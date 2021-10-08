Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

For a considerable amount of time now, one of the biggest problems facing investors has been an inability to generate any appreciable amount of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a particularly notable problem for retirees since retirees are highly dependent on their portfolios to generate the income that they need to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world and unfortunately, it does not appear that this situation will improve anytime soon. Fortunately, there are a few ways around this. One of the best of these is to invest into a closed-end fund that focuses on the generation of income since these funds give us the advantage of being able to purchase a diversified and professionally managed portfolio that in many cases can deliver a higher yield than almost anything else in the market. In this article, we will discuss the First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM), which is one such fund that investors can use for this purpose. As of the time of writing, this fund boasts a whopping 9.54% yield, which is certain to be appealing to anyone reading this. I have discussed this fund before but many months have passed so naturally, a great many things have changed. Thus, this article will focus specifically on these changes and provide an updated analysis of the fund’s financials.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has the stated objective of seeking a high level of current income. The fund has the secondary objective of pursuing capital appreciation. These are certainly not unusual objectives for an income fund. In fact, most of them have very similar ones. The thing that may be somewhat unusual here is the strategy that the fund uses to achieve these objectives. As the name of the fund implies, this one is a global fund that invests its assets in bonds issued by entities all over the world. This is admittedly not surprising given that Aberdeen Standard Investments is one of the fund’s advisors. There could be some advantages to being invested in foreign bonds. One of the most notable of these is that there are many nations that have interest rates that are substantially above what we can find in the United States. This is particularly true in the case of emerging markets. This should allow the fund to generate a higher level of income than domestic bond funds, all else being equal. In addition, several of these nations have substantially lower debt ratios than the United States, which may be appealing to some investors.

There are several concerns that more conservative investors may have about emerging market bonds, however. In particular, there are some emerging markets out there that have had a history of defaults. A default would of course have a negative impact on the value of the principal in a bond fund. Those conservative investors concerned about the potential loss of principal may thus be rather comforted by the fact that the fund’s largest position is the United States:

This is in fact the same thing that we saw the last time that we looked at the fund, although the relative weighting of the United States has fallen from 10.50% to 9.28%. We can also see that many of the other countries on this list are the same as before too, although the weightings have changed. In fact, the only significant change is that the Netherlands has replaced the United Kingdom over the past several months. Of course, the weightings of each nation in the portfolio have changed, which may simply be a result of one asset outperforming another in the global market. There is overall a very nice combination of both developed and emerging market bonds here, which provides us with a very respectable amount of exposure to the high yields of emerging markets and the overall safety of developed markets. This should prove reasonably attractive to conservative investors that both want safety of principal and a high level of income.

As experienced fixed-income investors know, there is a rating system for most bonds and even for preferred stocks. This is a series of letter grades that is assigned to these assets by the major rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch) that supposedly tells investors how likely the issuing entity is to default on the debt issue. Here is how the bonds in the fund’s portfolio are rated:

Anything rated BBB or above is considered an investment-grade bond that is highly unlikely to go into default. That describes fully 55.98% of the portfolio. This alone should provide a moderate amount of comfort for any investor that is concerned about the overall risk of principal loss here. The remainder of the fund is invested into speculative-grade securities but even among these, the overall default risk varies. For example, as I have pointed out in the past, securities with either a BB or B rating are considered to be at fairly low risk of default but there are somewhat more vulnerable to economic shocks than those securities with investment-grade ratings. We can therefore clearly see that the overwhelming majority of the fund’s assets should be reasonably safe from default.

The fact that many of the largest issues in the fund’s portfolio are the same as when we looked at the fund back in April could lead an investor to believe that the fund has a fairly low turnover rate. This is indeed the case as it has an annual turnover of only 39.00% as of last year. With that said though, most bond funds have fairly low turnover so this is hardly something that is unique among bond funds. As a general rule, we like low turnover as investors. This is because that helps to keep the fund’s trading expenses down, which should mean that more money is available to be passed through to the investors all else being equal. It should be fairly obvious why this should appeal to income investors as more money is always nice.

