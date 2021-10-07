fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

My previous research work on (NYSEARCA:NAIL), a leveraged ETF wagering on US housing’s upside, was met with skepticism.

“Who bets against the housing industry, right?”- were famous words mumbled by the great Michael Burry as he trawled through copious amounts of mortgage data about 15 years ago. The film – the Big Short, recounted the US subprime mortgage crisis and subsequent implosion of the world financial system. This was not so long ago – and remnants remain, specifically linked to quantitative easing and beefed-up banking regulations.

Yet, while we are far from the subprime mortgage crisis which swept the world not so long ago, various parallels exist. We have traversed an existential shock in global capital markets through the SARS-Cov2 outbreak, which paralyzed economies across the globe.

Similarly, sovereign bank instruments have been deployed – sustained loose monetary policy, mortgage-backed security purchases, and subtle telegraphing of the “whatever it takes” narrative have jointly inflated a sizable asset bubble.

The game-changer has been the pandemic. It has caused chaos with economic forecasting, spurred a lumber boom & bust, rattled supply chains, and sent prices skyrocketing.

By any reckoning, interpreting the unique macroeconomic data has been exceptionally problematic. Housing prices have boomed, with builders navigating material mayhem and resource scarcity in a rush to bring units to market. However, fundamental questions exist with the consumer, inflationary pressures, and ever-present interest rate hikes.

Interest rate hikes loom larger than ever – despite the Federal Reserve losing 2 hawks with the spontaneous retirements of Presidents Rosengren and Kaplan. All eyes will be subsequently peeled on replacements as indications of when interest rate revisions may take place. At any rate, inflation seems more lasting.

Equally in question is J. Powell’s longevity as Chairman of the Federal Reserve. With Democratic party progressives calling for a re-jiggling of the organizational chart – this too will impact the rate revision timetable and subsequent aftereffects on mortgages.

And what about Evergrande? Possibly one of the biggest debt-ridden real-estate busts, at least in Chinese capital market history, appears to be taking place. Defaults on bond payments and contagion increasingly depict an over-leveraged real asset bubble in China, perchance indicative of other markets.

Thus far, my thesis has not been fully validated – but it has not been far off. I remain bearish on NAIL – a 3x leveraged bullish bet on US home builders and suppliers. Let us revisit the ETF since my initial product overview.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares – commonly known as (NAIL) is a hyper-leveraged play providing risk exposure to an index of publicly listed home builders, material suppliers and construction outfits. Its mega-leverage implies its best use is for punctual bullish positions rather than long-term holdings, given both compounding and path dependent risks inherent in derivative-based leveraged ETFs.

ETF coverage includes a range of home builders, home renovation outfits, DIY home improvement ventures and raw material suppliers. Presence across the entire value chain has (possibly) provided some defensive traits with increased home building costs conceivably offset by profits made further up the supply chain. The fact that the product aims to cover most of the supply chain rather than concentrate on one specific aspect is a noteworthy characteristic.

All leveraged ETFs imply higher trading churn, greater administration costs, counter party risk (if OTC derivatives are used), compounding and path dependency effects. This is solely ideal for a near-term trade – which is why I have no recourse to it to build a short position in US housing.

Updated total year-to-date returns v holding weight NAIL

Recapping total year-to-date returns paints a comparably similar picture – leaders in weighting remain D.R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). Since my initial post – both heavyweights in the leveraged package have lost some of their luster – D.R. Horton returned +31.08% or +414 bps in my previous analysis. This has markedly moved to the downside with YTD gains now registering +21.51% or +292 bps in terms of direct ETF contribution.

Updated Fund Leaders NAIL

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has crossed some unsettled price action too – my previous research showed YTD gains of +29.47% equating to a direct ETF contribution of 360 bps. Since then, performance has tracked to the downside – registering +23.29% or +291 bps to the overall ETF. PulteGroup (PHM) previously mentioned in my initial research has markedly fallen off the returns’ radar.

The major standout when contrasting the updated scatter diagram against the initial one is multiple lesser-weighted firms are now pushing into negative territory. This was somewhat less obvious earlier on.

Updated Fund Laggards NAIL

On the laggard side of things, we have had some lesser-weighted blow-ups prescient of the recent lumber bust. American Woodmark Corporation now holds the not-so-sought-after spot of laggard leadership – its -28.61% YTD bust has however not impacted total ETF returns too much, given its smallish weighting. In all, 8 bps in weighting remains negligible.

