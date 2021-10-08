Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

America's most revered automaker, General Motors (NYSE:GM), recently unveiled its most ambitious transformative roadmap. The company aims to establish itself as the electric vehicle (EV) market share leader. If that wasn't enough, it also sees itself as the leader in autonomous vehicles (AV). Specifically, it's aiming for autonomous ride-hailing leadership through its Cruise LLC autonomous vehicle unit.

GM has certainly upped the ante as it competes to take the EV market crown. As the undisputed US market share leader, GM has much to lose. Notwithstanding, GM also has a massive installed base to leverage if it's successful. Therefore, GM has much to gain if it can successfully defend its ICE leadership on the transition.

In our previous article in late August, we saw value in GM stock and encouraged readers to hop in. The stock has been up 14% since the article was published. In this article, we will discuss the critical aspects of GM's transformative plans. We will also share with readers whether the stock is a buy now.

GM Stock YTD Performance

GM stock YTD performance (as of 7 Oct 21).

GM stock started 2021 brightly. It kept pace with its arch-rival, Ford stock (F), until June. Both stocks benefited from momentum spikes from the announcement of their respective electrification plans. However, the optimism has since waned. The momentum loss was more pronounced for GM stock.

In contrast, Ford stock has recovered its momentum tremendously. Notwithstanding, both stocks easily beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Moreover, GM Stock's YTD return of 35.8% also places it well ahead of Tesla (TSLA) stock's 13% YTD rise.

The US is a Key Market for GM

US automakers market share in H1'21. Data source: GoodCarBadCar.net

GM continues to lead the US automotive market in H1'21. Notwithstanding, Q3 sales didn't look great due to the ongoing chip demand-supply imbalance. However, those problems were not limited to GM. Moreover, GM also capitalized on the supply shortages by raising its average transaction price (ATP). Its ATP reached $47,467 in Q3'21. The company also updated its full-year guidance recently. GM's performance is still expected to be robust in the face of chip shortages.

Number of vehicles in operation in the US. Data source: Experian

EVs share of total sales. Source: BloombergNEF

The number of vehicles in operations in the US has remained broadly consistent over time. In Q2'21, it reached $282.8M. EVs are expected to account for just 3.5% of total automotive sales in the US in 2021. BloombergNEF expects EVs share in the US to rise to 34.3% by 2030. Therefore, the opportunities are massive for the leading automakers to capture. General Motors Company is aiming to continue its market leadership in the US. Albeit with EVs this time. Wedbush estimates that "GM will be able to convert 20% of its installed base to EVs by 2026." By GM's internal projections, the company expects to double its annual revenue base by 2030. It implies that GM estimates about 10M EVs to be sold in the US annually by 2030.

Moreover, automotive sales are just part of the equation. The company is making the most ambitious transformation in its history. It's moving from an "automaker to a platform innovator." It recognizes that the future of the automotive industry is predicated on building a world-class software-defined platform. General Motors strongly believe that it can be the market leader in this aspect. It wants to replace Tesla as the EV market leader.

Analyzing GM's Ambitious Transformation Roadmap

GM est. revenue segments by 2030. Data source: Company filings

GM LTM revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

General Motors expects to double its total revenue from $138B to $272B by 2030. That would represent a CAGR of 7.8% by 2030. If we glance at its last-twelve-months (LTM) revenue, it would be highly remarkable if GM could follow through. Investors are encouraged to consider GM's other key revenue segments here. These segments are expected to drive the company's prospects as a platform innovator. Even though the company seems to be behind Tesla in this aspect, never write GM off so early in the game.

Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are still expected to drive about $100B of its revenue by 2030. It's expected to account for just 36.8% of its total revenue base. The company expects to derive another $90B from the sales of EVs. Automotive sales are expected to generate $190B of its revenue by 2030. That would represent about 70% of its total revenue. Recall that EVs are estimated to account for only 34.3% of annual US automotive sales in 2030. Therefore, there are still plenty of opportunities for GM to milk its ICE segment. There's no need to "write off" its profitable ICE production. It will still be instrumental in financing its transition towards EV leadership.

