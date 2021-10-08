Avis Budget Group: The Good Times Are Unlikely To Last And I'm Bearish

Masha Rasputina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I've written several articles over the past few months about how the global chip shortage is negatively affecting auto production and platinum group metals (PGMs) demand, for example here.

Today, I wanted to take a look at a company that is benefitting from the global chip shortage and my pick is Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CAR). It's a car rental company that posted a net income of almost $400 million in Q2 2021 and the main drivers for the latter included strong pricing and low depreciation rates.

There is a shortage of cars in the USA at the moment and used vehicle prices are at record levels. The situation is unlikely to normalize until the global chip shortage eases. Some analysts predict this could happen in a few months while others think the shortage will last for two more years. In any case, the chip shortage will ease at some point, and used car prices will come back to earth. When this happens, I expect Avis' income to come down significantly and its share price to decline to 2019 levels of around $30 per share. Let's review.

Overview of the business and financials

Avis describes itself as a global provider of mobility solutions with a portfolio of premium and leisure car rental and sharing brands (slide 4 here). Its network includes over 10,000 locations in around 180 countries.

(Source: Avis Budget Group)

Sounds like a diversified business, but looking at the distribution of the revenues, the picture is different. Just two brands account for 90% of revenues and the company's business is concentrated in the Americas.

(Source: Avis Budget Group)

The group's Q2 2021 revenues have recovered to pre-Covid 19 levels and EBITDA has even surpassed them. However, international operations still have terrible margins.

(Source: Avis Budget Group)

My view is that the company is unlikely to ever generate decent profits outside of that region. Let me give you my own country as an example as I have first-hand experience. I'm in Bulgaria and the car rental market here is highly fragmented and commoditized. Most companies here offer similar rates and brands don't matter at all. When I want to rent a car, I can just check which of the dozens of companies in the market offer the lowest rate for that specific model. Margins are low and the market is facing further pressure from the rapid growth of Spark, a Sofia-focused electric car-sharing company. The reason some people don't like to use Spark is due to range anxiety, but this is likely to change in the future. Cars aren't left fully charged, which means you have to waste time to charge them unless you want to risk getting stranded in the middle of nowhere. I had a friend whose battery died around 100 km away from Sofia and had to call a toll truck.

Overall, my point is that since the market is commoditized, margins will always be low and Avis would be better off focusing its resources on its highly profitable Americas operations.

Now, let's compare the company's Q2 2021 financials with those from the same period of 2019 to see where the improvements are coming from. The company booked its highest-ever adjusted EBITDA and margins in its 75-year history and they were boosted by stronger pricing and tight fleets. As you can see from the tables below, quarterly revenues are back to 2019 levels and the pre-tax income has improved mainly thanks to lower operating expenses and vehicle depreciation and lease charges.

(Sources: Avis Q2 2021 fin report, and Q2 2019 fin report)

Motor vehicle demand is recovering rapidly in the USA and there is a shortage on the market which can be clearly seen in used vehicle data. According to data from Manheim Consulting, wholesale used vehicle prices have been rapidly increasing since May 2020. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index reached 201.4 points for the first 15 days in September, which is an increase of almost 25% compared to the same period of 2020.

(Source: Manheim)

However, cracks are starting to appear. According to Manheim, used retail supply rose to 42 days while wholesale supply increased to 19 days. While the wholesale supply is still low, retail supply is now at normal levels.

The market should completely normalize as soon as the global chip shortage starts easing. Some think this could happen in a few months while others expect it could take a year or two. According to Japan's ROHM Co. (OTC:ROHCF), which is a supplier of Ford (F), Toyota (TM), and Honda (HMC), the supply crunch is likely to last at least throughout 2022. BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) Chairman Oliver Zipse recently warned that the chip shortage could last six to 12 months.

Considering that the used retail supply is normalizing and that the chip shortage could start to ease relatively soon, I think it could be a good idea to start selling Avis. Once automakers are able to satisfy pent-up demand, used car prices will come down. The effect on Avis is that pricing should be weaker and vehicle depreciation should increase. With that, net income should come down to 2019 levels and the share price should follow.

In my view, Avis has a weak balance sheet, but it's not at risk of insolvency once the market returns to normal. The shareholders' equity stood at just $92 million in June and the company had debts of $10.4 billion. However, there aren't significant debt maturities until 2024.

(Source: Avis Budget Group)

Investor takeaway

The global chip shortage has led to record used car prices in the USA and is enabling car rental companies like Avis to book the best financial results in their history. However, the chip shortage will start to ease at some point and used retail supply recently increased to over 40 days.

In light of the latest developments, this could be as good as it gets for Avis and I expect the company's profits and share price to start falling towards 2019 levels in the near future. I'm bearish and investors can take advantage of this by short-selling the shares. According to Fintel data, the short borrow fee rate stands at just 0.47% as of the time of writing. I think LEAP options also look like a viable idea.

The largest risk for short-sellers at the moment seems to be the China energy crisis, which is wreaking havoc on global supply chains. If we get a cold winter, chip shortages might get worse over the next few months.

The issue with Avis' LEAP options is that they are expensive and it's impossible to forecast whether we'll have another chip shortage in a year or two.