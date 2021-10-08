Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) is a rare bank with above-average profitability and growth, and a below-average multiple. The company also provides an attractive story for investors with its investments in the tech space which should increase its multiples over the long term as diversified revenues become material.

The bank has macroeconomic tailwinds. High growth reopening with low energy investment will be the perfect environment for Russia. High growth and high inflation economy will result in high rates. Sberbank should have strong loan growth, decreasing loan losses, and a widening income margin over the coming months.

The company screens very cheap compared to peers (110% upside) and is cheap based on a two-part Gordon Growth Model valuation (18% upside). I believe that the risks associated with investing in a Russian state-owned bank are well paid for by the upside and the quality of the asset. I’m a buyer of Sberbank.

Sberbank is an Overlooked EM Bank

Sberbank is among the best out there. It’s the leader in the fragmented Russian banking market. Sberbank is highly profitable with continuously >20% ROE and is well-capitalized with a Tier 1 ratio nearing 15%. The management is shareholder-friendly with the dividend yield expected to climb from 7.2% this year to just below 10% in 2025 (Source: consensus estimates from CapIQ). Sberbank is a great EM bank.

The bank benefits from the macro backdrop today. I’ve written extensively on global reopening, reflation, and structurally higher inflation and how banks benefit from this environment (here). I expect higher growth, interest rates, and inflation going forward. The economic growth will reduce loss ratios for banks and high rates will widen interest margins. A corollary to these expectations is a higher oil price. With the lack of supply in the West due to ESG concerns, those that aren’t concerned with ESG will fill the void benefiting from the high price caused by large reopening demand. Russia will be one of these excess producers. You can see where I’m going with this, Sberbank is well-positioned to capitalize on multiple fronts: higher asset growth, lower loss ratios, and larger margins.

For those of you looking for a story to invest in, look no further, you won’t find a bank as interesting as this one. Sberbank already is one of the most successful digital transformation stories in banking globally. Now, the bank is leveraging its scale to diversify away from traditional financial services and into sexy growth areas. The company has already made investments in SberMarket, its e-commerce platform. Now it's doubling down on its bet with investments in the accompanying logistics services, following the path of a certain US-based e-commerce giant. The company expects its labor and capital to bear fruit relatively early; management is targeting to become a top five e-commerce player by 2023. Sberbank’s investments don’t end there; the bank’s digital products are wide and extend to a tv streaming device and a smart speaker, again similar to products of the aforementioned giant. The investments that the bank is making may seem absurd for those of us in the West that are used to cumbersome banking giants that seem to be losing share to digital innovators, but Sberbank is changing with the tides.

I will put aside all qualitative benefits of the bank and focus on the bank’s valuation. I own Sberbank shares and the main reason behind my holdings is the sheer undervaluation.

Sberbank Could Be Valued Twice the Current Price When Compared to Peers

I will compare Sberbank’s trading multiples to EM peers. I will compare earnings and book value multiples with respect to profitability and growth. I want to factor in growth expectations and earnings potential and not just look at sector averages to provide a comprehensive picture.

Below is my dataset. I’ve tried to include a broad range of EM banks from a wide range of geographies. I’ve also added a line comparing Sberbank to peer average. Before I move into further detail, I want to highlight that Sberbank is trading cheaper than the average on all valuation multiples, is more profitable than peers on all time horizons, and is growing at the same speed or faster than peers. Usually, as investors, we need to pick and choose among these parameters, it's very seldom that we get a company that is favorable on all.

Source: Company filings, Capital IQ, author analysis

I will now chart relevant metrics vs. each other and highlight where Sberbank is on the chart. Valuation will be on the Y-axis and the comparison variable (profitability or growth) will be on the X-axis. I will use P/B multiples as it is a better fit for banks than P/E; price to book is a better indicator of return on funds and captures the spread effects better. Data below the trendline demonstrates better price per result and the closer a data point is to the right bottom of the chart, the more advantageous it is as a low valuation and a high variable will be what we want to invest in.

Let’s begin with valuations vs. profitability to understand how expensive/inexpensive Sberbank is compared to peers with respect to earnings potential. I will use return on equity (ROE) as my profitability metric as it’s a good fit with P/B; ROE uncovers return on assets as well as return on employed capital. Price to book vs. return on equity highlights how much use a company gets out of its book value of equity vs. how much the market is paying for the equity of the company. When compared, Sberbank is not just well below the trendline but seems to be trading similar to most peers despite having one of the highest returns on equity. Sberbank is in a location that I would choose to invest in had I only seen the data points with the names of companies closed (without the non-bank ventures), very profitable, and much cheaper than peers with similar profitability.

Source: Company filings, Capital IQ, author analysis

Assessing peers with respect to growth expectations is important. Companies may be less profitable due to long-term investments and trading more expensive because of the expectations of these investments. Vice versa is also true, a company with poor growth prospects may be profitable but cheap. Sberbank is attractively below the trendline again when comparing P/B with expected growth from 2020 to 2023 (Capital IQ consensus numbers) in book value per share.

Source: Company filings, Capital IQ, author analysis

I don’t want to issue a buy and leave it at that. I will try to quantify what these charts mean. You will have noticed the equations and the r-squared variables on the charts. I will use these to calculate an implied multiple for Sberbank based on the equation and compare it to the current multiple. I will then weigh these calculations by the r-squared variable. I want to do this adjustment because I want to give more weight to the comparisons that matter for the market (which actually makes my valuation lower in this case vs. a basic average).

