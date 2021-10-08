Headwaters Capital's Q3 2021 Investor Letter

Summary

  • Headwaters Capital Management is an actively managed, concentrated investment strategy focused on small and mid-capitalization stocks. The strategy seeks to invest in a small number of industry-leading companies with sustainable competitive advantages and the opportunity to generate durable, long-term revenue growth.
  • The portfolio returned +3.0% gross (2.8% net) versus a -0.9% decline for the Russell Mid Cap index in Q3 2021.
  • Top Contributor: SPS Commerce (SPSC) +62%; Top Detractor: Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) -21%.
  • Trading Activity: Sells: The LendingTree; Buys: Transcat.

October 8, 2021