Tesla est. revenue mean consensus. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

We think GM's internal forecasts seem reasonable. Tesla is expected to generate $390B from its respective revenue segments by 2030. GM expects to generate about $172B from its segments, excluding ICE. Therefore, even though GM's plans are certainly ambitious, it still seems rational. Notably, GM recognizes the significant boost in operating margins from its new business segments. The company telegraphed that it expects to generate margins north of 20% from these segments. In addition, they are expected to lift its total operating margins to between 12% to 14% by 2030.

General Motors LTM operating margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Tesla est. EBIT margins mean consensus. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Readers can also glean that the company's margins have been improving due to the demand-supply imbalance. It has allowed the company to raise its ATP to offset the supply challenges. We think raising the margin profile to 12% to 14% does not seem unreasonable as well. Tesla is estimated to post EBIT margins of 15% to 17% over time. Of course, GM has to deal with its ICE segments and perhaps cost challenges concerning its new EVs segment. These segments are vital in lifting its margin profile.

GM highlighted that it would be rationalizing its ICE market share over time. It will prioritize production only on the higher-margin segments. We think this shows that the company recognizes the need to move away from ICE gradually. The move might weaken its ICE market leadership in the short term. However, it's necessary for its transition to EVs. There will be short-term pain. But, it will put in place the building blocks for its EV ambitions.

Notably, the company is also working hard to bring down its battery costs. The battery will most certainly be the game-changer for the legacy makers. GM needs to lead the innovation in this aspect to make up for the lack of EV manufacturing scale. Recently, GM emphasized that it's ramping up its investments in new battery capacity on its Ultium platform. In addition, it announced a new project: the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center. It's expected to be a key driver in the company's next-gen battery development. General Motors articulated:

The Wallace Center will significantly ramp up development and production of our next-generation Ultium batteries and our ability to bring next-generation EV batteries to market. The addition of the Wallace Center is a massive expansion of our battery development operations.

Where are its Blind Spots?

We remain quietly optimistic about the company's transformative roadmap. Nevertheless, we are cognizant of the challenges facing General Motors.

Tesla deliveries worldwide. Data source: Company filings

Tesla's EV sales continue to gain incredible momentum. The worldwide EV market leader also made a splash on its Q3 deliveries. Q3 represented another milestone for Tesla. It delivered 241.3K of vehicles. That meant an incredible YoY gain of 33.6%. It was also up 20% QoQ. It was indeed a departure from the troubles faced by General Motors and the rest of its legacy peers. Tesla's EV production base in China will likely be a critical aspect of its manufacturing advantages.

GM sold over 1.4M vehicles in the US in H1'21. However, most of it came from its ICE sales. Therefore, GM doesn't have the scale efficiencies in EV production yet. However, GM still has tremendous automotive manufacturing expertise. It will be foolish for Tesla's bulls to render such advantages irrelevant. Hence, investors are encouraged to pay attention to General Motors' development in its EV manufacturing. It must, after all, be profitable. It will take time. But, GM must make good progress.

Nio's CEO William Li also famously shared his perspective about the critical battleground for EV manufacturers: in software. He emphasized: "It would be difficult (for the legacy automakers) to adapt to an era where the car is defined by software." We agree to a large extent. We believe General Motors also acknowledge that as well. It explains why the company is championing its move towards being a platform innovator. It recognizes that the platform will be defined by software. GM clearly understands that. But, it remains to be seen whether GM can execute its vision. There are plenty of EV companies in China. We highlighted in a previous article that China has over 300 EV makers. But, only a few outstanding ones stood out. These few include Nio, BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI). However, we think if there's one company in the US that can execute, it has got to be GM. The company is fully committed to defending its market leadership. Investors are encouraged to monitor their developments very closely.

Is Buying GM Stock Now Worth The Risk?

The stock is currently trading at an EV/Fwd EBIT of 12.3x. Its 10Y forward EBIT multiple mean (excluding 2020 due to COVID-19) is about 10.2x. However, readers should also note that the company has yet to fully recover its production capacity due to the chip supply constraints. If we consider its FY23 EBIT as a basis, then the multiple will drop to 10.9x. We think it makes GM a pretty reasonable investment as it seems fairly valued now.

However, GM is going to undertake the most significant transformation ever in its history. Therefore, conservative investors may not find the current valuation attractive. They might wish to wait for a deeper retracement first.

Nevertheless, less risk-averse investors who like the opportunity in GM's ambitious plans may find its current valuation reasonable.

Therefore, we are retaining our Buy rating on GM stock.