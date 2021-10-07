ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Each time a sell-off of any respectable magnitude occurs in the stock market, as tracked by the S&P 500 (SP500), rumors, speculation and emotions inevitably run high. According to Prospect Theory (developed by Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman), human beings experience losses twice as keenly as they do gains. Thus, as the stock market falls, loss aversion reigns.

Source: Dream End State

A critical distinction between what action(s) investors should take in the case of stock market sell-offs has surprisingly much to do with a relatively clean delineation:

Is the ongoing sell-off indicative of a correction?

Is the ongoing sell-off indicative of a recession?

This article will provide commonly used definitions, key distinctions, useful metrics for assessing the prevailing probability of each (correction vs. recession), and 5 outstanding businesses with competitive advantages to consider in the current sell-off.

Definitions: Corrections vs. Recessions

Investopedia defines corrections as "a decline of 10% or more in the price of a security from its most recent peak. Corrections can happen to individual assets, like an individual stock or bond, or to an index measuring a group of assets." It's important to note that, according to CNBC analysis of 26 market corrections since World War II, the average decline is of ~13.7% and the recovery in price to prior levels usually takes four months on average, meaning that the time from peak to trough (when you want to buy) can be anywhere from 6 to 10 weeks as a standard.

Recessions, in turn, are defined as "two or more consecutive quarters of decline in real GDP." It's important to note that recessions (bear markets) in the stock market can occur without recessions in the underlying economy. Furthermore, a recession can result in stock market losses, from peak to through, of as little as 20% (1990) to as great as 56% (2007).

The length of the bear market (which stocks undergo as a result of a recession) can be as short as 1 to 3 months (1990, 2020) or as long as 21 to 31 months (1973, 1980, and 2000). For resilient and educated investors with consistent and reliably cash-flow generating capabilities (dividends, job), it is often not the magnitude of the loss itself but the length of the bear market and of the expected recovery in itself that poses the most troublesome concerns. A 30% drop in the stock market can be a wonderful opportunity for many, especially if the recovery only takes a year or less in time.

Thus, being able to assess the probability of an ongoing sell-off being indicative of a correction versus a recession can be incredibly helpful and lucrative.

Metrics to Watch

No human being can predict the future. This is a fact. All investors should solemnly and scrupulously examine the credibility of any individual or fund claiming that they know what the exact price of a stock or index will be at a given point in time (in the rare circumstances where and when this may be possible, it may often be illegal).

What we can do is use probabilistic decision making to increase our likelihood of success (making money) and decrease our changes of failure (losing money). In every-day life and in the business world, this is as simple as following 3 basic rules:

Invest in yourself and in your education continuously and to the best of your ability plan and develop a career that caters to your strengths. Having a reliable job and steady cash flow is integral to financial independence. Live within your means. Do not spend money beyond the necessities of a comfortable life. Income (Inflow of $) >> Spending (Outflow of $). Ideally, you'd want to save and to invest 60% to 80% of your income, if at all possible. Diversify your income streams, ideally to a source of passive cash-flows (dividends, rental income, scalable business model). This will allow you much greater freedom and time to pursue the things you love to do. When you do this, you'll be happier. When you're happier, you will naturally be predisposed to increased productivity, increased likelihood of success, and improved networking and relationship building with other people.

Within the realm of investing, and in particular as it pertains to assessing whether the stock market drop is the onset of a correction versus a recession, there are at least a few highly helpful metrics to help investors directionally.

1. Investor Sentiment

Contrarian investment usually implies using "herd mentality" to one's advantage and thus buying when optimism (as measured by investor sentiment) is low and selling when optimism is high.

There are several publicly available sources of tracking investor sentiment, admittedly usually with a week's delay.

Source: CNN Business

Source: AAII Investor Sentiment Survey

Globally, there are is also the UBS Investor Sentiment Survey, which usually occurs quarterly and thus is not as reliable for predictive purposes unless the timing perfectly aligns with when you're performing your analysis. As of July 21, 2021:

Specifically, the survey found that 35% of investors plan to add stocks, 33% plan to add precious metals, 32% plan to add sustainable investments, and 32% are planning to add real estate. While inflation is a concern, global investor optimism remains high on their own region’s economy for the next 12 months (70%) and stock market performance over the next six months (67%).

The useful nature of such Surveys is two-fold:

At the onset of a bear market or recession, euphoria may often persist or roll-over until more serious losses are experienced. In general, if you're seeing continued high "greed" or "bullish" ratings while the stock market has dropped by ~5% or is still dropping, this is a sign of more pain to come. Keeping in mind that the surveys are delayed, one can still use them to assess the timing and duration of a stock market drop. Alternatively, if the surveys indicate "fear" or "bearish" ratings while the stock market is dropping, this can be incredibly soothing for contrarian investors. This indicates that investors were already risk-averse and wary even prior to the incipience of the stock market drops and thus further severe losses may be limited as fewer investors will be blindsided due to cognitive dissonance experienced when the reality and steepness of the drop and losses (as well as potential permanence of such losses) sinks in.

