During its two-day investor event, General Motors (NYSE:GM) unveiled quite an attractive long-term, multifaceted EV-focused plan, with some massive revenue targets. While some of the targets and figures do look a bit aggressive, the manufacturer is moving towards an electric future and aims to establish itself at the front of the pack, beating out ICE manufacturers Ford (F), Toyota (TM), Honda (HMC) and others, as well as EV leader Tesla (TSLA). Even if the manufacturer doesn't reach all of these targets, the broader growth story emerging can provide decent upside in the long-term horizon; however, some key concerns remain.

A Bright Plan

Electric vehicles are still in the early stages of growth and disruption, with the vehicle class commanding just about 2.5% market share in the US, with Tesla holding the majority of BEV sales, with Chevrolet and Ford the next top brands. The Biden administration is aiming to push that figure up to 40-50% by 2030, with major automakers GM, Ford, Stellantis (STLA) and Hyundai among those pledging to meet that target; however, these are non-binding, and could prove to be a puff of smoke given that the targeted plan doesn't offer full flexibility in phasing out ICE, given that infrastructural needs still lack in certain geographies. That goal also would require "billions of dollars in government incentives including consumer subsidies, EV charging networks as well as investments in R&D, and incentives to expand the electric vehicle manufacturing and supply chains in the United States." It's not a straightforward path, and is likely to have its fair share of challenges; yet, in GM's case, its investor event is helping lay out the steps the manufacturer is taking to adhere to that goal, to grow significantly, and drive returns.

Some of the highlights from GM's event include:

doubling annual revenue to $280 billion: while this is likely one of the most covered aspects of the event, it's an impressive target as the company has struggled to consistently grow revenues for more than a decade, and growth at this degree (~7% CAGR) should drive meaningful returns for investors. The company also expects improved operating margins over the course of the decade, aiding bottom line growth.

while this is likely one of the most covered aspects of the event, it's an impressive target as the company has struggled to consistently grow revenues for more than a decade, and growth at this degree (~7% CAGR) should drive meaningful returns for investors. The company also expects improved operating margins over the course of the decade, aiding bottom line growth. software growth: one of the key drivers of targeted margin expansion alongside declining battery costs, software and connected vehicle services has unmatched growth ability for the company. GM believes its software opportunity sits at 30 million connected vehicles by 2030, representing between $20-25 billion in revenues with estimates that customers will spend ~$135/mo on vehicle subscriptions; that's about the size of Netflix (NFLX) today. Ultifi will serve as the cornerstone for software growth.

one of the key drivers of targeted margin expansion alongside declining battery costs, software and connected vehicle services has unmatched growth ability for the company. GM believes its software opportunity sits at 30 million connected vehicles by 2030, representing between $20-25 billion in revenues with estimates that customers will spend ~$135/mo on vehicle subscriptions; that's about the size of Netflix (NFLX) today. Ultifi will serve as the cornerstone for software growth. EV market share leader: GM wants to become the market share leader in EV, taking that throne from Tesla, which had nearly two-thirds share in 1H, while Chevrolet had nearly one-tenth. To achieve this the company plans to offer a wide range of EV products, including the Hummer EV supertruck, Silverado, crossovers in the Chevy and Buick lines, multiple models in GMC and Cadillac, and other Chevy trucks. GM's JV in Wuling has already demonstrated that it can identify customer desires and quickly establish a leading model and deliver at scale in short periods of time.

GM wants to become the market share leader in EV, taking that throne from Tesla, which had nearly two-thirds share in 1H, while Chevrolet had nearly one-tenth. To achieve this the company plans to offer a wide range of EV products, including the Hummer EV supertruck, Silverado, crossovers in the Chevy and Buick lines, multiple models in GMC and Cadillac, and other Chevy trucks. GM's JV in Wuling has already demonstrated that it can identify customer desires and quickly establish a leading model and deliver at scale in short periods of time. shifting plants to EV production: while GM does see a ~$35 billion need through 2025 to drive EV and AV growth during the decade, the company sees that it can retrofit existing factories and lever its workforce to have over 50% of North American and Chinese plants producing EV; GM does acknowledge that other factories might need to be built, and will do so if that need arises ahead of or in place of retrofitting.

while GM does see a ~$35 billion need through 2025 to drive EV and AV growth during the decade, the company sees that it can retrofit existing factories and lever its workforce to have over 50% of North American and Chinese plants producing EV; GM does acknowledge that other factories might need to be built, and will do so if that need arises ahead of or in place of retrofitting. driving growth through other brands: although software is expected to be a key driver of growth, so too will BrightDrop and Cruise, among others. BrightDrop's first van is launching ahead of a second smaller van in 2023, aiming to fill a need in under-penetrated commercial/fleet EV, with revenues targeted at $5 billion in 2025 and up to $10 billion by 2030. Cruise is planning to launch ride-hailing next year via a modified autonomous Bolt, and sees a path to $50 billion in revenues by 2027, a very impressive growth trajectory.

In total, GM is looking at EV revenues reaching $10 billion in 2023, growing tremendously in the back half of the decade to $90 billion in 2030; much of the growth will be realized as EV approach that 40-50% target, as connected services and software grows, as its owned brands, investments and startups scale, and as infrastructure and lower battery costs allowing cheaper vehicles pushes demand organically. It's a very attractive plan, but one that screams 'execute', with GM now laying out the foundation before it begins building the house. The company needs to prove that it can execute to these ambitious targets.

