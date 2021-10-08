JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

After seeing a challenging year amidst the turmoil of 2020, the share price of Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has rallied throughout 2021 towards the triple-digit levels not seen since 2018. Thankfully this favorite dividend investment still offers investors a moderate yield of 5.23%, although despite being a solid income, their shares have never been relatively more expensive and now appear fully priced.

Background

Whilst investors can debate whether they prefer earnings per share or free cash flow when assessing the sustainability of dividends, it remains an undeniable fact that dividend payments can never reach nor exceed operating cash flow, thereby imposing an absolute cap. This provides a helpful indicator when reviewing the dividend growth outlook for very large and mature companies whose dividends are already widely considered safe, such as in this instance.

It can be very easily seen that their operating cash flow has not materially grown since 2011 but their dividend payments have surged, thereby significantly reducing the gap between these two important variables. This does not imply that their dividends are unsustainable but rather indicates that their historical growth rate cannot continue and thus their dividend growth is fast approaching its ceiling given how narrow the gap has already become.

When considering the widely known and discussed secular decline that tobacco demand and thus their core business faces, this outlook makes perfect sense even without seeing their cash flow performance. This effectively acts similar to the law of diminishing returns, whereby future growth rates will naturally be forced to trend lower than historical growth rates and thus have ramifications for their intrinsic value.

Relative Valuations

There are many ways to analyze valuations and estimate their potential upside and despite not being the most technically intensive, relative valuations can still provide very helpful and interesting insights for very mature companies. Since similar equities in the same industry often trade with close correlations and are influenced by very similar outside factors, it would generally be expected that if a company is relatively cheaper versus a very similar peer when compared to their historical spread, it indicates that their shares are attractively valued and in this case, vice-a-versa.

To simplify interpreting these relative valuations the graphs were constructed to make a higher spread indicate a higher relative valuation for Philip Morris versus the alternative income-producing investment. Their respective dividend yields were selected as the comparable metric because this obviously is the primary appeal to income investors that drives their decisions.

It can be seen that throughout the last decade their shares have never traded at such a large premium over their former parent company, Altria (MO) as they have during 2021. Although this is already less than ideal, upon being compared to their largest and operationally closest matching peer, British American Tobacco (BTI), it appears even worse with their shares currently trading at a record premium. Whilst these relative valuations are only a simple rule of thumb approach, they still indicate that their shares have never been relatively more expensive, which is not a favorable indicator for their potential upside heading forwards.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are a very mature company whose shares are primarily sought for their income, it thereby stands to reason that their intrinsic value should be dependent upon their future dividends. This means that their intrinsic values can be estimated by utilizing discounted cash flow valuations that simply replace free cash flow with dividend payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Since selecting variables for discounted cash flow valuations can be rather difficult and open to small errors as well as manipulation, Monte Carlo Simulations have been provided to illustrate how the odds are stacked in each scenario. There is never a silver bullet for ascertaining whether the intrinsic value of an investment but generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the better the probability of generating alpha. When conducting the analysis an estimated target price was found through finding the point in which whereby the results were equally split between positive and negative.

Bullish Scenario

Since their share price has already rallied, this bullish scenario assesses if any potential upside remains, which foresees their dividends continuing to grow modestly at 2.50% per annum for the next ten years before subsequently remaining unchanged perpetually into the future. Whilst this may initially sound rather lackluster for a bullish scenario, given their dividend payments are already approaching their previously discussed operating cash flow imposed ceiling, this seems optimistic in my view. If this were to eventuate, their dividend payments would amount to $9.605b after the tenth year, which leaves little scope for future growth unless their operating cash flow somehow starts growing significantly from its recent circa $10b levels.

Whilst they recently increased their quarterly dividends by 4.17%, this was largely an anomaly that follows only two consecutive increases of 2.56% and 2.63% during the two previous years, as per their dividend history. The recent court ruling banning the sale of their IQOS products in the United States provides a timely reminder that even their well-thought-out growth prospects can still unravel and thus I feel it would be prudent not to expect too high of future dividend growth.

Even under this bullish scenario, only 50% of the results produced an intrinsic value above their current share price of $95.65 with an almost identical target share price of $95.95. These mediocre results indicate that their shares already appear fully priced even if their dividends continue growing modestly, thereby supporting the findings of the previous relative valuations. This means that for investors to see a sizeable potential upside and generate alpha, they would have to defy the law of diminishing returns whilst overcoming the secular decline that tobacco demand faces to accelerate their dividend growth, which in my view is too bullish of an assumption.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The Monte Carlo Simulations utilized 121 different discounted cash flow valuations, which were based upon a wide range of cost of equity assumptions with expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. Each of the discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.79 (SA).

Conclusion

After seeing their share price rally through most of 2021, their shares have never been relatively more expensive versus their closest peers and now appear fully valued. Whilst this may sound rather bearish on the surface, it should be remembered that being fully priced does not necessarily mean that investors stand to lose money. It actually means that they have limited scope to generate outsize returns heading forwards, also known as generating alpha and thus I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Philip Morris’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.