The Problem Facing Income Investors

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest problems facing investors today is an inability to generate any significant amount of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is an especially big problem for retirees as they are dependent on their portfolios to produce the income that they need to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve for many years now. Specifically, this refers to the central bank’s control over the federal funds rate, which is the rate at which the nation’s commercial banks lend money to each other on an overnight basis. As we can see here, the bank cut this rate to all-time lows in 2007 and kept it there for more than a decade until the early days of the Trump Administration. Although the central bank did begin to raise the federal funds rate at that time, it still remained low by historic standards. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic changed all this and the bank once again cut the rate to all-time lows, where it remains today:

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.08%. This is slightly higher than it was the last time that we looked at the fund but the difference is not significant enough to matter. The reason why this is important is that the federal funds rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why mortgage rates are currently at such low levels. This is also the reason why things such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit are yielding basically nothing. This situation has thus rendered traditional methods of generating retirement income essentially useless. This has therefore also forced retirees to pursue other options in order to generate the income that they need to afford their lifestyles.

The primary option that many of them have opted to pursue is to move their assets out of safe bank accounts and put them into risk assets such as stocks and bonds. This influx of new money into the capital markets is one of the reasons for the incredible appreciation that we have seen in asset values over the past decade or so. Unfortunately, while this asset appreciation has been wonderful for many investors, it has also had the effect of suppressing yields. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the S&P 500 index (SPY), which yields a paltry 1.30% as of the time of writing. The bond market is not really any better, as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 1.82% currently. At these yields, even a $1 million portfolio would generate less income than a minimum wage job.

The First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is able to do much better than this due both to the nature of the assets that it invests in and its ability to use certain strategies to boost its yield that are not available to other types of funds. One of these strategies will be discussed in just a minute. As noted in the introduction, this fund currently yields 9.54%, which is sufficient to kick the income off of our hypothetical $1 million portfolio up to $95,400 annually. It should be fairly easy to see that this should be more than sufficient to enjoy a very comfortable lifestyle in most areas of the country when combined with Social Security income.

Leverage

One of the strategies that the First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund uses to boost its yield beyond that of comparable funds is the use of leverage. Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to invest in the global bond market. As long as the yield on the assets that it purchases is higher than the interest rate on the borrowed money then this works quite well to boost the yield on the overall portfolio. As we have just seen, interest rates are currently at incredibly low levels so we can assume that this is likely to be the case, especially when we consider that the fund can borrow at institutional rates (which are lower than retail rates). However, the use of leverage is a double-edged sword since leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage since that would expose us to too much risk. In a previous article, I discussed that I do not like to see a fund’s leverage be over a third as a percentage of assets for this reason. The First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund fulfills this requirement as its leverage is only 29.69% of its assets. Thus, it appears to be striking a reasonable balance between risk and reward.

Distribution Analysis

As noted earlier, the First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. As such, we might assume that it will pay out a regular distribution to its shareholders. This is indeed the case as the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share ($0.96 per share annually), which gives it a 9.54% yield at the current price. Unfortunately, the fund has not been particularly consistent with this distribution, although it was able to raise it last year:

This historical fluctuation in the distribution may reduce its appeal somewhat among those investors that are looking for a steady and secure source of income, although they will likely appreciate how it is currently higher than it was during the rising interest rate environment during the early stages of the Trump Administration. These same investors will likely appreciate the fact that these distributions are classified almost entirely as dividend income though, although the small amount of return of capital in the distributions may be concerning:

The reason why the return of capital distributions may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we should investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a fairly recent report that we can consult for this purpose. The fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. This is much more recent than the report that we had the last time that we looked at this fund so this will allow us to see how well the fund performed in the first half of the year and determine where the return of capital distributions that it paid out in the first two quarters of the year came from. During the six-month period, the fund brought in a total of $3,937,944 in interest off of the assets in its portfolio. When combined with a small amount of income from other sources, it brought in a total of $3,939,776 during the time. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $2,423,080 available for the shareholders. This alone was not enough to cover the $5,271,151 that it actually paid out to shareholders over the same period. There are other ways for the fund to get money to cover the distributions though, such as through capital gains. It generally failed in this as it had $2,529,401 in net realized gains but this was more than offset by the $9,420,975 in net unrealized losses that it incurred. Thus, the fund failed to cover its distributions during the period. Even if we add the net investment income together with the net realized capital gains, it came up short. This is somewhat concerning and suggests that the fund may be overdistributing. If it cannot correct this situation then it may have to cut the distribution.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase an asset when we can acquire its shares at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here. As of October 6, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $9.94 per share but actually trades for $10.10 per share. This gives the shares a premium of 1.61%. This is quite a bit above the 0.70% premium that the shares have had over the past month. While the yield is quite appealing, this seems a bit expensive for a fund that failed to cover its distribution in the first half of the year.