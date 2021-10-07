Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment

One of the nice things about a broad market correction is the fact that it offers ample opportunities to buy into high-flying growth stocks at a much more modest price than they have traded in recent memory.

I'm clubbing Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) into this bucket. The smart TV platform has seen nothing but downside action over the past month, down ~35% from peaks. The drivers for the fall were twofold: one, the general malaise around growth stocks that is also hitting Roku's peers in the tech sector, and two, a company-specific driver: a relatively disappointing Q2 earnings print that saw Roku's user counts grow at a slower pace than expected.

Data by YCharts

Though previously bearish on Roku owing to valuation, I'm now cautiously optimistic on Roku's fortunes given its steep share price drop, and am upgrading the stock to Bullish. I'm not overly concerned with the fundamental catalysts behind Roku's decline: it was already a well-known risk that digital entertainment, including streaming, would drop off from post-pandemic highs.

That doesn't mean that Roku's growth is now stunted. Roku remains the most popular consumer smart-TV brand, driven by the fact that its platform runs on the very budget-friendly and mass-market driven hardware devices that the company sells. Cord-cutting and entry into the smart TV arena is still a major consumer tailwind.

For example, consider TV streaming behavior in Q2. Yes, it's true that viewing hours for Roku were less than expected: however, Roku's viewing hours still grew 19% y/y, versus a -2% y/y decline for other streaming platforms (comping against the immediate onset of the pandemic last year), and a -19% y/y decline for traditional TV.

Figure 1. Roku vs. traditional TV streaming hours

Source: Roku Q2 shareholder letter

To me, there's still a vast opportunity ahead for Roku. And now, the stock is trading at a shareholder-friendly price. At current share prices near $318, Roku trades at a market cap of $42.44 billion. After we net off the massive $2.08 billion cash pile on Roku's most recent balance sheet against the $92.3 million of debt that it has, the company's enterprise value is $40.45 billion.

For next year in FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $3.88 billion for Roku. This represents still-strong 37% y/y growth. Note as well that now, the majority (more than 80%) of Roku's revenue is coming from its platform, versus its low/zero-margin hardware. This split was closer to 50-50 at the time of IPO. Yet now, versus next year's revenue estimate, Roku trades at a modest 10.4x EV/FY22 revenue multiple. Not pricey at all for ~40% growth on a revenue mix that is tilting toward platform revenue with a ~65% gross margin.

In my view, there's plenty of room for Roku to stage a recovery rally from here. Anywhere in the $300-$320 range, in my view, is a "safe" entry range for Roku, and I expect the stock to be able to nudge up to a ~12x revenue multiple (a ~$360 price target) within the next 3-6 months.

Q2 download

Let's now discuss Roku's latest Q2 results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Roku Q2 results

Source: Roku Q2 shareholder letter

In Q2, Roku grew revenue at a very rapid 81% y/y pace to $645.1 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $618.3 million (+74% y/y) by a seven-point margin. 83% of the company's revenue is now coming from its platform, primarily from advertising (versus 69% from Q2 of last year). Do note that this quarter comps against the immediate onset of the pandemic. In that quarter, many advertisers pulled back and ad rates severely declined, owing to marketers wanting to conserve cash amid the pandemic. Rates rebounded in the back half of 2020, so Roku will have tougher comps in Q3 and ahead.

The metrics that investors zoomed in on in the second quarter were user accounts and streaming hours. As seen in the chart below, the company ended Q2 with 55.1 million active accounts, up 28% y/y, and streaming hours up 19% y/y to 17.4 billion.

Figure 3. Roku key user metrics

Source: Roku Q2 shareholder letter

Let's start with streaming hours first. We noted already that other smart TV platforms lost share in Q2 (down -2% y/y versus a tough pandemic comp), while Roku actually grew. Wall Street had wanted 19.19 billion in streaming hours, or 31% y/y growth - but that would have been a tough ask versus the quarter last year in which most people in the world turned into couch potatoes.

Active users, similarly, also saw decent growth. The company added 1.5 million net-new accounts in Q2, which I think to be quite robust. Wall Street had hoped for 55.8 million cumulative accounts by the end of Q2, which would have been 2.2 million net adds. Again here - while we're not thrilled with the results, it's not off-base with how trends have played out across the industry. In Netflix's (NFLX) Q2, for example, the streaming leader added only 3.5 million net-new accounts, versus the 5.9 million that Wall Street had hoped for.

Where Roku has excelled has been in ARPU growth. The average user is now generating $36.46 in annual revenue, up 46% y/y. This is driven both by increased streaming hours/viewership engagement plus monetization. Here's some additional context from CFO Steve Louden during the Q&A portion of the Q2 earnings call, regarding ARPU growth and advertising boosts:

So just on ARPU drivers [...] on a trailing 12-month basis was over $36 and that was up 46% year-over-year. That's actually the growth in ARPU has been accelerating over the last three or four quarters, which is great to see. And really, that's broad base increases in the monetization. We had strong quarter in both the advertising sides, as budgets follow the viewers and advertisers start to prioritize more of this ship to streaming and follow the viewer ships as well as, as Anthony mentioned, strong competition, especially now that pretty much every legacy media company has shifted focus to their DTT services, we're seeing strong uptake, and use of our media and entertainment tools. And so that was a notable thing we mentioned in Q2. And so the combination of these things continue to drive the ARPU up and just show the strength of our monetization efforts."

On the hardware side, Roku continues to face supply chain/chip challenges alongside many other companies. This has driven -6% gross margin for Roku hardware, down from 8% in the year-ago Q2.

Yet even in spite of this headwind, Roku was able to generate $122.4 million in adjusted EBITDA, versus roughly flat last year - and at a reasonably robust 19% adjusted EBITDA margin. The company's EPS of $0.52 in the quarter also came in substantially above the $0.07 that Wall Street was expecting.

Key takeaways

To me, the severe drop in Roku stock represents a great opportunity to buy into a still-fantastic growth story at a substantial discount off recent highs. Looking longer term, Roku still remains the #1 consumer TV streaming platform, which still has years of tailwinds from cord-cutters and people switching from linear to streaming TV. Roku's foray into curating original content and leveraging that into winning greater advertiser demand has also proven quite successful. Buy the dip here.