posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Investing in Natural Gas

Natural gas is a key global commodity, used not only as a fuel source for the generation of electricity, but also to heat homes and buildings, run consumer and commercial appliances and machinery, and as a feedstock for the production of a wide range of chemicals.

As a commodity, the price of natural gas rises or falls in response to changes in demand and supply conditions. Gas prices are sensitive to a range of drivers, including:

Economic growth: stronger growth typically drives stronger demand)

stronger growth typically drives stronger demand) Weather

Excessive/inadequate gas production

Government policies related to natural resource exploitation and transportation

related to natural resource exploitation and transportation Substitution: new applications for natural gas and/or new alternatives replacing natural gas

Owning commodities in natural resources like natural gas ETFs can also provide some protection against inflation.

Basics of ETFs for Natural Gas

Exchange traded products, or ETPs, like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) are securities that trade like stocks, but where each share represents an ownership interest in a larger collection of securities (which can include stocks, bonds, futures contracts) overseen by a manager in the case of ETFs, or where each share represents an unsecured claim on an index-based return (ETNs).

Specific to natural gas, natural gas ETFs do not physically own natural gas, but rather continuously invest in natural gas futures contracts, giving investors indirect exposure to the day-to-day changes in the price of natural gas. Owning a share of a natural gas ETF represents a fractional interest in a large pool of natural gas futures contracts, and investors can expect the price of a natural gas ETF to move in the same general direction as natural gas prices, but with meaningful divergences over time due to fund expenses and negative roll yield.

Tip: The natural gas market has been in contango for more than 80% of the past decade, leading to meaningful negative roll yield on an annualized basis.

Natural Gas ETF, Leveraged ETF & ETN List

UNG

UNL

GAZ

BOIL

KOLD

For such an important commodity, there are relatively few ETFs focused specifically on natural gas. There are two ETFs (UNG and UNL) that are structured as commodity pools that seek to replicate the performance of natural gas through portfolios of futures contracts, as well as an exchange traded note (or ETN), GAZ.

There are also two leveraged ETFs (BOIL, KOLD) which won't be included in our assessment of the best performing ETPs.

Tip: Readers should note that leveraged funds, including BOIL and KOLD, are designed as short-term (a day or less) trading vehicles and are not suitable as longer-term buy-and-hold plays on underlying natural gas prices.

There are also funds that attempt to offer exposure to natural gas by investing in the shares of exploration and production companies (or E&P’s), but these funds typically have more significant tracking errors relative to underlying natural gas prices. Not only can there be relatively few large pure natural gas plays among E&Ps at any given time, company-specific decisions and performance can outweigh natural gas prices as a driver of share price performance.

Risks of Investing in Natural Gas ETFs

1. High Expense Ratios

Relative to other ETFs, expense ratios for natural gas ETFs are rather high. Some of this is a byproduct of scale, as natural gas ETFs are much smaller than many popular stock index ETFs, but there are also higher transaction costs due to the constant need to roll over expiring contracts and rebalance portfolios.

2. Vulnerable to Negative Roll Yield

Natural gas ETFs are also vulnerable to negative roll yield. As the natural gas market is typically in contango, with one-month roll yields often -1% or worse, these funds accumulate significant drag over time relative to their benchmarks.

3. Tough to Benchmark

Another key challenge in discussing natural gas ETFs is the issue of benchmarking. ETFs cannot perfectly simulate spot price exposure, and how individual funds construct their portfolios and manage the rollover process can have meaningful impacts on performance versus standardized benchmarks.

3 Best-Performing Natural Gas ETFs

1. United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG)

Information collected date: October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021 Performance over One-Year: +83.5%

+83.5% Expense Ratio: 1.35%, or $135 annually for every $10,000 invested

1.35%, or $135 annually for every $10,000 invested Annual Dividend Yield: N/A

N/A Three-Month Average Daily Volume: 5.28M shares per day

5.28M shares per day Total Net Assets: $442M

$442M Inception Date: April 18, 2007

April 18, 2007 Issuer: Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies Ticker: UNG

UNG Primary exchange: NYSE Arca

The United States Natural Gas Fund is an ETF structured as a commodity pool and designed to track the price movements of natural gas through a continuous portfolio of NYMEX natural gas futures contracts expiring in the nearest month.

