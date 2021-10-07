bingfengwu/iStock via Getty Images

LVS stock has been hammered primarily due to a continuing negative pandemic news flow from Macau and Singapore. Added to that, investors are carping over management’s seeming inertia regarding the post-Adelson strategy announced over 6 months ago.





Holders ask me: Where is the big move in adding a third Asian resort promised? (Texas and New York remain in the dreamscape - both far away from realities). And where is the planting of a footprint in sports betting? How long should it take to decide among many options a company like LVS has?

On top of this, skeptics are wary of successor management’s ability to pivot without founder/visionary Sheldon Adelson. There is growing unease about the direction in which the company will finally move due to the majority control still in the hands of Adelson family interests and the foundation.

Post Adelson, questions linger

Below: The driving vision is gone, but what will Adelson's heirs opt to do with the controlling equity. Dividends vs. cash out.

Photo: Company archives.

The situation bears somewhat of a similar stamp to that of Hilton Hotels (HLT) in the 1980s when 27.4% of its stock was willed to the foundation charities of Conrad Hilton (d. 1979.) Of that The Catholic Sisters were left 13% of the income. Hilton’s son, Barron Hilton (d 2019) CEO of the company, sued in 1983 claiming his right to acquire those shares for $163m. At the time the stock was worth $490m at market value. The uncertainties surrounding the lawsuit inhibited the evolution of long-term strategy.

At the time I recall a private dinner several associates and myself had with Barron Hilton. He was immensely proud of the money machine that his Flamingo Hilton in Vegas had become and had his eye trained on an expansion in Atlantic City. Unaccountably, the bozos of the New Jersey regulatory commission way back then denied the squeaky clean Hilton a license due to flimsy, alleged past association with shady figures. (The Hilton Marina project was eventually sold to Donald Trump and became the Trump Castle, now Golden Nugget). So Hilton’s long-term vision was hobbled.

Then in 1988, the Courts ruled in Hilton’s favor, finally liberating his right to acquire up to 28% of the company or 13.6m shares. At the time the stock had risen in value to $654m. Subsequently, Hilton split the company by selling off its casino business in Nevada, so it could merge with Grand Casinos. At writing, the successor Hilton shares trade at $139.

The point here is that at this juncture, Adelson’s foundation and family control over 50% of LVS equity. At the current price of $36.75, half of its market cap is worth $14b.

Its 52 week high was $61 reached last March, so even if the family and its advisors did decide to begin reducing its equity in LVS, the timing is clearly terrible. Proceeds from the sale of its Vegas assets last March for $6.2b are likely earmarked to help finance the promised expansion in Asia and not flow into the foundation. What plans Adelson’s widow and family foundation have remains unclear. And that is one factor which in our view has muddied the waters and kept something of a lid on the long-term upside of LVS shares.

According to our sources, Adelson had long been urged to begin taking money off the table by board members, but had resisted the suggestions. This was not only because he loved his own dividend payouts to the foundation, but because he genuinely believed that achievement of his long-term vision for the company would need his personal direction. This I believe has long contributed to putting a damper on the LVS upside.

Capping off all the bearish takes on the company is the ongoing fear of increasingly hostile Beijing taking draconian steps to push Macau to tighten regulation and control of casinos, if not outright, confiscate US owned properties. These fears have been fed by headlines most recently about public hearings in Macau aimed at bringing new, tough regulatory controls on the casino business there.

So when you add it all up - the bearish pandemic outlook in Macau and Singapore at the moment, the hesitancy by management to make big moves during this current crisis and the ultimate destination of the Adelson family’s equity you get a formula for a downside. I believe it to be at odds with the real-world status and potential of the globe’s biggest casino resort operator by far.

So where do we make the case that despite all this, in our view, from an inside the industry perspective, LVS at its current trade is a) A stockholder's need to stay invested in despite headwinds. (Below: Macau's future is sound despite current headwinds)

Source: Macau archives.

b) By contrast to bearish takes, I believe LVS still has a margin of safety and a strong recovery arc aimed at 2Q2022. At its current price I understand the fears, but continue to hold that it has fallen far too low and too fast to make sense long term. Against its asset base, liquidity and intermediate-term prospects, LVS is a bargain at its current trade. (Below: Source: GI).

Values that seem obvious continued to be ignored.

