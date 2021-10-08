buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Yesway

Yesway (YSWY) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates retail convenience stores in the central U.S. region.

YSWY has grown sharply through acquisition and looks to use the IPO proceeds to fuel additional growth.

When we learn more details about the IPO's pricing and valuation assumptions, I'll provide a final opinion.

Company

Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway was founded to develop and operate a network of retail convenience stores and as of June 30, 2021, operated 403 stores in nine states, per the map below:

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Thomas Trkla, who has been with the firm since inception and is also founder, Chairman and CEO of Brookwood Financial Partners, the firm's majority investor.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's recent acquisition of Allsups:

The company's primary brands include:

Yesway

Allsups

Yesway has received at least $518 million in equity investment from investors including Brookwood Financial Partners.

Customer Acquisition

The company operates over 400 retail stores in nine states and markets the store locations through online and offline media.

YSWY has grown primarily through acquisition, and has completed 24 portfolio acquisitions totaling 451 convenience stores.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 6.4% 2020 7.2% 2019 10.0%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped to 1.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 1.9 2020 8.7

Yesway's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by IBISworld, the U.S. convenience store market is an estimated $31.8 billion in 2021.

This estimate assumes an 8.2% growth rate over 2020 and a 3.3% annualized average growth rate from 2016 to 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are consumers who increasingly live in urban areas with less discretionary time who seek to take advantage of improved offerings in convenience stores.

Also, the chart below shows the U.S. convenience store market size growth trajectory since 2011:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Seven & I Holdings (7-Eleven)

Mom and Pop stores

Gas station mini-marts

Others

Yesway's Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from the Allsups acquisition

Stable gross profit and variable gross margin

Fluctuating operating profit and net income

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 814,925,000 13.6% 2020 $ 1,496,150,000 166.8% 2019 $ 560,810,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 170,091,000 0.2% 2020 $ 341,904,000 265.8% 2019 $ 93,468,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 20.87% 2020 22.85% 2019 16.67% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 42,505,000 5.2% 2020 $ 255,305,000 17.1% 2019 $ 118,623,000 21.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 2,310,000 2020 $ 26,629,000 2019 $ (35,746,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 52,621,000 2020 $ 47,188,000 2019 $ (20,191,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, Yesway had $117 million in cash and $723 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $16.4 million.

IPO Details

Yesway intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be higher.

Class A and Class B common stockholders will each be entitled to one vote per share but Class B shareholders will not be able to receive dividends or receive a distribution upon liquidation or winding up of the company.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to cause Parent to use the net proceeds from the sale of LLC Interests to Yesway, Inc. for general corporate purposes to support the growth of the business, which may include investments in store remodels, raze and rebuilds, new store developments as well as business or asset acquisitions. We may also cause Parent to use a portion of the net proceeds for the repayment of debt; to make cash payments to the Continuing Equity Owners pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement; at our option, to make cash payments to the Continuing Equity Owners upon their election to redeem any of their LLC Interests; or for the acquisition of businesses or assets that we believe are complementary to our own, although we currently have no agreements, commitments or understandings with respect to any specific acquisition. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management does not believe any of the legal claims it encounters in the normal course of business would have a material effect on its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BMO Capital Markets and Barclays.

Commentary

Yesway is seeking to go public primarily to fund its future growth plans through acquisition and organic development.

YSWY is predominantly focused on suburban and rural locations in the Midwest region of the country, so may experience less competition for its service offerings.

The firm's financials show sharply increased topline revenue from the Allsups acquisition, flat gross profit but variable gross margin, fluctuating operating profit and earnings and increasing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was only $16.4 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate dropped to 1.9x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for convenience store shopping is expected to grow over the coming years at a relatively low rate of growth.

Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 13.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the price and supply of fuel which affects the company's operating results, since sharp rises in fuel prices can reduce retail fuel gross margins.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.