PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Biogen (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BIIB) is one of the leading providers of medicines used to treat multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy. The company has one of the highest gross margins among the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. However, Biogen's revenues continue to decline due to sales of generic Tecfidera in the United States, an increase in the number of approved drugs for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's revenue fell to $2.78 billion in Q2 2021, down 24.6% from Q2 2020.

In June 2021, Aduhelm received FDA approval for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. There is a high unmet medical need for the treatment of millions of patients suffering from the disease, in addition, the cost of treating this ailment was $159-215 billion in 2010 and could increase to $379-500 billion by 2040, which could lead to significant improvement financial position of the company.

However, the FDA's decision caused a lot of controversy due to the results of clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of Aduhelm, and as a result, I expect that sales of this drug will not soon become tangible for Biogen's financial situation. The company has more than a dozen candidate products that are being developed to treat diseases such as multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, which, if approved by regulatory authorities, could increase the company's cash flow.

The loss of Tecfidera's exclusivity in the United States and increased competition in neuroscience raises concerns about the company's revenue growth over the next 2 years. However, a high gross margin and a large number of candidate products make the company attractive to long-term investors.

Company's Financial Position

The COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020, the loss of Tecfidera's exclusivity, and the increase in the number of medicines approved for SMA and multiple sclerosis in recent years are affecting Biogen's financial position. Under the leadership of Michel Vounatsos, the company's revenue fell to $2.78 billion in Q2 2021, down 24.6% from Q2 2020.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

The company has one of the highest gross profit margins among the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in terms of revenue. This shows that Biogen's management continues to run the business effectively, despite the challenges faced.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Macrotrends

However, since the loss of the exclusivity of Tecfidera in the US and the emergence of Spinraza's competitors, Biogen's gross margin began to decline.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

According to my estimate, the gross profit margin will continue to decline slightly and will be in the range of 80-83% for the coming years, due to the continued sales of the generic version of Tecfidera in the United States, the possible launch of the generic version in Europe as early as 2022, the appearance of Tysabri biosimilars in early 2023. Biogen continues to increase its R&D expenses, with $585.1 million in Q2 2021, up 13.8% from Q2 2020, a prerequisite for the creation of innovative medicines that can improve the quality of life for millions of people and increase the company's cash flow, if approved by regulators in the future. In addition, we see an increase in R&D from year to year.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

In my estimate, spending on research and development will continue to be stable in the $2.4-3 billion range over the coming years. On the one hand, this allows the company to remain one of the leaders in the development and commercialization of drugs in neuroscience, but on the other hand, R&D spending reduces the company's net profit. The Total Debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.55 in 2020, an increase of 86% compared to 2019, and continues to grow, which may lead to negative consequences, namely, credit rating agencies may begin to downgrade the company's credit rating.

This can worsen the financial position of the company, namely if the tender for senior bonds is held in the future, then interest rates on them may be higher, which will increase debt service costs and negatively affect the flexibility of the company's financial policy.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Let's take a closer look at the company's key drug sales, whose sales have not grown in recent quarters, and why this trend has not changed in the short term. In addition, we will analyze the situation with the company's recently approved drug used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Product Pipeline

Biogen has an extensive portfolio in neuroscience, with many drugs, and the best-selling of them are Spinraza, Tecfidera, Tysabri, Avonex, providing some of the best therapies in this therapeutic area, allowing to improve the quality of life of thousands of patients around the world. In addition, the company continues to develop and commercialize biosimilar medicines with sales above hundreds of millions of dollars.

Tecfidera

Tecfidera is a drug that has been approved for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the prevalence of multiple sclerosis in the United States is about 124 cases per 100,000 people in 2019.

As the population ages and grows, the number of patients suffering from this disease will increase, creating a huge demand for effective and safe treatment of this ailment. Thus, I expect the following possible trends, depending on the projected birth rate in the United States.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on UN DESA

Sales of Tecfidera have grown year after year since FDA approval in March 2013, but the West Virginia District Court ruled that a key patent, the '514 patent, was invalid. As a result, pharmaceutical companies began commercializing generic versions of Tecfidera in 2020, leading to declining sales of Biogen's drug.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q reports

In addition, in recent years, more and more drugs have been approved by the FDA and other regulatory bodies for the treatment of recurrent forms of multiple sclerosis. Thus, sales of Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novartis (NVS), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) medicines are growing due to innovative mechanisms of drug action. Thus, the competition in this therapeutic area is growing significantly from year to year, which also contributes to the decline in sales of Tecfidera. Let's take a look at some of these medicines.

Source: Created by author

I believe that Tecfidera sales will continue to decline, not only due to increased competition in this therapeutic area and sales of the generic version of Tecfidera in the United States but also because the European Court of Justice overturned the EMA decision.