Nobody can accurately forecast the endgame of the pandemic. But there will be an endgame if you base your expectations purely on the ongoing levels of vaccination levels in China, which is the mother’s lode of all Asian gaming revenue. Whether you believe any numbers coming out of China or not, there is evidence that its ongoing vaccination programs are reaching massive levels above 1 billion people.

Beijing claims it will have reached 90% of its population by the end of this year. As the Delta strain begins to wane, as the numbers currently indicate, travel bans still in place will begin to fall. As they do, pent-up demand will be quickly unleashed and GGR in both Macau and Singapore should begin to show steady increases. Sporadic outbreaks in confined areas of Asia are enough to spark big selloffs. That is an overreaction.

Once LVS begins to recapture revenue flows, its earnings will rise substantially relative to pandemic lows. The stock will move north quickly. This means the currency implicit in its stock price could make an acquisition of a third Asian nation casino resort with a combination of cash and LVS stock attractive enough to enable management to stop treading water and make a major, EBITDA accretive move in Asia.

The asset base of LVS post-Vegas is formidable. Its Macau footprint currently commands over a 20% share of market and will likely tick up in a recovery where its Londoner transformation in Cotai central begins paying out.

LVS has not walked away from its $3.3b commitment to Singapore to expand its non-gaming and hotel capacity in that market. It is a clear signal we believe that management has assessed the prospects for that market post-pandemic and concluded that its duopoly status bears a strong ROE.

Liquidity: Cash on hand (mrq) $2b, long term debt: $14b

Current ratio: 2.19.

Fitch holds a BBB rating on LVS debt. Its forecast envisions a 2021 level of 45% of 2019 base year revenues ($37b), moving to 85% in 2020 and meeting or edging above 2019 baseline by 2023. My view: The underlying assumptions of these and other forward calls by analysts have baked in pandemic easing scenarios. I believe the numbers here are realistic but probably on the conservative side. My projections arrive at achieving 2019 revenues market-wide at 2019 baseline in 2022 with 2Q22 beginning to show a speeding ramp for LVS and the market in general. However, the true depth of pent-up demand is yet to be tested. From my talks with on-the-ground associates in Asia, there is a consensus that pent-up demand will take the Macau market back to 2019 far earlier than the Fitch forecast. The momentum that could be reached by 2Q22 will take LVS stock higher and faster than currently anticipated by most analysts in my view,

Beijing/Macau sabre rattling

Negative news flow out of Asian gaming has always borne an echo chamber in which bearish developments tend to be magnified by media reports. This is the case with the current earth-shaker, namely Macau seeking to impose stricter, new controls on the industry including officials sitting on company boards, public ownership of some equity, etc. In reality, the industry has proven it can be responsible in civic projects, in employee rewards, in sound environmental practices. It is curbing as much as is within its power, money laundering and suspicious transactions. In other words, it can make the case of being responsible, good economic citizens or Macau and similarly in Singapore. It does have some leverage here.

The cage shaking we have seen out of Beijing against tech companies, its apparent willingness to let property speculation and excessive lending dive into the abyss should not be contagious for Macau. Xi Jinping is no enthusiast for gaming, that is clear. Yet gaming represents 80% of the underpinning of Macau’s economy. While this is barely a spit in the ocean for the macro China economic woes and potential, the fact remains that Macau, unlike feisty Hong Kong, is a favored SAR.

Nobody can forecast what Beijing will do to use its power in tourism curbs or pressure on Macau, but Xi still has his eye on the Belt and Road initiative and his continuing efforts to cast himself as a responsible world leader. Nervous supply chain companies have already begun to divert manufacturing to other Asian nations. This trend would speed and worsen if the current crackdown on the tech sector spreads.

Macau as a brick and mortar industry employs hundreds of thousands. Yes, pandemic era payrolls have shrunken. Some employees have been offered generous buyouts. But no matter what timetable becomes reality, the fact that the industry will always be labor intensive will not materially change. And in the most extreme case if China wants to take over the casino industry it not only owns the assets, but also the problems associated with it.

There would be nobody to browbeat on things like money laundering - which will go on in one way or another. Our conclusion: Before the end 0of 2022 we will have a renewal of the concessions with various civic non-gaming related mandates added to the industries goals.

So at $36.75 a share, you are not getting a basket full of snakes as the continuing downside trade of LVS appears to show. You are getting a powerhouse asset base in the globe’s largest gaming market, which sooner or later, will emerge from the pandemic, probably stronger with a lower cost base. And most importantly, expanded to accommodate the growing per capita GDP of Asians.