost US$1 billion but gives the company a 71% ownership in the joint venture and 100% ownership over four key businesses.

A couple of years ago, Yandex and Uber were believed to be planning an IPO for their joint venture with a valuation of $7.7 billion being bandied around. Buying back Uber’s 18.2% stake plus the other business interests for $1 billion could prove to be good value for Yandex over the long term.

Valuation

When it comes to valuing Yandex, we feel that a sum of the parts (SOTP) valuation is most appropriate. This is because Yandex has so many different segments at different stages of their lifecycle. In order to value each segment appropriately, we look to comparable companies and their valuations.

Below is a summary of how we value each individual segment. Further below is a table that summarises the valuation if you’re short of time.

Search and Portal

The main business segment is of course its core Search and Portal unit. We value this at 14x forward EV/EBITDA, which is a slight discount to Alphabet (GOOG) at 17x. This reflects the risks involved with investing in Russian stocks, the Russian economy and advertising market, and regular government interference. Though, it is worth noting that the latter applies to all search engines in Russia and not just Yandex.

In addition, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) initiated proceedings against Yandex earlier this year over alleged competition law violations by its search engine. FAS claimed the company had created unequal market conditions for general online search services and was preferentially promoting its own products. Yandex has denied that this is the case, and the matter is ongoing. The FAS has suggested that it could fine the company if it is found guilty, though the quantum of such a fine is unknown. Though, it is worth highlighting that Google was fined US$7.8 million by the FAS in 2017 after violating local competition rules. Overall, we do not believe this risk breaks our thesis and feel comfortable that it is reflected in the multiples we value the segment on.

Speaking of which, the Search and Portal unit is on track to deliver RUB70,000 million (~US$1 billion) EBITDA in FY 2021 after posting a 37% increase in half year EBITDA to RUB35,185 million with its first half results. This reflects a rebound from a reasonably subdued FY 2020 due to the pandemic. We expect growth rates to normalize in FY 2022 and forecast Search and Portal EBITDA growth of 15% to RUB81,000 million (US$1.15 million). Based on this, we value the Search and Portal unit at US$16.1 billion.

Taxi Unit

The Taxi unit has been growing quickly and reported a 101% increase in half year revenue to RUB54,683 million (US$750 million). This puts it on course to achieve RUB110,000 million (US$1.5 billion) in revenue in FY 2021. We expect its strong growth to continue in FY 2022 and conservatively forecast revenue growth of 30% to RUB143,000 million (US$1.95 billion).

The most obvious companies to compare this business unit to are Lyft (LYFT) and UBER, which trade at approximately 5.5x forward sales. However, due to its potential to grow at a quicker rate (from a smaller base) and the expansion of its dark store deliveries, we feel the Taxi unit deserves to trade on a forward price to sales multiple of 7x. Based on this, we value the segment at US$13.7 billion.

Yandex.Market

The Yandex.Market segment, which includes its ecommerce and price comparison operations, reported a 22% increase in half year revenue to RUB16,172 million (US$223 million). This puts it on track to achieve RUB32,500 million (US$450 million) revenue in FY 2021. Due to the ongoing structural shift online, and Russia being a laggard in that respect, we expect at least similar growth in FY 2022. As a result, we are forecasting revenue of RUB40,000 million (~US$550 million).

We feel that a 5x forward sales multiple is fair for this business unit. This is a slight premium to eBay (EBAY) at 4.3x but justifiable due to its stronger growth prospects. Based on this, we value the unit at US$2.75 billion.

Media Services

The Media Services segment includes its subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex.Music, Yandex.Afisha (ticket sales), and its production center Yandex.Studio. Subscriber numbers have been growing rapidly and jumped 128% to 9 million during the first half. This underpinned a 142% increase in half year revenue to RUB7,580 million (US$105 million). We aren’t convinced these growth rates are sustainable but feel comfortable that Yandex will surpass 10 million subscribers in FY 2022. We expect this to underpin Media Services revenue of at least RUB17,000 million (US$235 million).

Once again, we feel a ~5x forward sales multiple is appropriate. This is higher than Spotify (SPOT) at 4x, but once again, the potential growth rates here support the premium. Based on this, we value the Media Services business at US$1.2 billion.

Classifieds

We value the Classified business unit, with a key focus on auto listings, at 9x forward sales. This is a discount to Carsales (OTCPK:CSXXY) at 14x sales (TTM) to reflect the risks involved with the Russian economy (and therefore the Russian car market). This business unit is on course to deliver revenue of RUB7,500 million (US$100 million) in FY 2021 after reporting a 59% increase in first half revenue. Based on our expectation of 30% growth to RUB9,750 million (US$130 million) in FY 2022, we value the business unit at US$1.2 billion.

Other Bets

Finally, the Other Bets and Experiments unit we value at 1x sales. This is to reflect the uncertainty over future revenues. It reported revenue of RUB9,628 million (US$132 million) in the first half, up 155% over the prior corresponding period. We expect more of the same in the second half, bringing full-year revenue to RUB18,000 million (US$250 million). This values the business unit conservatively at US$250 million but with significant upside potential.

The sum of the above is a valuation of US$35.2 billion. The table below summarizes this valuation.

Unit Multiple Revenue/EBITDA Valuation Search and Portal 14x Forward EBITDA US$1.15 billion US$16.1 billion Taxi 7x Forward Sales $1.95 billion US$13.7 billion Yandex.Market 5x Forward Sales US$550 million US$2.750 billion Media Services 5x Forward Sales US$235 million US$1.2 billion Classifieds 9x Forward Sales US$130 million US$1.2 billion Other Bets 1x Sales US$250 million US$250 million Total US$35.2 billion

At present there are 357.4 million Yandex shares outstanding. If we were to divide the US$35.2 billion valuation by these shares, we are left with a valuation of US$98.48 per share.

Based on the current Yandex share price of US$78.53, this implies a potential upside of 25%. We believe that this creates a compelling risk/reward for investors.

Conclusion

We feel there is a lot to like about Yandex. It may be known as a search engine business, but it actually has units replicating many of the most popular and successful US tech companies in hard-to-reach markets. We feel these businesses are being overlooked and undervalued, potentially due to the complex nature of valuing a company like Yandex which has so many moving parts.

Overall, we believe the company is well placed for growth over the long term and is attractively priced for patient buy-and-hold focused investors.