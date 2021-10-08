imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

In my view, one of the most interesting ways to play the REIT space is to buy companies in the self-storage industry. I view this as a favorable niche for the simple fact that the properties in question require little upkeep and are capable of generating strong cash flows. One of the best performers recently has been a company called Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). Due to higher expectations for the current fiscal year, as well as a robust operating history, investors have found the company to be a good way to play the market. And while shares of the company are not exactly cheap, I do think they are priced at levels that are appealing enough to warrant some additional upside moving forward.

Life Storage Performance Has Been Strong

*Taken from Life Storage

Life Storage has performed exceptionally well recently. In the last article that I wrote about the company, published February 11th of 2021, I rated the company a bullish prospect and said that it would make for an excellent prospect for patient investors. Since the publication of that piece, the company has generated a return for investors of 39.1%. That compares to just 11.3% for the S&P 500. Investors should not see this recent upside as anything other than what it is: the market's reaction just strong performance and the expectation that growth will continue at a nice clip.

For instance, after seeing revenue come in during the 2020 fiscal year at $616.77 million, 7.3 percent higher than the $574.74 million the company generated a year earlier, sales have only continued their ascent. Revenue in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year totaled $359.15 million this represents an increase of 22.2% over the $293.96 million the company generated the same time a year earlier. This growth has been driven by a number of things. In particular, the company has benefited from additional acquisitions. In the second quarter of this year alone, the company acquired 17 stores for a combined $267.5 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company has either purchased or entered into a contract to purchase an additional 8 stores free combined $101.6 million. The company also acquired a 20% minority interest over 17 stores for $28.7 million.

*Created by Author

In all, the company has some ownership interest in 1,011 properties spread across 34 states. Of these, 104 are managed for unconsolidated joint ventures, and 251 are managed that are owned entirely by other parties. 656 are company-owned. This represents an increase over the 927 stores in its portfolio when I last wrote about the firm. In addition to using internal cash flow generation in order to make purchases like this, the company has not been afraid to dabble in other financing. Just recently, on September 16th, the company issued 2.875 million shares of stock, generating gross proceeds of $351.6 million. This comes around the time the company priced senior notes that come due in 2031. These were issued at 99.083% of par with a par value of $600 million and Kerry a stated annual interest rate of 2.40%.

Of course, management is not focused only on growth. They are also willing to reward shareholders immediately. As an example, the company recently increased its dividend by 16%, taking it from $2.96 per share per annum to $3.44 per share per annum. At the company's current price of $115.56, this increases its yield from 2.56% to 2.98%.

*Created by Author

Management's investments have also helped to push profitability higher as well. In the first half of this fiscal year, FFO, or funds from operations, came in at $175.11 million. This compares favorably to the $132.20 million the company generated in the first half of 2020. Operating cash flow jumped even more, climbing from $125.92 million to $178.41 million over the same period of time. And EBITDA increased from $173.01 million to $217.21 million.

For the full current fiscal year, management now expects same-store revenue to climb by between 10.5% and 11.5%. This dwarfs the 5.5% to 6.5% range expected when the company initially issued guidance in May of this year. Acquisitions are now expected to cost the company between $800 million and $1 billion, up from the $550 million to $600 million it had previously expected to pay. Other changes in guidance have also been made, as can be seen in the image below. The biggest one though is that adjusted FFO per share should now be between $4.69 and $4.79. At the midpoint, this is 8.5% higher than prior expectations were.

*Taken from Life Storage

LSI stock is an attractive opportunity for patient investors

If we take the same kind of growth expected of adjusted FFO and apply that to other profitability metrics, then investors should expect operating cash flow to be around $400.31 million this year, while EBITDA should be around $488.45 million. Assuming these figures are accurate, the company is trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 23.4, a forward price to adjusted FFO multiple of 25.3, and a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 23.2. It's also worth noting that the company seems to have a forward net leverage ratio of just 4. In the REIT world, this reading is fairly low.

To put these figures in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest-rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 5.9 to a high of 25.4. Based on these numbers, three of the five companies were cheaper than Life Storage. I then did the same thing with the EV to EBITDA multiple, ending up with a range of 5.1 to 27.6. Once again, three of the companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Takeaway

At this moment, I must say that I am very happy with the performance that Life Storage has achieved. Not only from a price perspective but when it comes to the fundamental performance of the business too. Shares are definitely not cheap, but they looked to be roughly fairly valued compared to the competition. What's more, the business continues to expand at a rapid pace and this should make it a solid prospect for long-term, patient investors to buy into even after the run-up in share price.