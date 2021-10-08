Kevin Brine/iStock via Getty Images

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) makes machinery for construction.

Well, obviously they're more than that but for the sake of our argument today that's pretty much all that matters. Over the past decade and more, the United States has seen stagnant growth in infrastructure spending and went from leading the world in innovative solutions to trailing other developing nations like China and some European countries.

But there are a few catalysts that can change that. The main one is the passage of the infrastructure bill which will infuse about $1 trillion of spending directly into projects to fix roads, bridges and various transportation systems. This will without a doubt create demand for Caterpillar's products and services not only in new machinery but in upgrading existing machinery to allow for a more efficient operating environment by the thousands of construction companies which will be executing tens of thousands of projects nationwide.

But even without this additional spending there are some positive catalysts. The most obvious one is that there are dozens of developing nations around the world that have been lifted out of extreme poverty over the past decade and are now building up their infrastructure. Beyond the global construction outlook, which is centered in the Asia-Pacific region for the time being, the United States has also seen a previous infusion of cash from the COVID-19 pandemic relief bill. This created a situation in which many states now have a budget surplus for the year, which they are likely to spend on infrastructure improvements, either independently of or in conjunction with, the pending infrastructure spending bill.

Show Me The Money - Infrastructure

The case for President Biden signing his two signature bills - the near $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill as well as the $3.5 trillion social and safety net budget bill, cannot be clearer: It will infuse the market with hundreds of billions of dollars to spend on renewing bridges, roads, public transportation, clean energy, climate fighting mining revitalization effort and more.

This money will likely be in the form of grants from the various governmental agencies and departments directly to states and localities which are in need for infrastructure improvements. In anticipation of these projects, as we've seen before when President Obama signed the recovery act into law in 2009, contractors and various companies begin ordering machinery like that which Caterpillar manufactures, in order to meet project demands.

Machinery makes up a sizable portion of total projects, besides raw materials, which means the company will likely see as much as 10% of the spending directed toward it in one way or another. This amounts to roughly $10 billion annually in additional spending, on average, over the next 10 years, since - as a reminder, these bills are not lump sums but rather spending over a 10-year period. A crucial detail when comes to evaluating the company's long term.

Where's My Money - No Infrastructure

But even without the spending bill - which even though it's likely to pass, can take longer than expected and then even longer to actually get out the door - the company has several shorter and longer term catalysts for growth:

The short-term catalysts are US states flush with budget surpluses - After the COVID-19 relief bill sent hundreds of billions to states to handle what they then expected to be severe budget deficits, most US states now find themselves flush with budget surpluses and most of them are not eager to just send it back to spend it on things which won't be viewed favorably. As a result, many states have already put that surplus money to work on redoing their roads and other public infrastructure, as well as refining various electrical grids and deploying climate change fighting initiatives - all of which take machinery.

A long-term catalyst is that many developing nations are spending more on infrastructure as global investments as well as organic revenues surge. This is happening, for the most part, in the Asia-Pacific region as well as a few African nations where infrastructure spending is heavy and innovation and climate change fighting proposals are seeing huge amounts of money thrown at it. There's the obvious nature of national competition going on here with Chinese machinery companies taking a big slice of the pie, but that doesn't seem to be stopping major construction companies and other developers from buying billions in machinery from Caterpillar and I believe this will continue.

Either Way - Undervalued w/ Growth Projections

There's a rather simple thing going on here - the company is seeing higher margins and sales than projected as these states are spending more on infrastructure and other contractors are scaling up in preparation for the pending infrastructure spending bill. This is evident by the company clearly outperforming net income expectations since pandemic relief efforts began.

I believe this will continue and that the company will continue to outperform these expectations but rather than trying to guess by how much, I simply imply that the company is fairly valued at a higher multiple than they currently are. Here are those projections and multiples for the coming 36 months:

2021 2022 2023 EPS $10.13 $12.38 $14.24 Growth +54.48% +22.14% +15.08% P/E 18.9x 15.5x 13.5x

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page - Caterpillar Inc)

Given the fact that the company is set to enjoy a higher growth rate with or without the infrastructure spending bill being passed and released on to contractors and construction companies, I believe that with 15-50% annual net income growth rates, the company is fairly valued at a price to earnings multiple of 16.0x to 20.0x for the coming 36 months.

This presents the following fair value projection for the company:

2021 2022 2023 EPS $10.13 $12.38 $14.24 P/E 20.0x 18.0x 16.0x Target $202.60 $222.84 $227.84

This presents a price target higher by over 10% from their current share price of around $195.00 per share and presents a solid longer term investment opportunity for the coming 36 months.

As a result of these factors and the fact I believe the company will outperform expectations, I am bullish on the company's long-term prospects and believe they will outperform not only peers but the broader market with a projected annual return of over 15% including their dividend yield of 2.3%.