The comparison yields an undervaluation for Sberbank of 110% constituents of which are 92% undervaluation for the growth comparison and a whopping 131% undervaluation for the profitability one.

Source: Author analysis

Gordon Growth Model Shows 20% Value

I wouldn’t build a more detailed model than this for most of my investments. I would buy and hold until my thesis changes as I know that there’s upside and I like the long-term prospects of the company which opens the door for upside earnings surprises, revised expectations, and an expanding multiple. But here, I want to analyze further as there are a lot of idiosyncratic risks within the EM space and one country or company is much less an appropriate comparison to another (due to differences in regulation, reporting, discount rates, market risk premia, beta, etc.) compared to those in DM.

I will value Sberbank summing up my estimates of its financial services (FS) and non-financia5l (non-FS) services valuations under different scenarios: bull, base, and bear. Gordon Growth Model (GGM) is apt for valuing the bank. Prospects and cash flows are fairly certain and the company is an established dividend payer. I will use a two-part GGM, the first part until 2025 based on projected dividends, and a terminal GGM value for dividends thereafter.

I want to clearly lay out all my assumptions as they can drastically change the outcome (for readers with differing views, write in comments and I’m happy to plug your numbers into the model). The cost of equity (COE) is very important here as it affects the valuations of both FS and non-FS businesses. I use ValueInvesting.io’s cost of equity numbers in my model. I did calculate myself using a risk-free rate of 10-year Russian yield provided by TradingView, ERP from Damodaran, and beta from Capital IQ. My calculation came out very similar to the base 13% given in the source. This source is beneficial as it provides a range of outcomes between 11.4% and 14.6%. I shall use these numbers for each of my scenario COEs, respectively.

My perpetual dividend growth numbers rely on ROE and payout ratio assumptions. As my base ROE, I use the average of actuals since 2016 and this year's consensus estimates but I omit 2020 as it’s an outlier due to the pandemic and we’re looking for long-term sustainable ROE here. Base case ROE comes out to 22.4%. I use the highest of the past 5 years’ ROEs, 24.2%, for my blue sky scenario. Since Sberbank has been sustainably generating well over 20% ROE for a very long time I will use 20% as my bear case sustainable ROE as I don’t see any lower as probable. I use 15%, 25%, and 35% for my bear, base, and bull payout ratios which are based on where historic numbers have been around. I want to highlight that my payout ratios will likely be proven conservative over the near term as the management is targeting to get the ratio to 50%. Putting the two together, I get perpetual dividend growths of 3.0%, 5.6%, and 8.5% for each of the cases.

I use Capital IQ dividends per share (DPS) consensus estimates for dividends. I take low, consensus, and high estimates of each year out to 2025 and then grow the last dividend payment by the respective growth rate for each of the years for the GGM dividend input.

I do all my calculations in Russian Ruble (RUB) as the MISX traded stock is the main one where analysts enter their estimates. I then convert the currency into dollars using the most current exchange rate of 71.96 and multiply the numbers by four as each ADR represents four shares.

My results yield $22.60 per ADR share just for the banking operations. This is more than 4.5% more than the current ADR price of $21.45 and means that the ADR gives all of the non-FS operations for free in addition to the >4% discount on FS business.

Source: Input sources outlined in text above, author analysis

On to what we’re getting for free; I will value the non-FS business using a market multiple. I will use e-commerce indexed tech innovators in a range of EM geographies as my peer group. My choice of multiple is EV/CY23 revenue using Capital IQ consensus. This multiple is convenient as the management has guided towards at least 5% of revenue from non-FS ventures by 2023.

I continue with my scenario valuation here as well. Since the management is guiding towards “at least” 5% of revenues I use 5% of consensus 2023 revenues as my bear and base cases but allow an upside of 6% for my blue sky scenario. The term “at least” is, generally, used to anchor Street estimates low to set up a nice blowout. I expect that my revenue estimate here will turn out conservative. As for multiples, I take peer group average as base multiple and one standard deviation below and above average for my base and bull case multiples.

Source: Capital IQ, author analysis

I calculate a non-immaterial value per ADR share for non-FS ventures of $1.55 expected with a down/upside of $0.51/$3.40.

Putting it all together, I calculate an 18% opportunity for Sberbank shares from today’s price. The downside is fairly limited, per my assumptions, with a potential 27% loss but the upside is huge with a 192% potential return.

Source: Author analysis

Risks

I also want to highlight two key issues with Sberbank which I’m sure are contributing to its cheapness. First and foremost, the bank has a large political risk. The range of issues that could affect it is very wide. Sberbank is effectively state-owned with 50%+1 voting power of the Russian government. This puts the bank under crossfire in potential US/EU sanctions. State-ownership could harm in many other ways as well: government interfering or replacing the management could cause investor worries, the bank could be pushed into investing in non-profitable state-backed projects (infrastructure first comes to mind with memories of Sochi Olympics). The country is unlikely to harm the profitability of one of its main assets over the long term, but in the short term, the price will be volatile. The state-ownership is something investors must get comfortable with when investing in Sberbank.

The stock, like most other high commodity exposure EM banks, is highly susceptible to macroeconomic winds. Energy and commodity prices affect the Russian economy. Sberbank’s performance will be correlated to the economic environment at its home as any other bank. A change to the macro narrative I’ve provided above, i.e., a pause in the reopening or a prolonged pandemic or a decrease in growth for any reason will result in a depreciation in the commodity complex and be a headwind for Sberbank.