This fund offers the closest proxy for spot prices in the short term but does incur higher rollover costs and there is greater exposure to contango (negative roll yield). While the management fee for UNG is actually lower than for its sister fund UNL (0.60% versus 0.75%), the overall expense ratio is considerably higher (1.35% versus 0.90%) due to the higher transaction costs.

Given its structure as a commodity pool, investors should note that they will receive a K-1 for tax purposes, with short and long-term gains taxed at a current maximum blended rate of 27.84%.

Top Holdings

Virtually all of the fund’s holdings are in near-month NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (the Nov’21 contract, as of this writing) and cash collateral, but the fund can invest in forwards and swap contracts. During the rollover process, the holdings will shift from the expiring month to the next month.

United States Natural Gas Fund Performance

1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return 10-Year Return UNG +83.5% -5.8% -8.9% -16.98% Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex +82.6% -8.8% -10.3% S&P GSCI Natural Gas (SPOT) +141.4% +26.1% +15.7% +5.9% S&P 500 +29.4% +16.7% +17.2%

1 Year Ago 3 Years Ago 5 Years Ago 10 Years Ago Value of $10,000 invested… $18,586 $8,401 $6,263 $1,558

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating Grades

Momentum Expenses Dividends Risk Asset Flows A F N/A F A+

*as of October 6, 2021



Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings are available to Premium subscribers. In addition to the Quant Ratings, subscribers gain access to all Seeking Alpha articles.

2. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (UNL)

Information collected date: October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021 Performance over One-Year: +79.0%

+79.0% Expense Ratio: 0.90%, or $90 annually for every $10,000 invested

0.90%, or $90 annually for every $10,000 invested Annual Dividend Yield: N/A

N/A Three-Month Average Daily Volume: 23.9K shares

23.9K shares Total net assets: $18.5M

$18.5M Inception Date: Nov 18, 2009

Nov 18, 2009 Issuer: Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies Ticker: UNL

UNL Primary exchange: NYSE Arca

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund is an ETF structured as a commodity pool and designed to track the price movements of natural gas through a continuous portfolio of NYMEX natural gas futures contracts covering the next 12 consecutive months.

UNL’s benchmark target is an equal-weighted mix of the near-month futures contract and the contracts for the following 11 months; if the near-month contract is within two weeks of expiration, the benchmark is the next month’s contract and the following 11 monthly contracts.

While the mix of expiration dates means that UNL provides less exposure to changes in the spot price of natural gas, investors can benefit from lower transaction costs (less of the portfolio needs to be rolled over in a given month) and less exposure to contango / backwardation. Nevertheless, expenses are still relatively high here, in part due to the need to rollover and rebalance the portfolio.

Given its structure as a commodity pool, investors should note that they will receive a K-1 for tax purposes, with short and long-term gains taxed at a current maximum blended rate of 27.84%. Investors should also note the small size; funds with lower net assets tend to be less liquid.

Top Holdings

NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (Jan ’22): 11%

NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (Dec ’21): 11%

NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (Feb ’22): 11%

NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (Nov ’21): 11%

NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (Mar ’22): 10%

NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (Apr ’22): 7%

NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (Jun ’22): 7%

NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (Oct ’22): 7%

NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (Aug ’22): 7%

NYMEX natural gas futures contracts (Jul ’22): 7%

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Performance

1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return 10-Year Return United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund +78.7% +16.8% +8.0% -5.6% Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex +82.6% -8.8% -10.3% S&P GSCI Natural Gas Spot +141.4% +26.1% +15.7% +5.9% S&P 500 +29.4% +16.7% +17.2%

