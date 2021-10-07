Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Luke Boothman as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is a global provider of delivery technologies, development, drug manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. As a CDMO, it provides services for development of pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Throughout the pandemic it has capitalized on its investment strategy into upgrading facilities and increasing capacity, and grown rapidly, mostly due to significant increases in revenue from its Biologic segment. Catalent also recently completed a $1 billion acquisition of gummies manufacturer Bettera, further solidifying its position as a leading CDMO.

A year of strong growth through organic expansion and new opportunities resulting from the pandemic has seen significant share price increases. From the end of September 2020, the price has increased from $85.19 to its current price of $133.75. And the impressive growth does not appear to be slowing. COVID-19 seems here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future, proving durable revenue streams, while their Biologic segment is poised to reap the benefits of a high demand for the modern, technically complex drugs. Catalent is admittedly trading at a high P/E and has been suggested to be overvalued. Its price remains close to its all-time-high of $141 in August 2021. But it is a company built on strong fundamentals with a clearly defined strategy designed to solidify its position as a market leader. It has proven its value as a growth stock this past year, and is set for another year of strong revenue streams, making it an optimistic stock for continued future growth.

Biologic driven growth

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Healthcare Conference, CFO Thomas Castellano was keen to present Catalent's portfolio diversity as its key strength. However, it cannot be denied that out of the four key business arms, the Biologic segment has provided the bulk of the growth over the past year.

The biologics industry has seen a CAGR of 12.6% since 2015, predicted to rise to 14.7% annually to 2023. Unlike traditional small molecule drugs, biologics are modified antibodies created through recombinant genetic processes and require much more sophisticated manufacturing technologies. However, they also offer more targeted effects and powerful efficacy. Research, development and production costs are therefore significantly increased compared to simpler alternatives. This is good news for CDMOs such as Catalent as the increased interest from the pharmaceutical industry has driven a rise in outsourcing of biologic development.

Another strength of Catalent's Biologic segment is its propriety services portfolio. Viral vectors are key components for biologic drug production; however, as demand has risen, steady supplies have become increasingly sought after, and have contributed to Catalent's growth. The viral vector market alone is a rapidly growing area, with a predicted CAGR of 14.2% a year up to 2028.

Catalent generally prefers organic over inorganic growth, despite the acquisition of some strategic companies. An important threat to contract businesses is new competitors with more available capacity, ready to take the load that more established players cannot bear. Catalent has invested heavily into its own facilities to increase production capabilities and has managed to take on new customers while continuing existing commitments. After a year of rapid expansion, Catalent bosses remain confident they can continue their Biologic segment growth.

The numbers behind Catalent's Biologic segment growth are impressive. Over the past 12 months, total revenue has increased to 46% of Catalent's annual income, up from 38% this time last year, and putting them ahead of schedule to reach their target of 50% of total revenue from biologics by 2024.

The change in segment mix means biologics are now easily the main income stream, significantly more than any of the other three segments.

FY Segment Mix

Note: data includes illustrative Bettera full-year impact. Source: Catalent Q4'21 Earnings Call Presentation.

The growth is seen across all aspects of the Biologic segment, with substantial increases in both the manufacturing (69%) and development services (68%) from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021. For the fiscal years 2020 - 2021, biologic revenue increased by 89%, or $907 million, although other segments did not fare so well. The Softgel and Oral segment showed a 5% decrease, the Oral and Specialty Delivery was flat at a 1% increase, and the Clinical Supply Services segment increased by a more moderate 13%.

Investing for growth

Catalent has invested heavily to support expansion, including some acquisitions. While this has been associated with taking on debt as discussed below, it has allowed them to capitalize on new opportunities such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the financial year 2021, total capital expenditure was 17% of total revenue ($686 million). Of this, $516 million was in the Biologic segment, up from $330 million in 2020, and $79 million in 2019. Expenditure in the other sectors has all been relatively consistent over the past two years, with the exception of the Clinical Supply Services, which saw a greater percentage increase, but smaller numerical rise, from $3 million to $26 million from 2019 to 2021. Catalent is therefore clearly putting their focus and money into the Biologic segment, suggesting expectations for growth in other markets are less optimistic. However, this could also be due to the other segments being more established, while biologics represent a newer and show greater potential for growth across the industry.

The goal for continued organic growth is being supported with a similar predicted expenditure of around 16% for financial year 2022. These expenditures are geared towards expanding facilities for further capacity and capabilities for predicted future demands.

Key catalysts

COVID-19

Much of the growth in biologics can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. A strong demand for drug development, viral vector production and other related products drove high sales as companies raced to develop vaccines and therapies. And this does not appear to be slowing. As Castellano stated, they see no cliffs in the short or long term as the pandemic shows little sign of abating. The pandemic's effect on healthcare spending and demand for vaccinations will remain for years to come, as more populations become eligible for vaccinations, booster vaccines are rolled out, and as countries outside the U.S. become more extensively vaccinated. With many companies interested in pursuing their own COVID-19 treatments and the continuing of existing programs seemingly assured, the pandemic has allowed Catalent to secure a durable revenue stream for the foreseeable future.

Bettera acquisition

Biologics and COVID-19 are not the only activities in motion. In late August 2021, Catalent completed an agreement to acquire Bettera Holdings, a major manufacturer of gummy, soft-chew and lozenge products, with four manufacturing facilities across the US. As stated in their Morgan Stanley presentation, this was a strategic acquisition chosen to support their existing efforts to enter a high growth area.

A suitable and palatable dosing method is critical for effective drug delivery, with gummies and soft chews popular amongst patients. Despite efforts to develop their own forms, Catalent admitted they were unable to perfect the formula of their own soft chews. Bettera therefore fills a specific gap in Catalent's portfolio.

