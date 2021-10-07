Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZZ) operates the eponymous car rental firm, as well as the Dollar and Thrifty discount brands. The company entered bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has re-emerged as a new publicly traded company with a great deal less debt. They achieved that result by raising new capital in the bankruptcy process at all levels of their capital structure, and by selling down their fleet of vehicles into a strong used car market.

Hertz Business Considerations

Parsing their financial statements is challenging, because they have only released one quarterly result since their emergence from bankruptcy. Trying to delineate how the results were affected by restructuring costs and the COVID-19 pandemic is quite difficult. As a result, I'm planning to compare the firm to the Avis Budget Group (CAR) which is about the same size and in a similar business, but has a more steady-state set of operations. Obviously both will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as restrictions ease worldwide both can reasonably expect demand to increase.

The size of Hertz's rental fleet has considerably decreased over the course of their bankruptcy as they sold vehicles into a strong market to pay down debt. That also made sense as demand for rentals was very low, so the vehicles weren't earning anything anyway, they were sitting idle on a Hertz lot.

However, now that they have considerably right sized their fleet that becomes a business advantage. Notice that their vehicle utilization has increased dramatically to the point that their vehicles are now nearly 80% utilized across their fleet. That is getting to the point where price increases can start to take hold on certain days as vehicle availability becomes low for rentals. Revenue per unit has thus started to increase. But where the real importance in the graph below comes in is the Depreciation Per Unit graph. Notice that depreciation per unit was down 72% in the Americas in the last quarter. That is a big deal, because the depreciation of the cars they rent is the largest factor in their profitability.

Source: SEC Filings

It seems likely that depreciation per unit will remain low for at least some time, as the significant shortage of new vehicles keeps used vehicle pricing high. While that probably also decreases their ability to access fleet discounts and pricing on the front end when purchasing their vehicles, the upside at the time of sale likely outweighs that at least until the market turns. Thus, Hertz has a huge macro tailwind at their back here - the revenue they earn from each vehicle is growing fast, while the cost of them holding those vehicles has declined dramatically. That suggests to me that their next few earnings reports could be much better than expected by the market.

Catalysts

That brings me to catalysts. One potential catalyst would be adding analyst coverage. The market expectations are hard to quantify because the company is trading over the counter right now with limited access to the sell side.

However, they have discussed doing a re-IPO, which is probably an unusual way of saying they plan to uplist to a national exchange (either NYSE or NASDAQ). They would certainly qualify as a catalyst by itself, because once they hit a national exchange they will become investable for a much greater pool of investors. Assuming there are some fees involved (whether or not they raise capital) it seems likely that would also result in improved analyst coverage, which would also help shine a light on the stock.

Re-listing will also help them to qualify for inclusion into various indices which only accept listed stocks. The big win here would be inclusion in the S&P 500. Their market capitalization is in the ballpark for inclusion, but they'll need to print consistent profits to be eligible. However, if that happens sometime toward the end of 2022 it could be a meaningful source of additional demand for shares.

Another potential (longer term) catalyst would be them paying off their preferred shares. They took on preferred share capital as part of their restructuring, and the effective cost of this capital is 9%+. Apollo is entitled to at least a 1.3X payoff on their invested funds, so paying this down prior to the passing of approximately three years probably won't make sense. But once that time has passed it seems very likely that they'll be able to replace that with a lower cost source of capital.

The final catalyst I see here is a potential for further travel recovery, especially internationally, which is a big enough deal I'll discuss it separately.

Travel Recovery

Hertz is a global business, but most of the value is currently in the America's segment. As you can see, in the most recent quarter their revenues in the Americas segment (shown in green in the company-provided graphic below) was actually up 200% from a very poor 2020. That still leaves it down around 40% from 2019, but the recovery is starting to take hold. However, their international revenue was only up 84% from 2020, which makes sense as many other countries are further behind in vaccinations and willingness to travel than the USA. Notably, their international performance was worse than the Americas in both transaction days and revenue per day.

Source: SEC Filings

But it seems probable that given the amount of vaccines being deployed worldwide that the rest of the globe will also get to a re-opening type status. Hertz as a travel business will be a significant beneficiary of that trend. In fact, it seems reasonable to assume that those who do travel will be more likely to rent a car in the future, as it seems safer than relying on taxis, ride sharing and public transportation from a health point of view. It also seems that rural type travel (which is more vehicle intensive) might take share from travel to large cities. Those could be catalysts for increased leisure traveler demand, but for revenue to fully recover it will probably require the return of the business traveler. I think business travel will start to ramp up again once sales teams have the experience of losing a contract to someone who presented in person vs. over Zoom, but that will probably take time. With the much stronger balance sheet Hertz has now compared to pre-bankruptcy, they can afford to wait.

