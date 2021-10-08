Is Dutch Bros Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Recent IPO?

Juanmonino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is an Oregon-based quick-service coffee retailer. The company launched in 1992. It primarily serves the West Coast right now, however it is starting to ramp up expansion efforts. The company has recently moved into markets like Texas and is angling toward a national footprint.

In conjunction with this accelerating growth strategy, the company decided that this was an opportune time to launch its IPO as well. This happened last month to great success, raising capital and giving the company ready access to the financial markets to fund its future efforts. But should investors tag along for the ride?

Dutch Bros IPO

Dutch Bros Inc. began trading on September 15 after completing its IPO. The company sold 21.1 million shares of its stock to the public at $23 per share, which was well ahead of the anticipated $18-$20 pricing range. This brought in $484 million for the firm, and valued it at $3.8 billion using the IPO price.

Shares wouldn't be at that IPO price for long, however. BROS stock started trading around $35 and quickly topped the $40 mark, leading the valuation to above $7 billion at today's prices.

$7 billion might sound incredibly high for a company that is still barely-known outside of the West Coast. We've seen a lot of Starbucks (SBUX) rivals come and go over the years, so what makes Dutch Bros so special? Dutch Bros does have a differentiated business model and is incredibly popular with millennials and younger consumers, giving it seemingly more attractive prospects than many other competitors in the coffee space.

BROS Valuation

From the get go, it's important to realize that Dutch Bros is priced almost entirely as a future growth story. The company had fewer than 500 stores at the time of IPO, but it plans to multiply that many-fold. It sees itself reaching 4,000 stores in future years.

Based on today's existing store count, people are paying nearly $15 million per Dutch Bros location, which is surely too high based on any reasonable comparison to other restaurant chains. However, if you are confident that Dutch Bros gets to 4,000 stores or beyond, today's price would be less than $2 million per future store.

Bears might still quibble that this is pricey, even if Dutch Bros fills out its footprint as it hopes to. After all, most Dutch Bros locations don't have sit-down, and are just small drive-thru footprint stores. There's reluctance to pay a huge multiple for each one of these boxes.

However, given the stores' fantastic operating results, it's hard to rule out the bull case entirely, even given the daunting price.

To that point, consider store traffic evolution over the past couple of years at Dutch Bros as compared to Dunkin Donuts. Using data from Placer.ai, which uses info from anonymized cell phone geolocation records, we see that Dutch Bros traffic has exploded since the pandemic, meanwhile rival Dunkin Donuts initially witnessed a sharp decline and is just now topping its pre-Covid levels:

Source: Placer.ai h/t Alex Rubalcava

Dunkin is a particularly notable comparison since it's not known for particularly exquisite sit-down locations either. Neither is aiming at Starbucks' role as the "third place" outside of the office and home. Yet, even compared to Dunkin Donuts, Dutch Bros has massively outperformed in terms of maintaining and now growing individual store traffic in our pandemic-shaped world.

Dutch Bros' success reflects in the company's unit numbers. Each unit is generating $1.7 million annually systemwide on average, which is pretty incredible given the generally small ticket size for coffee-based beverages and lack of dine-in footprint at most locations. Dutch Bros is also generating a rather remarkable 29% store-level contribution margin; traditionally anything above 20% is doing well, and Dutch Bros is way above that level. And with traffic growth continuing to grow visits on a per location basis, as per that Placer.ai data, these numbers may get even better.

That said, given Dutch Bros small store count, it still isn't generating much profit quite yet.

For the first six months of the year, it brought in $228 million of revenue, which it turned into $9.3 million of operating income and $5.8 million of total net income. That's clearly not a large operating margin, nor anything close to what you'd need to support the current valuation.

However, the company's gross margin is quite high for this type of business. Rather, most of the potential profit is getting eaten up by the $70 million of SG&A, which represents a large chunk of revenues. As the store count grows, however, SG&A should diminish as a portion of revenues leaving a much fatter profit margin.

Even still at a sub-500 store count, however, it's already clear that Dutch Bros has great operating economics at a store level. This makes Dutch Bros an appealing long-term investment -- at the right price -- as long as the growth story continues developing as planned.

This is a refreshing change from, say, Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) which I panned at the time of its IPO due to dreadful margins and operating economics. I didn't know that Luckin would ultimately end up being involved in accounting fraud and get delisted. But even based on its reported financials, it was a clear avoid.

By contrast, Dutch Bros has fantastic margins and store traffic. The question is simply whether they can get to 4,000 stores or more fast enough and with modest enough dilution to make it a rewarding purchase at today's price.

Is Dutch Bros Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

For the 12 months ended June 2021, Dutch Bros generated $80 million of adjusted EBITDA. And, as discussed above, the company is already into profitable territory on an earnings per share basis. At the stated $23 IPO price, it was going for around 40x likely full-year 2021 EBITDA, which isn't bad for something growing this quickly.

As long as the store concept works outside of the West Coast -- and there's no reason to be particularly concerned on that front -- Dutch Bros should have a massive growth runway.

The problem, however, is that the stock has nearly doubled off its IPO price. That puts it into the 70x range on an EBITDA basis, and with a P/E ratio in the hundreds. At this price, the growth story better stay intact for at least a few years otherwise the stock will soon go cold.

If you want exposure but find the current price too steep, one alternative idea would be to sell puts on Dutch Bros instead of buying the stock outright. Implied volatility is currently elevated, offering some intriguing prices. Here are January 2022 options as of this writing:

Data as of October 7, with stock price at $43. | Source: Seeking Alpha

The Jan' 22 $40 put, for example, is going for about $6. Selling this would allow you to generate a 15% return on cash over the next quarter if BROS stock stays above $40 at the time of expiry. Meanwhile, if the stock dropped, you would be assigned stock at $40 along with the $6 of premium, equating to a $34 entry price. That'd be a substantial discount to the current trading price in the event the option were exercised, and considerable income generation otherwise.

As for me personally, I can't quite get there on the valuation. However, it's a name I'll be watching closely in a broader market pullback or if the stock gets slammed following an earnings miss or other such disappointment.