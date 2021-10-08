Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) close connections with various governmental agencies helped the company to grow over the decades and become one of the leaders of the big data analytics market. While Palantir is currently in the middle of improving its commercial segment of the business to lure in new clients from the private sector, its governmental contracts are still accounting for the majority of the company's revenues. Going forward, there's every reason to believe that Palantir will be able to continue to sign new contracts thanks to its unique software solutions that appear to be in high demand, which will help the business to meet its goal of growing its top-line by 30% annually. The latest multi-million dollar contract with the U.S. Army alone shows that the Department of Defense has confidence in Palantir's ability to efficiently analyze and structure the government's data in order to help the US military to tackle any emerging threats. Therefore, I continue to be bullish on Palantir's stock and believe that the share price has more room for growth in the following months.

Making Sense Of The Numbers

Palantir's stock has appreciated by ~5% since I published my bullish article on the company back in July, but it is still underperforming against the rest of the market since the beginning of this year. However, there are reasons to continue to be bullish about the company, as some of its recent developments could act as catalysts for growth and help the share price to appreciate in the upcoming months.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

The major thing that happened since July was the Q2 earnings report that Palantir released in August. From it, we could see that the company continues to beat all the expectations and top its own guidance. In three months from April to June Palantir managed to grow its revenues by nearly 50% Y/Y to $375.64 million, while at the same time its operating margin was 31% against the expectations of only 21%. This helped the company to grow its gross profit four quarters in a row. If Palantir decides to decrease its stock-based compensations, which account for most of the expenses, then the business could easily report a profitable quarter in the foreseeable future. Therefore, arguments that Palantir is unattractive because it hasn't been profitable in recent years don't hold much ground anymore (I discussed this issue more broadly in my July article on the company).

At the same time, Palantir has been able to increase its customers in Q2 by 13% Q/Q and sign 21 contracts that are worth $10 million or more each. The company is able to sign such high-value contracts for several reasons. First of all, all of its proprietary software platforms such as Gotham, Foundry, and Apollo could be easily deployed into any business or organization of various sizes. This helps Palantir to penetrate any industry that there is and apply its solutions there. In addition, the company assigns its own engineers for each organization with which it works closely so that it can fully understand its needs and deliver the necessary results. Another reason why businesses work with Palantir is scalability. While it takes a while to learn more about the organization and its needs, once everything is deployed and working, Palantir can easily scale its platform across various departments, quickly analyze and organize the necessary data, and deliver actionable solutions to its clients. This helps Palantir to have a high retention rate since it makes sense for its clients to stick with the company and not start the whole process all over again with someone else. That's why Palantir is able to work with various governmental entities on different contracts for years since it already deployed its solutions there in the past.

That's also one of the main reasons why revenues from the government segment of the business continue to surge time and time again. In Q2 alone they increased by over 60% Y/Y, while revenues from the commercial segment increased by nearly 30% Y/Y for the same period.

Source: Palantir

By looking at such an aggressive growth rate, it's safe to say that Palantir's software solutions appear to be in high demand, especially among governmental agencies. As a result, there's every reason to believe that its top-line is very likely going to continue to grow at a double-digit rate and beat the analysts' estimates in the future. Currently, the street expects Palantir to generate $1.5 billion in revenues this year, which represents a growth of 37.5% Y/Y. The company already generated a total of $716.9 million in Q1 and Q2 combined and has all the chances to beat that top-line consensus target thanks to the signing of several valuable contracts, which will be discussed shortly.

At the same time, while for some Palantir might be trading at exuberant levels due to its P/S ratio of ~30x, the reality is that the company is growing aggressively, constantly beating its guidance, and has a solid backlog of valuable governmental contracts for years ahead. Thanks to this, it's unlikely that Palantir's stock will significantly depreciate in the following months since as long as the growth of its business at the current rate remains, and that appears to be the case, the share price will likely have solid support at the current ~$20 per share levels.

Leader in Fighting Emerging Threats

Now that we understand Palantir's numbers better and the story behind them, it's time to take a look at the possible growth catalysts, which should help the company's stock to appreciate in the next few quarters.

The biggest advantage of Palantir at this stage is that its solutions are hard to replicate and as more governmental agencies use its software for their needs, the company is able to penetrate more departments and win more attractive contracts. The only problem is that it's hard to know the real total addressable market for Palantir. In its S-1 filing last year Palantir stated that its total addressable market at that time was $119 billion. However, some reports now suggest that the big data market could be worth as much as $234.6 billion in the next few years. One thing that's certain is that as the data that the government and its departments collect increases every year, the demand for scalable analytics solutions is going to grow as well, especially in the military sector against emerging threats. That's when Palantir will come into the picture.

In the same S-1 filing Palantir stated that its goal is to become the central operating system for all defense programs inside the United States. The company is already working with the U.S. Navy on data collection software, it's providing software support to the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force, and it has been working with other major military agencies in the last couple of years in one way or another. On top of that, just recently the U.S. Army chose Palantir to be the sole winner of the $823 million contract to provide data fabric and analytics foundation for the army's CD-2 program. This just shows that Palantir's platforms are capable of efficiently analyzing and structuring any critical data to most of the military branches of the Department of Defense. Considering that the Department of Defense is forecasted to increase its annual spending from $690 billion in 2020 to $777 billion in 2026, it's safe to assume that Palantir will be able to win more valuable contracts in the future, as its platforms slowly become central operating systems for various defense programs.

Risks

There are, however, a couple of risks, which investors need to know before investing in Palantir. The biggest problem of Palantir is that a dozen of its clients generate the majority of the company's revenues. In the latest quarterly filing, the company noted that one client from the government alone generated 11% of the company's revenues during the period. As a result, if even one major client decides to terminate its relationships with Palantir, the company could fail to meet its earnings expectations and its stock might tumble in the short term. However, so far, no such thing has happened, and the latest U.S. Army contract should give investors confidence in the company's ability to top its guidance and create additional value.

Another risk is competition. Nothing stops other big data analytic firms, especially those who work with the government for a longer timeframe, to outcompete Palantir and win a valuable contract. However, the good thing is that Palantir has already outcompeted legacy defense contractors such as Raytheon (RTX), and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF)(OTCPK:BAESY) in recent years, so it's safe to assume that even when competing with a major contractor, Palantir still has high odds of scoring the win in the end.

The Bottom Line

In recent years, Palantir has drastically increased its presence in the big data analytics field. After winning dozens of contracts that were awarded by various branches of the Department of Defense, the company solidified its position as one of the main providers of scalable software solutions to organize and analyze data. The aggressive growth of its revenues in the latest quarter along with the recent win of the $823 million contract shows that the demand for its solutions remains high. Thanks to this, Palantir has all the chances to meet its goal of growing its top-line by 30% annually in the following years, which should lead to the appreciation of its stock and the creation of shareholder value. Considering this, I remain bullish on Palantir and believe that as the company continues to deploy its platforms to different governmental agencies, it'll be able to win more valuable contracts in the future.