1 Year Ago 3 Years Ago 5 Years Ago 10 Years Ago Value of $10,000 invested… $17,833 $15,866 $14,653 $5,598

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating Grades

Momentum Expenses Dividends Risk Asset Flows A+ D N/A D A+

*as of October 6, 2021



3. iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN – (GAZ)

Information collected date: October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021 Performance over One-Year: +77%

+77% Expense Ratio: 0.45% or $45 annually for every $10,000 invested

0.45% or $45 annually for every $10,000 invested Annual Dividend Yield: N/A

N/A Three-Month Average Daily Volume: 12,100

12,100 Total Assets Under Management: $14M

$14M Inception Date: March 8, 2017

March 8, 2017 Issuer: Barclays

Barclays Ticker: GAZ

GAZ Primary exchange: NYSE Arca

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN, or GAZ, is a different type of security than the prior two entries. GAZ is an exchanged-traded note, a type of unsecured debt security that does not make interest payments and pays the return of the index it tracks at maturity. As an ETN, the credit quality of the issuer (Barclays) is an important investment factor to consider, and investors should note that this ETN does have a maturity date.

Tip: Unlike ETFs, ETNs do not own the securities in the index they track, and there is a risk that the issuer could be unable to repay the principal and default on the bond. They otherwise trade like ETFs.

Given the ETN structure, there is less tracking error with GAZ and expenses like transaction costs are not a factor, as there aren’t actual assets being bought and sold every month. That is largely why the expense ratio is so much lower than for the natural gas ETFs.

It’s also worth noting that the index that GAZ tracks is structured a little differently than most indices. The Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex is structured such that expiring contracts are rolled to the second month out and not the next month out.

Over the past decade, due to the natural gas market typically being in contango, the convergence of front-month contracts to spot pricing has led to a monthly loss of a little more than 1%, while the convergence for second-month contracts has been much lower (typically less than a third of a percentage point). While structuring an index this way does decouple the performance a bit further from spot prices, it means less drag from roll yield.

Investors should note that GAZ is very small in terms of net asset value, and the shares have been relatively illiquid in the past. Given the size and historical lack of investor interest, there is above-average risk that the fund sponsor could liquidate the fund at some point. As an ETN, GAZ also has a maturity date (March 5, 2037), at which time investors will receive a cash payment equal to the closing value on the final valuation date.

Unlike the other two ETFs mentioned previously, GAZ is not structured as a commodity pool, and investors will not receive a K-1 (they will receive a 1099 instead), with short and long-term capital gains taxed as normal capital gains (versus the blended approach used for commodities / commodity pools). Relative to ETFs, though, ETNs are typically more tax efficient as there aren’t fund portfolio transactions generating taxable gains.

In the past, some ETNs have traded at meaningful premiums or discounts to the underlying net asset value. While that is not currently true of GAZ, it can further decouple the performance of the ETN from the underlying performance of natural gas.

GAZ Performance

1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return 10-Year Return GAZ +77.0% -7.9% Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex +82.6% -8.8% -10.3% S&P GSCI Natural Gas Spot +141.4% +26.1% +15.7% +5.9% S&P 500 +29.4% +16.7% +17.2%

1 Year Ago 3 Years Ago 5 Years Ago 10 Years Ago Value of $10,000 invested… $17,891 $7,876

Bottom Line

Investing in natural gas exchange-traded products (ETFs and ETNs) can offer investors convenient exposure to changes in the price of natural gas, but with some important caveats including annual management fees, fund expenses tied to transaction costs, performance drag from negative roll yield, and potentially low liquidity for the securities themselves. Looking at the performance numbers, it is clear that none of these instruments are particularly good at matching natural gas spot prices over longer periods of time.

Many investors use the above ETPs to make shorter-term plays on natural gas prices (less than a year). ETPs that focus on companies that explore for, produce, transport, and/or store natural gas may provide good longer-term exposure. In either case, thorough due diligence is a must, as well as an understanding of the inherent volatility and risks of investing in commodities.