Competition

The intense demand for drug development and manufacturing support means the CDMO field is competitive. As well as Catalent, other major players include Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGY), Pantheon (PTHN) (a sub-division of Thermo Fisher (TMO)), Siegfried (OTC:SGFEF) and Recipharm (OTCPK:RCPHF). Of these, both Lonza and Pantheon have active biologics sectors and are involved in viral vector manufacture. Lonza has itself enjoyed strong, mid-teens biologic growth throughout the past year, with several hundred COVID-19 candidate treatments in its pipeline. And similar to Catalent, it is also investing heavily to drive expansion of its facilities to support capacity demands.

It would be naïve to claim Catalent is the only player to be considered in this area, and the threat of competition from competitors in the crowded space remains. Nevertheless, the field is booming and Catalent has enjoyed strong success, with a dramatic increase in biologic revenue growth as discussed above, and percentage growth beyond that of Lonza or other similar companies.

Financials

Debt and Capital allocation

Catalent currently holds a total of $3.27 billion of total debt, and operates at a total net leverage ratio of 2.2x, in line with their long-term target of 3.0x. They also recently announced release of a further $450 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2030. While the total net debt has increased slightly from 2020 to 2021, the total net leverage ratio fell from 2.8x in mid-2020, to 2.2x in mid-2021. Although the debt ratio may be higher than some would like, there are no significant maturities expected until 2027 and they estimate an average interest rate of <3%. This suggests the debt is controlled, with the strong revenues from the last few years providing some security to ensuring they can make all upcoming scheduled payments.

Balance sheet

Even before the pandemic, Catalent's balance sheet was solid. In the 12 months from June 2020 to June 2021, the EBITDA increased from $751 million to $1,050 million. Putting this into per share earnings, it resulted in the adjusted net earnings per diluted share increasing from $2.11 to $3.04 over the same period, following on from consistently rising per share earnings over the past few years.

Adjusted earnings per share

Sources: Catalent Q4'21 Earnings Call Presentation, Catalent 2019 Annual Report.

Share evaluation

Catalent's rapid growth has not gone unnoticed by investors. As of Oct. 7, 2021, it trades at $133.75, up 30% from 6 months ago, and around 60% from this time in 2020. This year has also seen the share price hit an all-time-high of $141 in early August.

With shares trading at a premium, its P/E ratio is relatively high at 43.16, and shows and a 5-year price to earnings growth ratio of 2.41. However, compared with other similar companies it doesn't seem all that high. Lonza, a chemicals giant with a strong CDMO sector trades at a P/E of 73.17, while the smaller Siegfried stands at 50.75.

While the share price has increased, earnings have grown faster, keeping the earning per share ratio increasing as shown above. Whether this can continue remains to be seen, but strong revenue growth predictions suggest it is possible.

Catalent's P/E alone suggests an overall high price, but the comparison with other companies suggest that, first, the industry as a whole is enjoying a lot of investor attention, and second, Catalent remains a relatively attractive choice. Either way, it also shows a lot of faith in the company and the industry as investors bank on solid growth trends continuing.

Risks

With over $3 billion of total debt, the high leverage utilized by Catalent is an important consideration. Catalent have taken on debt to finance their expansion into new areas and support their acquisitions. While this has facilitated strong revenue streams, any future cash flow interruptions could impact their ability to repay significant loans.

There are also risks to be considered specific to the drug development industry. CDMO revenues depend on drug progression through clinical trials and continued sales throughout the drug's lifetime. Particularly during the development stage, a clinical trial failure can mean sudden development cancellation. Furthermore, discovery of unexpected adverse events or production difficulties may lead to product recalls or manufacturing interruptions.

While their Biologic segment is enjoying strong growth, should candidate molecules fail or rival molecules achieve authorization earlier, companies' willingness to pursue development could quickly fade. With 75% of Catalent's 2021 annual capital expenditure going to their Biologics segment, failure to see a significant return on this investment would be a serious blow. While currently this does not seem all that likely, it must be kept in mind.

Changes in prescribing habits and customer demand can affect revenues. Catalent reported an $11 million (2%) decrease in their Oral and Speciality Delivery segment compared to the previous year due to a lower demand for certain products and a voluntary recall.

Finally, supply of raw materials must be maintained. Catalent requires niche, specialized products that are often only available from a limited number of suppliers. COVID-19 has and will continue to represent an important risk to consider, as supply chain disruptions may deny availability of much needed resources. This has occurred in the past, when fears of BSE contamination severely limited availabilities of gelatin. This is an industry wide threat, but one that could create potentially temporary but significant hurdles.

The generic threat

As with any drug brought to market, the development of generics and biosimilars is a constant threat. The world's biggest selling drug, Humira (AbbVie; ABBV), has enjoyed multi-billion revenues. Yet many biosimilars are ready to eat away at its market share, and are already doing so in Europe, despite fierce legal battles from AbbVie. Catalent, however, does not see this as a threat. As an outsourcing company focusing on smaller biologics requiring lower production volumes, their products fly under the radar of biosimilar manufacturers who target larger market leaders.

The future

The Q4 earnings are impressive to say the least, and represent a company that was able to capitalize on a rare opportunity thanks to its capital expenditure strategies. Their own estimates predict a mid-range revenue growth of around 10%, and an adjusted net income increase of 18%. These are strong predictions from a company confident in its ability to maintain its positive trajectory. It's high P/E ratio and share price rivaling many much larger companies may put off some, and it cannot be denied that the rapid price increase may deter some investors, especially when linked with relatively high levels of debt. But for those looking for a company with strong business opportunities poised for further growth, Catalent remains an attractive option.