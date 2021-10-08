Stocks Rally After Debt Ceiling Resolution: What Moved Markets This Week (Video)

Stocks gained this week after a Wednesday turn-around when lawmakers in Washington, D.C.,agreed to a short-term deal on the debt ceiling.

Markets were nonplussed by the non-farm payrolls report for September, which missed expectations by a wide margin, and traded flat for most of the day today.

At the time of this writing (3pm EDT on Friday), Dow Industrials (DJI) are leading major indexes, up 1.3% for the week. The S&P 500 (SP500) is about 0.9% higher whilst the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) has gained 0.1%.

Winners & Losers

Energy stocks rallied as oil hit $80 per barrel for the first time in seven years. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) gained about 5% for the week. Individual winners included Phillips 66 (PSX), which rallied 13% this week, Diamondback Energy (FANG), which gained 11%, and Marathon Oil (MRO), up 12%.

Financials were the second-best performer, with the Financials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) adding 3.5%.

Chinese internet stocks rebounded, as the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) gained 4%.

Some pharma stocks had a rough week. Moderna (MRNA) was one of the biggest losers, with shares declining by 20%. BioNTech (BNTX) is down almost 10% and Regeneron (REGN) close to 9%.

What Caught Our Attention This Week

Kim: Scary hedlines around natural gas;

Brad: Affirm Holdings (AFRM) rallying to an eight-month high;

Stephen: Munger buying Alibaba (NYSE:BABA);

Nat: D.R. Horton (DHI) piece by Money Investor.

Alpha TALKS is a weekly video covering what moved markets this week, featuring a panel of Seeking Alpha editors. It is published by the close of trading on Fridays. Hosted by Nathaniel E. Baker, contributing editor, and featuring: Aaron Task, VP Contributor Content and co-host Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader podcast; Brad Olesen, VP News; Steve Alpher, Managing Editor News, co-host Alpha Trader.