2. The GDP / GNP, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Inflation, and Unemployment

Surprisingly, one rarely hears discussion of GPD and/or GNP as of late. Yet underlying economic metrics can be incredibly helpful for gauging if there's a possibility or likelihood of another recession (as opposed to a more common ongoing stock market correction). Yes, the metrics lag the occurrence or onset of actual corrections and in particular, recessions. However, one can usually see weakness in GDP 1 to 2 quarters in advance, and certainly all can agree that the probability of a recession suddenly occurring is higher if the GDP growth for the prior to quarters is weak (1% to 3%) versus strong (above 3%).

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)

As of Q2 2021, real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.7%, following a Q1 2021 increase of 6.3%.

One can also assess the gross national product (GNP). As a reminder:

GDP measures the value of goods and services produced within a country's borders, by citizens and non-citizens alike. GNP measures the value of goods and services produced by only a country's citizens but both domestically and abroad. GDP is the most commonly used by global economies.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The ISM Manufacturing PMI can also be useful for a directional assessment. A PMI above 50 represents expansion, and trends in the metric can be assessed to see if a recession may be imminent. Obviously, if the metric is trending upward (as opposed to downward sloping), the likelihood of a stock market sell-off being correlated to a recession, as opposed to a correction, is lessened.

Finally, as we known from the Philips Curve, one can glean the state of the economy from the reactive (backward looking) metrics of inflation and unemployment.

The original concept has been somewhat disproven empirically due to the occurrence of stagflation in the 1970s, when there were high levels of both inflation and unemployment.

Source: Investopedia

As of August 2021, the US unemployment rate has dropped to 5.2%.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

As of September 2021, the 12-month inflation rate is 5.3%, and is expected to stay that high through the end of the year. Note this is in direct violation of the above Phillips Curve. Higher inflation in of itself is not sufficient evidence in support of a recessionary environment, and there may very well be unique factors due to the COVID pandemic explaining the occurrence:

Reliance on WFM, social distancing, and supply-side shortages

Companies being aware of U.S. household net worth status as of 2021

Source: Real Economy Blog 3. The JNK Bond Market

One of the simplest indicators to watch for an indication of correction versus recession is the junk stock (JNK) index. The magnitude of the drop can readily tell you if you should be worried or not; drops of sudden and large magnitude (1% to 5% over only 5 to 10 trading sessions) are cause for alarm. Gradual drops of only up to 1% to 3% over 10 to 30 trading sessions are on-par with standard market dynamics, at least for the past decade.

Source: Google

Thus, using only a handful of macro-economic metrics - all publicly available - can readily steel your nerves and better prepare you in terms of determining probabilistically whether a recession is imminent or if the ongoing stock market sell-off is most likely a correction.

Invest In High Quality Businesses

Once a probabilistic determination is made by an investor regarding the prospects of a correction versus recession, investors can contemplate next steps:

If a recession marked by deflation, sell most stock assets, bond assets and real estate assets as soon as you are confident it is a recessionary drop that will be marked by deflation and invest in - you guessed it - the USD $ or the Euro (or other strong, reliable currencies) If a recession marked by stagflation, sell most stock assets, (bond assets are per your personal decision), and invest heavily in real products such as commodities and real estate (mostly, choose real estate in growing cities or neighborhoods) If a correction, wait for 6 to 10 weeks and begin dollar cost averaging into your favored high quality business(es)

For reference, here are some outstanding high quality businesses, all with plentiful competitive advantages, that are worthy of consideration in the coming weeks if not immediately.

Source: Seeking Alpha

1. Adobe (ADBE) - down by 14.8% after beating on earnings and revenue and upping guidance since 16-Sep-2021 (3 weeks have passed)

2. Microsoft (MSFT) - down by 5.22% with the ongoing correction (if counting the September relative high, 3 weeks have passed)

3. Apple (AAPL) - down by 9.94% with the ongoing correction since 8-Sep-2021 (4 weeks have passed)

4. Visa (V) - down by 10.5% with the ongoing correction since 27-Jul-2021 (10 weeks have passed!)

5. Mastercard (MA) - down by 12.73% with the ongoing correction since 23-Jul-2021 (10 weeks have passed!)

Conclusion

Taking advantage of corrections in the S&P 500 and individual stocks is an excellent way to enhance long-term returns. By dollar cost averaging during corrections (as opposed to continued and sustained uptrends), an investor is taking advantage of temporary dips in the share price to acquire shares of high quality businesses at a discount of 5% to 15%. For context, many publicly traded company Stock Purchase Plans offer 10% to 15% discounts for 6-month rolling plans to employees.