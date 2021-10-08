AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Neutral rating to Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). My prior update for ENV was published more than five months ago on April 26, 2021.

Taxes, managed accounts, and direct indexing are incremental revenue growth opportunities each worth more than $100 million, and if Envestnet can successfully exploit the growth potential in these respective areas, the company could very likely beat the market's consensus revenue expectations in the coming years.

While I am positive on Envestnet's growth outlook in the medium to long term, there is a real risk that ENV could disappoint the market and suffer from a valuation de-rating in the short term, if its FY 2022 profit margins come in below expectations.

Furthermore, Envestnet's P/E multiples in excess of 30 times don't seem to be aligned with the company's relatively lower forward ROEs and revenue growth rates in the teens. In conclusion, I still view a Neutral or Hold rating for Envestnet as justified.

Long-Term Revenue Growth Target Is Higher Than What Analysts Are Forecasting

Wall Street analysts see Envestnet's revenue expanding by +17.5% in FY 2021, and expect the company's annual top line expansion to moderate to +12%-13% range between FY 2022 and FY 2025. These numbers are lower than the long-term targets that ENV's management has set. At the company's Investor Day at the end of June this year, Envestnet noted that in the "longer term, the outlook is to grow revenue annually in the mid-teens."

In my opinion, there are three key areas of potential growth that support the company's management's relatively higher revenue expectations as compared to the sell-side's consensus estimates.

One area of growth is taxes. Reuters reported on April 26, 2021 that "wealth advisers are counseling clients" on ways to "avoid being clobbered by a potential U.S. capital gains tax hike."

Envestnet wants to capitalize on this growth opportunity in taxes as well. The company noted at its June 2021 Investor Day that it estimates an additional $100 million in potential revenue from "adding capabilities" that "help advisers create a tax benefit to their investor clients."

Another growth opportunity, which is potentially worth $100 million or more in incremental revenue, is the shift from brokerage accounts to managed accounts.

At its recent Investor Day in June 2021, ENV provided an example of how a bank used Envestnet's new product called "Recommendations Engine" to identify which of the bank's clients are investing in a way that are misaligned with their investment objectives. This enables the bank to decide which of their clients they should target for managed accounts.

Separately, Envestnet views direct indexing as another $100 million incremental revenue growth opportunity.

ENV disclosed at the June 2021 Investor Day that it targets "dramatically enhancing our ability to personalize our direct indexing solutions" this year. The company also plans to expand its direct indexing solutions from the equity asset class to the fixed income asset class in 2021.

Envestnet's trailing twelve months' revenue is slightly over $1 billion as per S&P Capital IQ data. The three growth areas mentioned above have the potential to contribute $300 million or more in incremental revenue over the next few years. This gives me the confidence that Envestnet can surprise the market and deliver higher-than-expected revenue growth rates between fiscal 2022 and 2025.

But growth comes at a price, and Envestnet needs to invest more to drive future revenue growth, which could come at the expense of short-term profitability. This is something that I discuss in the next section.

Lower-Than-Expected Margins Are The Key Risk In The Short-Term

Envestnet's recent quarterly results appear to be decent, but it masks the issue of potential downside risks to the company's profit margins in the near term.

ENV's top line increased by +23% YoY from $235 million in Q2 2020 to $289 million in Q2 2021, while its non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share increased by +14% YoY from $0.59 to $0.67 over the same period. Envestnet's most recent quarterly top line and bottom line beat market expectations by +2% and +24%, respectively.

Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that Envestnet's earnings growth was much slower as compared to its top line expansion in Q2 2021, which points to margin compression. In my earlier April 26, 2021 update on Envestnet, I had highlighted that "the company's increased investment spending for 2021 came as a negative surprise, and this is a drag on Envestnet's earnings outlook."

Notably, Envestnet highlighted at the company's recent Q2 2021 results briefing that when it initially guided for "flat margins" for FY 2022, this was "when margins were expected to be a little bit lower than they are turning out to be this year (FY 2021)." In other words, ENV seems to be suggesting that the company's profit margins could potentially decline YoY in fiscal 2022.

In a nutshell, it could be "short-term pain" for ENV in the form of lower profitability, before the company can realize "long-term gains" or its mid-teens revenue growth in the future by harvesting its investments.

Envestnet's Valuation And Risk Factors

Envestnet's share price has increased by +11% from $73.68 as of April 26, 2021 to $81.86 as of October 7, 2021, since my earlier article. ENV currently trades at consensus forward fiscal 2021 and 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 34.7 times and 33.8 times, respectively.

Envestnet is now valued by the market at a slight premium to its historical averages. ENV's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 30.9 times and 30.6 times, respectively based on S&P Capital IQ data.

ENV's valuations also appear to be expensive when compared to the company's forward-looking financial metrics. According to S&P Capital IQ's market consensus financial forecasts, Envestnet is expected to deliver top line expansion and ROEs in the low-to-high teens and the high-teens percentages, respectively in the coming two years. A P/E multiple in excess of 30 times for Envestnet seems hard to be justified, which explains my Neutral rating for the name.

The key risks for ENV are a failure to beat the market's medium-to-long term revenue growth expectations, and lower-than-expected profit margins for fiscal 2022.