Valuation

I'm going to do the valuation largely by comparison to Avis Budget, as I think otherwise the financials just have too many moving pieces. The firms are in exactly the same business and both have strong brands and corporate contracts, and so I think in the long run their operating metrics should end up being similar.

Avis had $2.37 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter, compared to $1.87 billion at Hertz. That would imply Hertz is 79% the size of Avis. I think, as Hertz rebuilds its fleet after bankruptcy, the two firms will end up being about the same size. That said, I'm going to assume that Hertz's enterprise value should end up being about 79% of Avis's. If you strip out restructuring charges Hertz's pre-tax income last quarter was $418 MM, compared to $486 MM at Avis. That is 86% of Avis's pre-tax income, but I think it's probably a few things that won't go away got called restructuring charges this quarter, so I'm going to us the 79% multiplier from revenue for the valuation.

According to the Seeking Alpha key data page Avis has an enterprise value of $23.9 billion - which is almost exactly 80% of Hertz's $19.1 billion enterprise value. That suggests the market views the valuation issue in much the same way as I do, and so in my opinion Hertz shares at their current $26.50 are approximately fair valued. There would be some puts and takes on both sides here (Avis has more cars and thus more car related debt, Hertz has outstanding warrants, etc), but directionally speaking the two firms appear to have a similar valuation level.

Hertz probably has a bit more upside, as their lower debt levels should allow them to expand their fleet aggressively if they can do so profitably. They are also the historic leader, and have an advantage in terms of things like corporate contracts that should help them once business travel speeds up. They also have a bit more risk, as it isn't a guarantee that the restructuring charges will end up being 'one time' only charges.

All that said, if you believe the stock market has priced the shares appropriately at their current $26.50 then the warrants are absolutely not priced correctly. The stock does seem to be undergoing a bit of a short squeeze right now, and has been up quite a bit lately.

Buying the Warrants

As part of the bankruptcy, there were 89 million warrants (terms can be found here) issued to buy common shares at an initial exercise price of $13.80. The warrants are therefore already deeply in the money, but they have a 30-year time to expiry. The time value is obviously very substantial. Interactive Brokers reports an implied volatility [IV] of 55.7% for the longest dated Avis Budget options (the January 2024 leaps). Hertz has been very volatile since their bankruptcy, so using the lower IV from their competitor is conservative. Given the well-known 'volatility smile' effects on long dated options it seems likely that an even higher IV could be used, but I'll stick with that. Black-Scholes spits out a value in excess of $25 for the warrants with those inputs, which is very meaningful compared to their current price of $11.18. That is obviously a meaningful difference.

It is also extremely relevant to note that the warrants are actually trading below their intrinsic value right now, as $11.18 warrant price + $13.90 exercise price only comes to $25.08, which is below the current share price of $26.50. The share price has been extremely volatile, so that could be different by the time you read this. But all things equal, higher volatility should improve the value of the warrants, even if they do trade above their intrinsic value (which we would expect for a security with a 30-year expiry).

The warrants are also well protected. One of the big risks for options in general is that something changes the value of the underlying while not getting credited to the holders of the derivative. The most common example is dividend payments, which reduce the value of the underlying share by the amount of the cash paid out. However, these warrants have excellent protection, and both the strike price and number of shares a warrant is exercised for will be adjusted with any distribution by the common shares including a dividend. While a dividend isn't likely any time soon, 30 years is a long time and those protections are nice to have.

As a counter-point to the purchase of warrants the shares do come with one benefit that the warrants don't have. The shares are hard to borrow, and Interactive Brokers quotes them at an 87% cost of borrowing. For those who are holding fully paid shares they will credit half that cost to investors, which is a potentially very meaningful return just from that. As the shares held by the investors who funded the bankruptcy get registered I think that cost of borrowing will drop, so I wouldn't expect it to be permanent. That said, as long as the warrants trade this cheaply there will be demand from investors trying to arbitrage that by buying the warrants and shorting out the exposure to the common stock.

Conclusion

While Hertz shares are up a great deal recently, there are also a number of catalysts ahead for them. Aside from travel continuing to re-open, they will likely uplist to a national exchange, get analyst coverage, start printing positive earnings, and start getting added to indices. The shares appear to be trading at a level comparable to their competitor the Avis Budget Group, which suggests the valuation level is reasonable. The outstanding warrants are a very investor friendly security, and appear to be trading at a material discount, especially considering their 30-year term and numerous investor protections.