Source: Court of Justice of the European Union

The EMA is currently re-evaluating Tecfidera's data protection regulation and results are expected in Q4 2021. In addition, Biogen has appealed the judgment of the European General Court to the European Court of Justice. However, in my opinion, the decision made by the European General Court will remain in force and the generic version of Tecfidera may appear in the European Union as early as 2022-2023. Thus, in this case, it will lead to a decrease in the company's revenue, as Tecfidera sales outside the US could fall by more than 40%.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q reports

Tysabri

Tysabri (natalizumab) is a drug used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Tysabri is Biogen's second-largest drug by revenue, with sales of $524.2 million in Q2 2021, up 21.3% from Q2 2020. In addition, there is a slight increase in sales from quarter to quarter.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q reports

However, the situation may change in the next 18 months. According to Juve Patent, the Opposition Division of the EPO has revoked one of Tysabri's patents, opening the door for future sales of the biosimilar natalizumab earlier than Biogen had planned. One of the competitors of Tysabri may be a drug from Polpharma Biologics and Sandoz, which is one of the divisions of Novartis (NVS). So, on September 3, 2019, these companies entered into an agreement to commercialize the biosimilar natalizumab. Under this partnership, Polpharma Biologics will be responsible for the development and manufacture of this drug, while Sandoz will commercialize natalizumab in various regions, subject to regulatory approval.

Currently, Polpharma Biologics is conducting a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the natalizumab biosimilar. Patient enrollment for this study ended in August 2020 and according to my estimate, the company can publish results in Q4 2021. In case of positive data, Polpharma Biologics can apply for approval of this drug to the regulatory authorities.

Source: Created by author

I believe that if this drug is approved, Tysabri's sales could drop by $300-500 million per year by 2025, negatively impacting the company's cash flow.

Spinraza

Spinraza is Biogen's third best-selling drug, accounting for about 22.3% of the company's Q2 revenue. It is the first drug to be approved by regulatory authorities around the world for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. But in the past two years, the FDA and EMA have approved two more drugs to treat the disease, namely Novartis's Zolgensma and Evrysdi, whose commercial rights are owned by Roche and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). As a result, this led to a decrease in Spinraza sales and, in my opinion, this trend will continue in the future. Based on the results of clinical studies, all three drugs have similar data on efficacy, but Evrysdi has several advantages over competitors.

Source: Created by author

Increased competition and the lack of significant advantages of Spinraza have led to a decrease in sales of the Biogen drug.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q reports

While the sales of Zolgensma and Evrysdi continue to grow at a significant pace, thanks to the approval of these drugs by regulators in various countries and the competitive advantage over Spinraza.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q reports

Thus, I believe that the sales of Spinraza will decline in the coming years, while the PTC Therapeutics/Roche drug will become the best drug in the treatment of SMA and, as a result, the demand for it will only grow.

Aduhelm

Aduhelm (aducanumab) is an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 5.8 million Americans suffer from the disease and with the limited number of approved drugs, there is a huge demand for effective and safe treatments for this condition. At the same time, spending on the treatment of this disease amounted to 159-215 billion dollars in 2010 and may increase to 379-500 billion dollars by 2040, which also makes this area attractive for Biogen.

The FDA approval of Aduhelm drew a huge amount of criticism from the scientific community, doctors because there was insufficient evidence of the effectiveness of this drug in clinical trials. In addition, the reported efficacy in improving cognitive performance in patients has been controversial. Let's look at the results of two Phase III clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of Aduhelm. Primary, secondary endpoints, and baseline demographic data were similar in the two clinical trials.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Biogen documents

The main aim of the studies was to evaluate whether Aduhelm is effective in slowing down cognitive and functional impairment, as measured by CDR-SB versus placebo. So, in 2019, the company presented results that showed that a group of patients who took a high dose of Aduhelm showed statistically significant results.

Source: Biogen | Investor Relations

While in another clinical study, the high dose of Aduhelm showed worse results than the lowest dose of this drug and also worse than placebo.

Source: Biogen | Investor Relations

During the Advisory Committee meeting, the FDA published a document in which it stated that it will conduct an independent review of the results of the EMERGE study (Study 302), which has shown the effectiveness of the drug and that it will be enough for approval. Even though the results in another study, namely Study 301, showed non-statistically significant values.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on FDA document

In addition, doubts about the objectivity of the data obtained arise and the fact that only 60% of patients participating in Study 302 were diagnosed by week 78 of the study, while 66% of patients were analyzed during Study 301, which could also affect the final results,

Source: Author's elaboration, based on FDA document

In my opinion, this approach of the FDA was not entirely objective and also does not provide sufficient grounds for the approval of Aduhelm. In addition, the safety profile of this drug was not entirely favorable due to the occurrence of cerebral edema, cerebral microbleeds, which occurred when taking a high dose of aducanumab, namely

Source: Author's elaboration, based on FDA document

Given the data on the effectiveness, safety, and also the high price of Aduhelm, in the amount of $56,000 per year, I believe that sales of this drug will meet with serious resistance from doctors. This situation could improve if only Biogen can report positive results from a clinical trial that ends in October 2023. Aduhelm's first sales were unsatisfactory at $1.6 million in Q2 2021. I believe that the revenue from the sale of this drug will not soon become tangible for Biogen's financial position, as, under the partnership agreement, the company will share the revenue with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY).