Other remnants of the lumber bust include Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) which has now returned -39.23% YTD. Previously, the firm was down -33.70%. Again, small weightings have prevented any catastrophic ETF blow-up. On a positive note, TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has managed to exit the laggard list, going from -2.25% YTD in my previous research to +14.91% most recently.

Updated year-to-date total returns – NAIL

(NAIL) has tracked ostensibly sideways, after coming down from its May highs. Year-to-date returns remain praiseworthy with +52.77% YTD gains, possibly adding lasting justification to the bulls regarding housing's continued upside. $66.96/ share is a price level last visited around mid-March, so price action will remain on the radar to determine whether it is either a prolific bounce on support or a technical bust.

Outlook Buying Conditions for Houses over last 10 years – University of Michigan

Macro-economic data could not be better summarized by University of Michigan’s outlook for buying conditions of houses over the past 10 years. Since my last research, this chart has notably tanked, consistently pushing to lower levels. Backing this is the survey data which shows respondents’ reluctance to buy into a jitterish market characterized by increasing prices, material shortages and whole-scale uncertainty. August’s score indicated good time to buy responses at 33%, with bad time to buy at 65%. The total index has somewhat bounced – with August tabling 68 points against a year-to-date low registered in July of 66 points.

In my previous post, signs of US building permits rolling over were emphasized. From June onwards following a period of building permit decreases, a hard floor in June and subsequent bounce appears to be underway.

Building permits, having previously rolled over, have since bounced off June lows. This is likely linked to lag effects between supply and demand. Those lag effects, coupled with macro-economic volatility, continue to paint a cloudy picture of future demand. It will be worth seeing if persistent increases in US building permits occur or whether demand, rattled by an end to general stimulative measures and interest rate fears, ultimately starts to cool.

Updates on Product Structure

No breathtaking changes have occurred regarding product structure. The fund’s objectives remain the same – provide daily investment results – before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Dow Jones US Select Home Construction Index.

Fund outflows have taken the upper hand – at least over the past year – yet this may not truly be indicative of the market’s bearish bias towards the package. Shorter holding periods are likely to mean fund inflows and outflows obscure the market’s directional bias on the product. More recently, over a one-month period, those funds have increased, but to a lesser extent. The fund weighs about $350M which places it among the smaller ETFs.

Fund inflows (NAIL)

The updated comparative overview, coupled with the chart of YTD total returns, suggests a possible inflection point for NAIL. The fund has lost almost 18% of assets under management, with trading volumes evolving accordingly. Costs have not come down in terms of management fees despite arguable shifts in volumes and therefore fund administration.

In any case, whether it is macro-economic data, material news, chart inputs or demand forecasts, little does anything to change my bearish outlook on US housing, and therefore on this 3x leveraged home building and supplies ETF.

Updated comparative overview – NAIL

Key Takeaways

NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies 3x Shares ETF is a leveraged wager on US homebuilding.

Leveraged ETFs are more appropriate for spot trades and imply a range of risks linked specifically to fund structure. Compounding, rebalancing, administration, and recourse to over-the-counter derivatives make leveraged ETFs somewhat more complex than traditional passive investment packages.

NAIL has tracked sideways over the past couple of months, traversing a tumultuous period of market volatility.

Since my previous research, the lumber boom has now entered a bust cycle – supply chain bottlenecks, resource shortages and increasing housing prices have presented multiple challenges for homebuilders.

The transitory inflation narrative appears demoded – with possible interest rate hikes remaining increasingly present.

China’s real-estate bust with Evergrande, one of the world’s largest and most indebted development ventures, may paint tell-tale signs of more meaningful systemic risk to global real estate markets.

Demand data paints a somewhat gloomy picture – with deep contrasts between a bounce in home building permits contrasted against negative demand survey data.

Stimulative monetary and fiscal policies have created large asset bubbles throughout distinguishable parts of US capital markets.

Since my initial research on NAIL, several pivotal events have emerged. Transitional inflation no longer seems so transitional, the line-up at the Fed is likely to evolve, increases in interest rates appear nearer and we have witnessed one of the biggest debt-laden real-estate busts in China.

While Chinese and US real estate markets are immensely different, warning signals seem increasingly apparent – muted consumer demand, a rush to build as prices increase, and supply chain disruption all make for a volatile picture.

Nothing here changes my outlook regarding future strain in home building as the US economy, initially flying via huge monetary stimulus, comes back to Earth and enters recession or possibly a period of stagflation in the new year.