There are a few major challenges facing investors today. One of the most significant of these is that the incredibly high valuations in the American markets have suppressed yields, making it very difficult to earn a respectable level of income off of an investment portfolio. These high valuations are also a problem in themselves due to the risks that they impart. We will discuss both of these things later in this article. There are fortunately a few alternatives available for someone that is willing to look for them and these alternatives can help to solve both of these problems. One of the best of these alternatives is investing into a closed-end fund that aims to generate income off of foreign stocks and thus spreading your assets to markets all around the world, some of which may offer better opportunities. In this article, we will look at one of these funds, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG), which currently yields 7.40%. Let us investigate and see if this high yielding fund could be a good addition to your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of after-tax total return. This is certainly not unusual as many closed-end funds that invest in the equity markets have a very similar objective. Each of these funds tends to have its own unique way of achieving its objective, however. As the name implies, this one seeks to achieve it by investing in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks from all around the world. This is a very common strategy employed by individual investors managing their own portfolios. Indeed, dividend investing is one of the most popular categories here at Seeking Alpha. The use of preferred stocks by individual investors is somewhat less common but these securities do have their uses. The most notable of these is that preferred stock tends to boast higher yields than common stock issued by the same company. This is mostly because preferred stock does not have the same upside potential as common stock so it delivers its returns primarily through the dividends that it pays out. Although some investors may be turned off by the limited capital gains potential, the high yield can be great for income seekers.

The largest positions in the fund may be somewhat surprising when we consider this strategy. Here they are:

The surprising thing here is the presence of a few of the major technology companies that do not actually pay any dividends. In total, Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) account for 10.28% of the fund. That is a surprisingly large percentage of the portfolio assigned to non-dividend paying stocks. Admittedly though, it is not nearly as bad as some of Eaton Vance’s other income funds. There are two likely reasons that these stocks are in the portfolio. The first of these reasons is that management believes that the capital gains off of these stocks will more than offset their lack of dividends. Although the official description of the fund’s strategy makes no mention of capital gains, they are a component of total return. The second reason for their presence in the portfolio could be their overall importance in the broader S&P 500 index (SPY). As I have pointed out in previous articles ( here and here), the mega-cap technology stocks have been responsible for a significant proportion of the broader index’s returns over the past several years. Thus, any fund that does not include these stocks is quite likely to end up trailing the index. This is something that fund managers do not like to have happened since it can lead to a lack of investor interest in the fund and possible job loss for the manager.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I do not generally like to see any position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund’s total portfolio. That is because this is approximately the point at which that position begins to expose the fund in aggregate to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then the risk will not be completely eliminated. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market itself does not. If the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it in such an event. As we can see above though, there is no single asset that accounts for an outsized proportion of the portfolio so this is not something that we really need to worry about here. With that said though, Alphabet is very close to that threshold so we may want to keep an eye on it going forward to ensure that this stock does not rise too much in the portfolio relative to the other stocks.

As the name of the fund implies, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund invests in assets from all around the world. However, a look at the fund’s largest positions reveals mostly American firms. This may cause someone to believe that the fund is primarily invested in the United States. While America does indeed represent the largest single country weighting, the fund is actually very well diversified internationally:

As we can see, the United States accounts for 46.97% of the total assets in the fund. The United States accounts for just under a quarter of global gross domestic product and about 40% of total global market capitalization so the fund is clearly overallocated to the nation based on its actual representation in the global economy. With that said though, this fund is much better than the 60% or so American allocation that most global funds have. This works well for our thesis that this fund could be an effective way to diversify our assets away from the United States. We will see why this is so important in just a moment.

The Impact Of Valuation On Yields

As mentioned in the introduction, the American markets are very richly valued. In fact, by many measures, they are significantly overvalued. This has led numerous analysts and media commentators to declare that the market is currently in a bubble. While many investors are certainly pleased with the capital gains that this has produced, it has also made things very difficult for those investors that are seeking income. This is because the high valuations have suppressed the yields paid by many assets. This is exactly the situation that funds like this one aim to solve and it is the very reason why they have become increasingly popular.