Source: Author's elaboration, based on EISAI document

Product Pipeline

As one of the leaders in neuroscience, Biogen develops patented drugs aimed at treating diseases such as multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, etc. With successful clinical trials and FDA and EMA approvals, they could increase the company's revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Source: Q2 2021 Biogen Earnings Presentation

Let's take a closer look at the most exciting development from the Biogen pipeline, which, if approved by regulators, could bring the company hundreds of millions of dollars by 2026.

Zuranolone

Zuranolone (SAGE-217) is a product candidate being developed for the treatment of major depressive disorder through a partnership with Sage Therapeutics (SAGE). Under the terms of this agreement, Biogen paid Sage $1.525 billion in cash and also includes the following criteria, namely

Source: Biogen | Investor Relations

On June 15, 2021, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen published data from a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Zuranolone. In this study, the primary endpoint with Zuranolone was achieved, namely, it was shown to be effective in improving depressive symptoms compared to placebo on the 15th day of the study.

Source:

In addition, the clinical trial reached some secondary endpoints with zuranolone, namely:

Source: ECNP Encore Presentation: Zuranolone Data Review

On October 4, 2021, the company presented additional data, according to which patients using zuranolone contributed to a faster improvement in the quality of life and general health of patients.

Source: ECNP Encore Presentation: Zuranolone Data Review

However, it should be noted that the safety profile of Zuranolone was not entirely ideal, namely that patients taking this drug experienced drowsiness three times more often than patients in the placebo group, in addition, dizziness was one of the common side effects. In general, the adverse events arising from the treatment were as follows:

Source: WATERFALL Topline Results Conference Call

I believe that the data on the efficacy and safety of zuranolone is sufficient to submit applications to the regulatory authorities in the USA, Europe, Japan as early as 2022. If the drug is approved, millions of patients suffering from major depressive disorder could consider zuranolone as a treatment candidate for this disease, which will also significantly improve the cash flow of Sage Therapeutics and Biogen.

Biogen Forecast and Price Target

To determine Biogen's target price, I used a discounted cash flow model until the end of 2024, using Enterprise Value/EBITDA to estimate the company's value. I made the following assumptions based on historical data and also the guidance of the company's management for 2021 and my assessment of Biogen's products and developments for the next 4 years.

Source: Created by author

When determining the company's target price, several criteria were taken into account, namely: the ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA equal to 10.9x, calculated based on data from the largest pharmaceutical companies. It should be noted that this ratio for the company is higher than the average value for the selected companies, which is one of the signals that Wall Street overestimates the company.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Yahoo Finance

In 2021, the company's revenue will amount to $10.7 billion, a decrease of 20.4% compared to 2020, which is in line with the guidance of the company's management. Between 2022 and 2023, I expect Biogen's revenues to decline by 2-6% due to generic Tecfidera sales, increased competition and poor sales start for Aduhelm. In addition, the EBITDA margin will remain stable from 2021 to 2023 at 38%, gradually increasing as drugs are approved and the impact of COVID-19 on the pharmaceutical industry decreases and will reach 40% by 2024. In developing the DCF Model, I predicted that the company would continue to redeem bonds according to maturity.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q report

Thus, my forecast for the key financial indicators of the company, taking into account the above assumptions, is as follows:

Source: Created by author

Thus, based on the DCF Model and my assumptions that the company will redeem the senior bonds, product candidates development is successful, and also considering the risks associated with the company's business and macroeconomics, my target price is $265 per share.

Source: Created by author

Conclusion

Biogen has one of the highest gross margins among the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, which is around 83.4% in Q2 2021. However, Biogen's revenue continues to decline due to generic sales of Tecfidera in the United States, an increase in approved drugs for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's revenue fell to $2.78 billion in Q2 2021, down 24.6% from Q2 2020.

In June 2021, Biogen's drug received FDA approval. It is the first drug to treat Alzheimer's disease since 2003. The cost of treating this ailment was $159-215 billion in 2010 and could increase to $379-500 billion by 2040, which could significantly improve the company's financial position. However, the FDA's decision has generated a lot of controversy due to controversial clinical trial results, and as a result, I do not expect the sale of Aduhelm to become tangible for Biogen's financial position any time soon.

The company has more than dozens of product candidates that are being developed for the treatment of diseases such as multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. One such candidate is Zuranolone, which is being developed for the treatment of the major depressive disorder. If this drug is approved, millions of patients suffering from major depressive disorder will be able to consider zuranolone as one of the treatment candidates for this disease, which will significantly improve Biogen's cash flow. Taking into account the risks described in the article, in my opinion, a correction of the company's shares will take place in the short term. I set a target price for Biogen at $265 per share.