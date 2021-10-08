Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

One of the biggest challenges facing investors today is an inability to generate any significant amount of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is an especially big problem for retirees since they are dependent on their portfolios to produce the income that they need to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued over the past decade by the Federal Reserve and unfortunately it does not appear that these policies will change any time soon. There are fortunately a few ways around this, however. One of the best of these options is to purchase shares of an income-focused closed-end fund. This is because these entities provide access to a diversified professionally run portfolio that can use a variety of strategies to boast a higher yield than pretty much anything else in the market. In this article, we will discuss the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS), which is one fund that we can use for this purpose. This fund currently boasts a 6.89% yield, which will undoubtedly appeal to nearly any income-focused investor. Therefore, let us investigate and see if this fund could be right for your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has the stated objective of producing a high level of current income while still providing for capital preservation. This is certainly not unusual. In fact, most fixed-income funds have similar objectives, although we do not often see the preservation of capital objective as explicitly stated. As the name of the fund would suggest, it aims to achieve this objective by investing in a portfolio of preferred and convertible preferred securities. Nearly all investors are familiar with common stocks and bonds but not all are familiar with preferred stocks. A preferred stock is something of a hybrid between common stocks and bonds. As with bonds, it pays out a fixed dividend but this dividend is not mandatory for the company to pay out, which is in contrast to a bond payment. These securities also tend to trade somewhat like bonds do in that interest rates are a dominant factor. A preferred stock is considered an equity security though and does not have a fixed maturity date. As the yields on these securities tend to be higher than the yields on either the common stock or bonds issued by the same company, they tend to be ideal for income-focused investors.

Here are the largest positions in the fund:

Source: John Hancock Investment Management

The first thing that we notice here is that all of these companies are either utilities or banks. This is not uncommon for a preferred stock fund because banks and utilities are the largest issuers of preferred stock in the market. As a result, almost any preferred stock fund will be very heavily weighted towards these two types of entity. With that said though, usually the overwhelming number of companies in the top ten list are banks. This is due to international banking regulations that require banks to hold a certain percentage of their assets in the form of Tier one capital. Tier one capital refers to that proportion of a bank's assets that are not simultaneously a liability to someone else (such as a depositor). When regulators require that the bank increase its Tier one capital, its only options are to issue either common or preferred stock. The bank will often choose to issue the preferred stock in order to avoid diluting the common stockholders. A utility company does not have these regulations to follow but they become heavy issuers of preferred stock due to the cost of their infrastructure. It is extremely expensive to build out a network of utility-scale infrastructure over a wide geographic area. The utility company will often finance the construction of this infrastructure with debt but the company will usually want to avoid taking on too much debt and becoming overleveraged. Thus, it will often issue preferred stock to cover the expenses partially so that it can avoid too much debt or common stock dilution.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I do not typically like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. That is because this is approximately the point at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then it will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market in aggregate does not and this may cause the asset to drag the whole fund down with it if it is too heavily weighted in the portfolio. As we can see above, there are two assets that exceed this 5% threshold but neither one of them exceeds it by very much. This sort of concentration is fairly rare to see in a fixed-income fund and investors should be sure that they are willing to be exposed to the risks of Wells Fargo (WFC) and DTE Energy (DTE) before taking a position in the fund.

Despite the name of the fund and its official description, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is not exclusively a preferred stock fund. The fund also invests in other income-producing assets such as corporate bonds:

Source: John Hancock Investment Management

As we can clearly see above, fully 26.74% of the fund's assets are invested in corporate bonds. This is something that could appeal to those investors that are concerned with the preservation of capital because bonds are generally considered to be safer assets than preferred stocks. This is because bonds sit on top of preferred stocks in the capital stack. This means that if the issuing company goes bankrupt then the bondholders must get their money back before the preferred stockholders are eligible to receive anything. The preferred stockholders must be paid back before the common stockholders are eligible to receive anything but, in most cases, both classes of stockholders end up getting wiped out. Thus, the presence of the corporate bonds likely reduces the potential risk of principal loss, although they do not have yields that are as high as the preferred stock does.