First, let us have a look at the incredibly rich valuations present in the American markets. One metric that we can use to judge this is the total market capitalization-to-gross domestic product ratio. This is not a ratio that we hear very much about but Warren Buffett has called it “the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.” The ratio is calculated exactly as one would expect. In short, we compare the total market capitalization of all of the publicly traded companies in a nation to that nation’s gross domestic product. As of the time of writing, the Total Market Index stands at $45.7854 trillion, which is 201.3% of America’s last reported gross domestic product. As we can see here, this is one of the highest ratios in history:

The reason why this is important is that over the long term, this ratio tends to revert to its mean value. For the United States, this is approximately 100%. Thus, this ratio is indicating that the market is substantially overvalued and will likely decline at some point in the future. The ratio does not predict when exactly this will happen, only that it will.

This ratio works for foreign countries as well in that foreign markets also tend to revert to their mean values over the long term. As we can see here, there are numerous nations whose ratios are currently much closer to their mean values than the United States:

As these nations are closer to their mean values, we can conclude that they will likely hold up much better over time than America will. This is the reason why we want to ensure adequate foreign market exposure as an asset protection strategy. The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund can go a long way towards accomplishing this, as we have already seen.

The high valuation in the American market has also had the effect of suppressing yields. This is because dividends have not risen nearly as rapidly as valuations have. We can see this by looking at the yield on the S&P 500 index, which is 1.30% as of the time of writing. Unfortunately, even the bond market, a traditional source of income for retirees, is no better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 1.82% currently. At these yields, even a $1 million portfolio would generate less income than a minimum wage job.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is able to do much better than this both due to the assets that it invests in and the fund’s ability to use certain strategies that other funds cannot. We will discuss one of these strategies in just a moment. This fund delivers a 7.40% yield as of the time of writing, which is sufficient to increase the income off of a $1 million portfolio up to $74,000 annually. This should be sufficient to enjoy a reasonably comfortable lifestyle in most areas of the country when combined with Social Security income.

Leverage

One of the strategies that the fund uses to boost its yield is the use of leverage. Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase dividend-paying stocks. As long as the yields on the purchased assets are higher than the interest rate paid on the borrowed funds then this strategy works quite well to boost the overall yield. As interest rates are currently at incredibly low levels and the fund can borrow at institutional rates (which are lower than retail rates), we can assume that this is likely to be the case. Unfortunately, leverage is a double-edged sword as it boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage since that would expose us to too much risk. In a previous article, I stated that I do not like to see leverage above a third as a percentage of assets for this reason. The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund meets this requirement as its leverage is currently 18.39% as a percentage of assets. Thus, the fund appears to be striking a reasonable balance between risk and return.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of total return. However, it seeks to achieve this by investing in income-producing assets. As such, we might expect the fund to pay out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.13 per share ($1.56 per share annually), which gives it a 7.40% yield at the current price. The fund has not only been remarkably consistent with its distribution over the years but was, in fact, able to increase it back in August:

The fund’s overall consistency is certain to appeal to those investors that desire a steady and secure source of income to fund their lifestyles. These same investors are likely to be attracted to the fact that with the exception of the first quarter of 2021, the distributions consist almost entirely of dividend income and capital gains:

The reason why they may find the return of capital distributions in the first half of this year concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we want to investigate how exactly the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Unfortunately, we do not have a particularly recent financial report that we can consult for this purpose. The fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended April 30, 2021. As such, it will give us no insight into how the fund performed over the past several months. However, it will show us how well it performed during the very strong market following the presidential election as well as the source of those return of capital distributions during the first quarter. During the six-month period, the fund received a total of $42,730,240 in dividends net of foreign withholding taxes along with $$5,736,898 in interest off of the assets in its portfolio. When combined with a small amount of income from other sources, the fund had a total of $48,617,830 in income during the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $38,883,067 available for the investors. This alone was not enough to cover the $46,924,632 that it actually paid out in distributions but the fund does have other methods that it can use to obtain money such as capital gains. It was highly successful in this, realizing $157,147,952 in capital gains and seeing another $257,855,521 worth of unrealized capital gains. This was obviously substantially more than it needed to cover the distributions and is likely one reason for the increase that we see here. Overall, this distribution certainly appears to be sustainable.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is, fortunately, the case here. As of October 6, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available), the fund has a net asset value of $21.52 per share but the shares only trade for $21.28. This gives them a discount of 1.12% to net asset value. This is much better than the 0.47% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. Thus, the price certainly looks right here.