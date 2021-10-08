damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). I recently wrote about the very similar fund Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT), which has a nearly identical ticker. Both funds have the goal of generating returns primarily from dividends and long-term capital gains. The biggest difference is that ETV uses options to boost its cash flow, while EVT uses debt to buy more shares. Debt has a fairly symmetrical impact on performance (meaning that it helps in up markets about as much as it hurts in down markets) while writing short calls is more asymmetrical (since it caps upside gains but only provides a fixed amount of extra cash in down markets). I think the current price, which produces a yield above 8%, is a good value.

What I look for in a CEF is a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I think it is a mistake to see the fund's NAV as the sole component of the fund's value. I think it is more productive to look at a fund's NAV as the muscle that it uses to generate cash. So while it can be bad if the fund is eroding NAV (look at it as muscle atrophy), it is the fund's ability to generate cash that is the true measure of value. I look at a specific CEF and apply my method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here. I recently updated that page to include the more recent articles in the series.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

My first step, as always, is to look at the returns generated by a fund's portfolio. So how did ETV do over the last year?

Data by YCharts

While returning just under 25% isn't the highest returns I have seen, it is pretty impressive. And remember, because it uses covered calls to boost cash, the upside is capped. Covered calls work very well if the index goes up less than predicted, but bigger gains are left on the table. And of course, even great returns can be squandered by paying out too generous of a distribution.

How did ETV's NAV do over the last 12 months?

Data by YCharts

NAV grew nearly 14%. Pretty good even taking into account the COVID recovery. And evidence that management was picking good strike prices for the calls they were selling.

Let's take a look at distributions.

Source: CEFData

The distribution wasn't cut in the last year, always a good sign for distribution coverage. The distribution did contain some ROC (but not in the most recent payment), but with NAV increasing that is unlikely to be destructive.

Distributions totaled $1.3296 for the year. Using the average NAV of $14.99 that works out to be a yield on NAV of 8.87%. Based on the peak NAV of $16.08 I calculate a yield on NAV of 8.27%. With both of these values below the total return on NAV of 24.63% and the increasing NAV, I judged the distribution well covered for the past year.

Long-Term Trends

While it is a good thing that the distribution was covered over the last year, a single year can be quite atypical of a fund's performance. 2020 with the COVID pandemic is a good example of such a year. So I like to look at longer periods.

How did the fund's portfolio do over the last 3 years? Let's look at the returns.

Data by YCharts

32.35% returns for the entire 3 years is pretty good. That works out to be a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.79%. Let's look at how NAV did.

Data by YCharts

It's a good thing that all we need is a flat NAV to cover the distribution. Because that is what ETV has produced over the last 3 years. Late 2018 was tough on the market, and of late we have been seeing a bit of a pullback as well. But 0.32% average annual NAV growth is enough to likely cover the distribution.

Distributions totaled $3.9888 over the 3 years with payments each month of 11.08 cents. Using the average NAV of $14.28, I get a total NAV yield (not a yearly number) of 27.93%. This is below the total NAV return for the 3 years of 32.35%. The average yearly yield works out to be 9.31% which is below the 3 year CAGR of 9.79%. While the coverage is a bit tight, the distribution was still covered over the last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the NAV even longer term, we can see that the NAV over the last 10 years has grown. While the average rate of growth was fairly modest at 2.17%, it is still growth. So the fund has historically not been eroding its NAV by paying too large a distribution.

Source: CEFData

At the end of the GFC, ETV did have 2 distribution cuts (both fell in 2010). Since that time, ETV has switched to paying monthly. What looks like a cut in the graph above is actually a slight increase in the annual total when the fund switched from quarterly to monthly payments. Since the start of 2013, ETV has been paying the same 11.08 cent monthly distribution. With no cuts during the COVID pandemic, the distribution looks pretty safe and reliable to me.

Future Distribution Coverage

Investing is about the future. So while it is a good thing that the distribution was well-covered in the past and has been reliable for 8 years, the most important consideration is how safe the distribution will be in the future.

Since the distribution has been covered, I think that ETV's management has an easier task keeping it covered than they would have if they need to do better than they have done in the past. So I want to look at its holding to see if I can see anything that might be expected to perform worse in the future than it has in the past.

Source: CEFData

I don't see any red flags here. Sure, IT and the FAANG stocks are likely to see more modest growth going forward than they have over the last year. But since ETV writes covered calls, modest growth is better for it than very rapid growth. Energy is also a very small portion of the portfolio and I don't think it is likely to do any poorer than it has done over the last few years. The FAANG stocks are all well-represented in the portfolio as well.

Source: CEFData

ETV had been pretty much in the middle of the pack when looking at similar funds. While its performance both on NAV and price have been pretty good, it has fallen behind its peers in price return YTD. That could offer an opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Here we can see a comparison between the portfolios of ETV and EVT. This shows the impact of using different types of leverage. Notice that EVT drops a lot more during the COVID crash, as would be expected of a fund using debt to boost performance, while ETV is up less during the recovery. That too is expected as covered calls tend to underperform as the market climbs.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

ETV has tended to trade at a modest discount to NAV over the last 10 years. Currently it is at a modest premium. Given the fairly rapid increase in NAV over the last year, I don't think the modest current premium is a deterrent to ETV being at a good price. I think the fund is a good value with yields above 8% or below approximately $16.60.