The Challenge For Income Investors

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest problems faced by income investors today is an inability to generate any significant degree of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a particularly big problem for retirees since they are dependent on their portfolios to produce the income that they need to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade. Specifically, this refers to the central bank's control over the federal funds rate, which is the rate at which the nation's commercial banks lend money to each other on an overnight basis. As we can see here, the Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate to all-time lows in 2007 following the collapse of Lehman Brothers and kept it there for more than a decade until the Trump Administration. The central bank did attempt to raise the rate at that time but it still remained low on a historical basis. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic changed all this and the Federal Reserve again cut the rate to all-time lows, where it remains today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.08%. This is important because this rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why mortgage rates are currently at such low levels. It is also the reason why things such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit are yielding essentially nothing. This has unfortunately rendered traditional retirement income strategies such as laddering certificates of deposit useless. Retirees have therefore been forced to pursue other options to obtain the income that they need to finance their lifestyles.

The primary option that retirees have generally chosen is to move their money out of safe bank accounts and into risk assets like stocks and bonds in search of any sort of yield. This influx of new money into the capital markets is one of the reasons why we have seen such powerful asset appreciation over the past few years. Unfortunately, this has also had the effect of suppressing yields. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the S&P 500 index (SPY), which yields a paltry 1.29% as of the time of writing. The bond market is not really any better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 1.82% currently. At these yields, even a $1 million portfolio would generate less income than a minimum wage job in the absence of asset appreciation, which is by no means guaranteed.

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is able to do much better than this due both to the nature of the assets that it invests in and its ability to use certain strategies that other funds cannot. One of these strategies will be discussed in just a moment. As mentioned in the introduction, this fund yields a respectable 6.89% as of the time of writing. This kicks the annual income off of our hypothetical $1 million portfolio to $68,900 annually. This is certainly much closer to the levels that someone would need to live a comfortable retirement lifestyle than what the other funds can achieve. This is especially true when we also consider likely Social Security income.

Leverage

One of the strategies that the fund uses to boost its portfolio yield is leverage. Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase preferred stocks and bonds. As long as the yield off of the purchased assets is higher than the interest rate on the debt, this works quite well to boost the overall yield off of the portfolio. As we have just seen, interest rates are currently incredibly low so this is likely to be the case. However, the use of debt is a double-edged sword because leverage boosts both gains and losses. Thus, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage because that would expose us to too much risk. In a previous article, I stated that I do not like to see debt above a third as a percentage of assets for this reason. The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III currently has a leverage ratio of 31.67% of its assets. Thus, it does appear that the fund is striking a reasonable balance between risks and rewards. There does not appear to be too much to worry about here.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has the stated goal of providing a high level of current income for its investors. As such, we might assume that it pays out a regular distribution to the shareholders. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a monthly distribution of $0.11 per share ($1.32 per share annually), which gives it a 6.89% at the current price. The fund has been remarkably consistent about its distribution over the years, although it has seen a few variations:

Source: CEF Connect

This overall consistency will likely make the fund appeal to many investors that are seeking a steady and secure source of income. These same conservative investors will likely be pleased to see that the fund's distributions consist almost entirely of dividend income with virtually no return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why a return of capital component could be concerning is that it might be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. This does not appear to be something that we have to worry about here. With that said though, as I pointed out in the past it is possible for these distributions to be misclassified. As such, we still want to investigate the fund's finances and see how it is financing these distributions so that we can see how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for this purpose. The fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period ended July 31, 2021. This report will thus show us how well the fund has performed over the very strong market period that we saw following the end of the coronavirus lockdowns. During that full-year period, the fund brought in $38,729,663 in dividends and $9,630,018 in interest for a total income of $48,359,681 off of the assets in its portfolio. It paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $39,583,862 available for the shareholders. This was not quite enough to cover the $41,847,615 that it actually paid out over the period, although it did get very close. Fortunately though, the fund does have ways to make up the difference such as capital gains. It did manage to succeed in this, posting a total of $4,046,016 net realized and $65,627,877 net unrealized capital gains. Overall, the fund did see its assets increase even after paying out the distributions. Therefore, it does appear that these distributions are quite sustainable and it does not appear that we have anything to worry about here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's shareholders would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are obtaining the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here. As of October 6, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $18.08 per share but it actually trades for $19.04 per share. This gives the fund a 5.31% premium to net asset value at the current price. This is substantially higher than the 3.48% premium that the shares have had on average over the past month. As such, it may make some sense to wait for a bit and see if the price comes down before buying into this otherwise solid fund.