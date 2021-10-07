wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

A quarterly reporting period wouldn't be normal without a Canadian cannabis company missing analyst targets. The new Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has gotten off to a great start keeping to those norms with the August quarter missing estimates. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock for these ongoing reasons and a stock valuation out of touch with actual results.

Confusing Results

My biggest frustration with the prior quarterly results was that the new Tilray didn't provide pro-forma numbers for the quarter ending in May. For the August results, the company again didn't provide a fair comparison to prior periods for investors.

Tilray reported FQ1'22 revenues of $168 million missing analyst estimates by $6 million, but the company compared the results to the standalone Aphria results of last year. The new Tilray produced FQ1'21 pro-forma results of $165 million last year. The current quarterly revenues only grew a minimal amount, not the 43% growth as the earnings report would suggest.

This discrepancy is highly material, as the market generally immediately buys into the fast growth concept knowing the cannabis markets continue to grow at fast clips. Instead, the last quarter revenues trail the peak revenues of $180 million in the November quarter of FQ2'21.

In essence, the combined Tilray hasn't grown much in far over a year. The dispensary store shutdowns in Canada definitely haven't helped, but the cannabis sector has seen constant revenue growth over the last year.

Even the quarterly data is misleading, but very helpful for investors to view. The distribution and beverage alcohol segments were both from Aphria, so these numbers are comparable to prior periods. Investors need to understand the distribution revenue is low margin and isn't growing while accounting for 40% of total revenues.

The beverage alcohol revenues didn't grow in the sequential quarter, but the number is already at an impressive $60 million annual rate. The other categories aren't comparable with cannabis revenue being a combination of the former Aphria and Tilray businesses while the wellness revenues were completely from Tilray and not included in prior quarter results outside of the one month in the May quarter.

While investors can't compare the prior period revenues, Tilray does provide some crucial profitability measures now that the combined company is completely consolidated into the quarterly results. For the August quarter, the Canadian cannabis company produced a solid cannabis gross margin of 43%, but the total company gross margin was only 30% due to distribution revenues only producing 12% gross margins.

For this reason, a cannabis company reporting quarterly revenue of $168 million only produced adjusted EBITDA of $13 million for margins below 8%. Much smaller U.S. cannabis companies are already easily topping EBITDA margins of 30% on a regular basis.

Correct Story Limits Value

Tilray continues to tell shareholders about grand plans to reach $4 billion in annual revenue while reporting quarterly results leading to misleading headlines on growth. The end result is an over priced stock based on the market not fully understanding the investment story, yet again.

The company just raised the available share count to 990 million shares in order to allow Tilray's CEO to double the outstanding share count via mergers and acquisitions in order to reach the $4 billion revenue target. What investors ultimately want is the company to achieve the number via growth, and the Aphria/Tilray merger certainly isn't achieving this goal so far.

The stock now has a market cap topping $5 billion while the actual cannabis and beverage revenues are only $85 million per quarter, or $340 million per year. Tilray hasn't grown in quarters now and investors aren't going to keep paying nearly 15x sales for the cannabis business.

Even including the wellness business that hasn't grown since Tilray acquired Manitoba Harvest a few years back, the company would barely reach a revenue base of $400 million. The distribution business with annual revenues topping $250 million adds virtually no financial value to Tilray.

At the best, the stock trades at 12.5x current sales run rates of $400 million. Analysts forecast FY22 revenues at nearly $800 million, or ~$530 million when excluding the distribution revenues. Tilray still trades at ~10.0x this sales target, which could be high considering the company just missed FQ1'22 sales targets by $6 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock valuation of Tilray is still out of touch with the realities of the Canadian cannabis business. The company has not grown in a year while Tilray needs to ramp up sales this year to reach analyst targets placing the stock at a very expensive 10x estimates valuation.

Either the Canadian cannabis company will ramp up sales to meet targets to justify the current price limiting any stock price appreciation, or Tilray will fail to meet targets and the stock will fall substantially. Neither outcome is positive for current shareholders.