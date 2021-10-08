Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the midst of a rebound, the airline stocks continue to take hits from analysts and covid restrictions. This time, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs (GS) despite signs TSA traffic is back in recovery mode. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on the airline stock back down at $20.

Illogical Downgrade

Goldman Sachs downgraded American Airlines and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) due to inflationary fears from higher fuel costs and ongoing pressure on fares hurting short-term revenues. The odd part here is that Delta Air Lines (DAL) has already guided to Q3'21 revenues actually meeting original targets as TSA traffic rebounds.

The higher fuel costs are definitely a big concern in the short term. Prior to COVID-19 lockdowns, the airlines had done a better job of implementing higher fares and fuel surcharges to cover fuel costs. The current environment probably doesn't allow for such an outcome, but investors shouldn't be buying American Airlines based on the current environment anyway with passenger traffic still down over 20% from 2019 levels.

Analyst Catherine O'Brien doesn't have the best track record on the stock and was previously Neutral. She only cut the price target on American Airlines by $1 to $18, so the reaction to the call was far more negative than the actual call. The stock should hardly trade down at all on this call.

Source: TipRanks

As the TipRanks chart shows, Goldman Sachs had a Bull call on the stock pre-Covid and turned to a Hold rating near the very lows. The whole rally last year was missed and now the analyst has a Sell rating while admitting the long-term prospects remain intact.

The analyst might turn out correct this time, but now isn't the time to dump the airlines as the Delta variant dips while the combination of vaccines and the new Merck (MRK) pill will reduce severe outcomes. The risk to flying was already low and now corporations have far fewer fears for bypassing corporate travel.

Fuel Costs Fears

Speaking of fuel costs, American Airlines is the best-positioned airline to handle higher costs having already upgraded their fleet to newer, more fuel-efficient planes. At the start of the year, American Airlines had the largest percentage of their respective fleet younger than 10 years old in the legacy airline group. The airline only has 19% of the fleet at ages older than 20 years in comparison to 41% with United Airlines (UAL) and 32% with Delta Air Lines.

Source: American Airlines JPM Industrials conference

During 1H'21, the top 11 U.S. airlines spent $10.5 billion on aircraft fuel, or 22.9% of revenues. In the past, fuel costs were a much larger percentage of costs. Wages and benefits are now double the amount of money spent on fuel costs.

Source: Airlines.org

During the same period, American Airlines spent 22.6% on fuel costs. The airline generated $11.5 billion of revenues and aircraft fuel costs of $2.6 billion.

The higher costs are definitely not something for the airlines to blow off, especially one like American Airlines with a large debt load. The airline can't afford to go through another lengthy period of reporting losses.

Though, the airline industry is just different now. Going back to 2006, the IATA calculated the global net profits of airlines in comparison to full costs. Prior to 2015, the sector saw wild oil price swings lead to higher fuel costs and lower profits. The industry lost money on the 2008 oil spike and saw limited profits on the high oil prices from 2011 to 2014. The industry changed in 2015 as profits remained relatively high, no matter where fuel prices bounced over the last 5 years.

Source: IATA fuel data

The annual global fuel bill swung from ~$140 billion in 2016 to over $180 billion in 2019 and the industry only saw a small blip in profits despite the $40 billion increased fuel bill. The US domestic sector appears even more focused on profits as the industry consolidation limited competition when American Airlines merged with U.S. Airways in 2013.

The main point to understand is that fuel costs impact industry net profits, but the airlines are far better now at limiting the financial damage to very minimal levels. The travel demand needs to return to normal levels before the airlines can hike fares to cover the higher costs.

United Airlines plans to fly 3,500 daily domestic flights during December due to a surge in holiday travel flight searches. The airline is quickly returning to 2019 capacity levels with a forecast for December to reach 91% of 2019 levels.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that all of the data is pointing to another major step forward with air travel demand. At the same time, jet fuel costs are rising in concern to some investors while the airlines are better prepared to handle these higher costs.

American Airlines shouldn't be trading back down to $20. The airline still has the potential to return to a $4 EPS (analysts already forecast $3 in 2023) making the stock exceptionally cheap here.