Doubts Galore

Such a plan would likely drive significant value for investors, and therefore has created a fair degree of doubts and concerns about the targets and nature of this growth, even as management remains confident in the company's ability to execute.

Much of the doubts and valid concerns are raised with Cruise - can the autonomous driving arm be this successful in commercializing autonomous vehicles and scaling ride-hailing services, and will AV quickly work towards anchoring a spot in the future of mobility, ahead of eVTOL? Cruise does contribute a substantial portion of GM's expected decade of growth, aiming for that $50 billion in revenues and over 1 million autonomous vehicles on the road by 2030. However, much of the concerns return to summer 2019, when Cruise initially planned to roll out its services; the company couldn't validate safety and ran into other testing data challenges. Waymo had logged nearly three times as many testing miles as Cruise at that point in 2019, but still hasn't been able to successfully scale out a true autonomous service; AVs are a huge challenge, much bigger than scaling EV, and relying on AV as a heavy cornerstone for growth leaves a lot to prove for GM. Should the company begin to successfully roll out AV by 2023 and begin scaling that service, it's very likely to signal a huge leap of faith for investors and boost confidence in Cruise and the future of AV, as the current stance is that it's unlikely.

GM's second cornerstone of growth, software and connected services, adds a bit more doubt, if that segment can grow to a multi-billion recurring revenue stream. GM does already have approximately 16 million vehicles connected via OnStar, generating revenues near $2 billion per year. So in essence, GM is targeting just doubling connected vehicle numbers, but significantly expanding revenues through increased levels of monetization. NIO (NIO) is already working towards higher levels of monetization through battery-as-a-service and autonomous-driving-as-a-service, charging users between RMB680 to RMB1,480 per month, or RMB1,660-2,160 for both (US$105-230; $260-335 total); these are higher than GM's estimated monthly spend, but the question remains if GM will be able to drive high uptakes of selected additional software and services and keep users attached to the platform. NIO's BaaS provides a hefty, nearly 30% purchase price discount for signing up, with a 6 to 7-year payoff period for the users, such that it takes 7 years of paying for BaaS to overtake the discount amount - this is likely a cause for high uptake and platform stickiness due to this and other advantages. GM hasn't unveiled anything similar, and projections for monthly spend could differ from actual spend years down the road, affecting platform growth and revenues.

Another key concern within the EV growth story is the sourcing of rare earth metals for batteries - China remains the world's largest rare earth producer, and political tensions could limit the ability to acquire rare earth metals; GM does have factories in China, but relying just on those for batteries is not near enough to support this level of EV growth. GM did announce that it is teaming up with GE's (GE) Renewable Energy arm to explore a rare metal supply chain, but this could prove to be a complicated, complex and costly effort - lower battery prices lead to lower priced vehicles, helping spur demand, and if establishing a supply chain is too costly and does not allow GM to effectively reduce battery input costs, it might see trouble keeping up with competitive pricing by peers.

In addition, GM's event has provided little clarity on plans for a dividend, given the massive $35 billion capital need to hit these targets in an EV shift, even as it believes it can internally fund such investments. Although the scale of growth targeted should be more than enough to fuel substantial returns for investors, the questions and concerns raised in terms of some of the growth cornerstones above leaves some analysts wanting a source of stable returns via a dividend reinstatement until growth can pan out. The company is generating substantial profits, guiding adjusted EPS near $6.00 at midpoint for the current fiscal year, which should be more than enough to sustain a dividend, especially as the company sits cash-flow positive.

Good Value?

GM's growth plan looks to be able to drive substantial investor value, even more so should the dividend return. Valuation remains quite cheap relative to peers, with GM trading near the low end on a PE basis, at 6.5x TTM compared to Honda's 5.8x and Toyota's 8.5x; it's trading at the middle on an EV/revenues basis. At just 1.2x TTM revenues, GM has seen some fair multiple expansion over the past three years, up from 0.9x.

With growth targeted to $280 billion, valuing GM in line with current valuations at 1.2x EV/revenues would see the enterprise valued near $336 billion, or 92-110% higher than the current valuation; at a five year average of 1.0x, upside could be nearer to 60-75%, depending on debt levels. It's hard to forecast exact indebtedness over the course of the decade, although GM will pay ~$15 billion in automotive debt beyond 2021, and ~$55 billion in automotive financing debt - however, it's likely that much of that debt will be replaced for more and more leases. It also assumes that GM does not fund any of the new expansion plans with extra debt, rather using cash-flow-generated funds; overall, debt levels could remain similar to the ~$110 billion outstanding, or closer to $95 billion should GM pay off outstanding automotive debt and not acquire more.

Although it's very difficult to predict exact levels of debt through the end of the decade, GM's valuation provides an ample safety net as growth surfaces. With much of the growth aimed to stem from high-growth AV and high-margin software and services, GM could see multiple re-rating towards the 1.6-1.8x mark as growth unfolds. It's definitely a long-term growth story with substantial upside potential, although the biggest challenge that lies ahead is execution - can GM hit these targets, deadlines, and successfully grow at such a trajectory after a decade of stagnant growth? At the moment, GM's long-term story looks positive and set for solid upside, although much is needed to prove.