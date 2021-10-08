JohnnyGreig/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is a US-based medical device company which develops and markets their blood-purifying device products to treat life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery.

REMOVE is CTSO's Endocarditis trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of their hemo-adsorption filter in treating cardiac surgery patients with endocarditis.

On Oct 7, CTSO stock declined by >10% on a day with seemingly* no PR and when most small cap biotech stocks were green, as well as biotech indexes like IBB, XBI.

Thanks to a post on Stocktwits CTSO forum, I found a possible reason for the Oct 7 morning's price action.

CTSO's REMOVE data

According to the company, CTSO is scheduled to present results from their Endocarditis trial-REMOVE at the EACTS (European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery) conference on Oct 15.

The table below lists slides from the REMOVE presentation (not complete)

As shown in "Results 2" slide, there is no statistically significant benefit in either primary endpoint or secondary endpoints, including 30-day mortality.

Simply put, REMOVE failed to meet the pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints.

A German Connection

According to CTSO's latest presentation (slide 24), "Germany accounted for ~50% of our overall product sales" in 2020.

Germany, being the most significant market for CTSO, perhaps explains the funding of REMOVE by "The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research" (slide 26), and why all the locations of this trial are in Germany.

On the clinicaltrial.gov site, the answer to the question regarding "Studies a US-FDA-regulated Device Product" is a "No" (see below).

If this information (not an "FDA-regulated Device Product"), is correct, then the failure of REMOVE will likely only impact CTSO's sale in Germany, e.g. one less* "promising therapeutic applications" (see below) and not the US market.

*Note: According to CTSO's PR: In a retrospective study [a different study than REMOVE, a randomized-controlled trial]:

The investigators stated that CytoSorb therapy was well-tolerated and safe and contributed to reduced sepsis-related mortality, CRP and leucocyte levels after surgery and concluded that "these data suggest that intraoperative hemoadsorption improves surgical outcomes in all-comers for left-sided infective endocarditis."

Given this retrospective study's results, it's possible, even in Germany, that the failure of REMOVE may not significantly impact CTSO's future sales in this indication. This will depend on the relative weight given by the buyers of CTSO's product, to the results from the above retrospective study, and to the results from the REMOVE randomized-controlled trial.

Investment Consideration

For investment purposes, I find CTSO's Investment Summary useful.

As shown in slide 51, CTSO believes they have "the potential to become a highly profitable performer," having a "solid track record of ex-US growth" in the past and "potential future growth."

I think anyone interested needs to evaluate how realistic this potential of becoming a 'highly profitable performer' is, in the context of CTSO's past performance, new development (e.g. REMOVE data), and future catalysts.

Currently, CTSO is not profitable and has a Price/Sales ratio of 7.58

CTSO's products have been approved for use in the EU and other ex-US countries.

In the US, CTSO's products are not approved for market use, but during the pandemic, the FDA has granted a EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) in treating critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

Recently, CTSO has reported promising data from their "CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 registry" [not randomized, controlled trials] in critically-ill COVID-19 patients, under the EUA.

For the US market, CTSO is conducting at least two pivotal trials, REFRESH-AKI and STAR-T trial.

The interim analysis from REFRESH-AKI is estimated to be at 2H 2022 (slide 42), while STAR-T trial "Expect enrollment of 1st patient in Q3 2021 and trial completion in 2022" (slide 43).

Concluding Thoughts

It is unfortunate that REMOVE failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints, contrary to seemingly positive results in a separate retrospective study.

In my opinion, this setback is likely to affect the future use of CTSO's products in Germany and the rest of the EU for this indication, as it failed to show the benefits of using CTSO's filter in cardiac surgery patients due to infective endocarditis.

However, according to the CEO:

"Today, infective endocarditis makes up a minor part of our overall usage and revenue in cardiac surgery and we believe that CytoSorb will continue to be used in selected infective endocarditis populations. For example, prosthetic heart valve endocarditis is associated with very high mortality and is increasingly common due to the aging population with structural valvular disease and increased use of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and traditional open heart valve replacements. Overall, infective endocarditis is just one of many applications of our technology in cardiac surgery and is a much smaller opportunity than the removal of antithrombotic drugs during cardiothoracic surgery, for which we have specific approvals in the E.U., two U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designations, and is the core focus of our U.S. regulatory approval strategy."

Perhaps CTSO's potential will not be materially damaged by a failed trial in infective endocarditis, as indicated by the CEO: infective endocarditis only accounts for a minor part of their total revenue, and represents a much smaller opportunity than their core focus ["the removal of antithrombotic drugs during cardiothoracic surgery"].

However, for the sentiment tag, I'll choose bearish, as I estimate the potential of CTSO becoming a "highly profitable performer" will be adversely impacted by REMOVE's failure, and the probability of future successful US pivotal trials is diminished for the same reason, as CTSO's products all share the same fundamental mechanism of action.

Thanks for reading. All the best!