designer491/iStock via Getty Images

If DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) continues to sign partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and keeps using the G7 CGM system, I believe that the company could be worth $901 per share. In my view, readers need to learn that DexCom is only for those investors who fully understand the business model and the risks. Notice that in my worst case scenario, my DCF model implied a valuation of $200. With traders buying shares at close to $500-$550, if I were a conservative investor, I wouldn't buy shares.

Live Changer Device With Significant Room For Significant Growth

Headquartered in San Diego, California, DXCM is a medical device company offering FDA-approved glucose monitoring technologies:

Source: DexCom

Launched in 2018, the company's G6 system offers updates on customers' glucose without fingerstick testing or calibration required. DXCM also offers a mobile app that helps distribute results with friends and family:

Source: US MED

That's not all. If you or any of your relatives are suffering from diabetes, you will most likely appreciate the company's remote monitoring systems. The company's proprietary app securely receives and transmits glucose information to the cloud and up to five designated recipients.

Besides, client's glucose data is also transmissible to wearable devices like Apple Watch and Wear OS by Google devices. Systems like Diabeloop, Tandem Diabetes Care, and many other systems can be connected to DXCM apps. In my opinion, the company's technology absolutely changes the health of those who can't control their glucose level on their own. I would say that DXCM saves lives every day.

Source: Presentation

There is significant room for improvement because the target market is growing. According to IDF, in 2019, 4.2 million deaths were attributable to diabetes. Besides, the experts believe that the amount of expenditures attributable to diabetes will grow from close to $760 billion in 2019-2020 to more than $845 billion globally by 2045. On the top of it, the company believes that it can increase its penetration in clients suffering from both diabetes type 1 and type 2. It means that the company's sales will most likely grow at a faster pace than the target market:

Source: Presentation

Large Amount Of Cash To Develop New Systems

DXCM's balance sheet shows a significant amount of cash and short-term marketable securities. In my view, investors are giving the company a significant amount of cash, so that the management can invest in marketing to enhance sales growth. Notice that liquidity increased from 2020 to 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the company had $1.15 billion in cash and $1.42 billion in short-term marketable securities:

Source: 10-Q

DXCM does not report a significant amount of financial debt. Long-term senior convertible notes are worth $1.71 billion. If we assume 2023 FCF of $627 million, the company's net debt/FCF is equal to 2.7x, which does not seem worrying:

Source: 10-Q

Development Of Products Like The G7 CGM System Will Most Likely Lead To FCF Generation

If management successfully uses its development expertise to design new products for expanded indications, I would be expecting sales growth to increase in the next ten years. Notice that DXCM invests a significant amount of revenue, which will most likely bring the next generation G7 CGM system. In my opinion, that's music for any good investment manager:

Source: 10-Q

If DXCM successfully invests for the adoption of the company's ambulatory products, I would expect free cash flow generation. Note that the management is making significant marketing efforts to help the company's distributors and direct vendors. Let's remember once again that DXCM has a large pile of cash to finance these activities.

I also consider extraordinarily important that the management is smart, and seeks broad coverage policies and reimbursement for DXCM's products. Negotiations with national health systems and private third-party payors may take some time. But once the management signs a few agreements, investors will most likely expect recurrent revenue.

With these assumptions, I believe that DXCM will most likely be able to reach the guidance given for 2021. Notice that the management expects $2.35-$2.4 billion in sales and adjusted EBITDA margin of 24%. The company's key considerations are close to my assumptions. Have a look at the following figures because my DCF model uses some of the company's figures:

Source: Presentation

My figures include 34%-11% sales growth from 2021 to 2031, CFO/Sales of approximately 13%-27%, and capex/sales close to 9%. In sum, I expect that the free cash flow will grow from $92 million in 2021 to more than $4.27 billion in 2031:

Source: Author's compilations

With respect to the CAPM model, I used a beta of 0.7x, cost of debt close to 5.2%, risk-free rate of 2.47%, and a market risk premium of close to 7%. In my view, under most case scenarios, investors would use a WACC of 6%-9%. In this case scenario, I used a WACC close to 6.43%, which I believe is conservative. Notice that other companies operating in similar markets report a WACC of 8%-6%:

Source: Author's compilations

Source: GuruFocus

It is a bit difficult to assess the exit multiple for the year 2032, so I tried to be as conservative as possible. I used an exit multiple of 13x-17x. With that, readers will most likely find interesting learning about the multiple of some other laboratories and medical device companies. They trade at more than 10x-76x:

Source: ycharts.com

As shown in the table below, I assumed 2032 FCF close to $5.561 billion, net debt of -$874 million, and 97 million shares outstanding. The implied share price is equal to $830-$965:

Source: Author's compilations

More Agreements With Large Pharmaceutical Groups And Data Management Would Enhance Sales Growth

In my view, if the company continues to sign partnerships like that with Eli Lilly (LLY), Insulet (PODD), or Novo Nordisk (NVO), sales growth would most likely increase. The fact that DXCM is already working with massive partners like Teladoc (TDOC) will help the management contact large conglomerates in the pharma industry. Have a look at the slide below for more information on the company's current partners:

Source: Presentation

In addition, under this case scenario, I expect that the company will make use of its cloud-based data repository platform to analyze data from numerous diabetes devices. As a result, healthcare providers will be able to take correct actions, and perhaps use the company's data for research. In my view, in the next ten years, consulting agreements with healthcare providers may enhance the company's sales growth.

My figures are shown in the table below. I am expecting sales growth of 25% from 2027 to 2031, CFO/Sales of 23%, capex/sales of approximately 10%, and FCF/Sales close to 13.2%:

Source: Author's compilations

With the financial figures shown above, I would expect a large amount of demand for the stock. As a result, the company's beta would most likely decrease, which may lead to a significant decrease in the WACC. Notice that I am using a WACC of 5% and exit multiples of 20x-25x. The implied equity per share is equal to $979-$1040. With the market price currently at $500-$550, under this particular case scenario, the company is a buy:

Source: Author's compilations

DXCM Could See A Significant Decline In The Share Price If Third-party Payors Don't Pay Enough Or Prices Fall

In order to increase sales, DXCM may have to decrease its prices. In this case scenario, if the company cannot reduce its expenses, the company's future FCF would be less significant than expected. As a result, the company's valuation would most likely decline. With this in mind, in my DCF model, I used sales growth of 13%.

The future negotiation with third-party payors and insurance companies may not be successful. If the company cannot obtain an adequate level of reimbursement, the company's FCF margin would also decline, which would make the share price fall. I thought about this case and decided to use FCF/Sales of 4%-7%.

Finally, the company's research and development efforts may not deliver any good results. Notice that many things can go wrong, and the company cannot really control all the development process. DXCM noted in the annual report that it collaborates with third parties.

If the FDA decides not to grant approval to any of the company's product candidates, the expectation of sales and free cash flow would decline significantly. As a result, traders would most likely sell their shares, which would lead to a significant decline in the cost of equity. I took into consideration these assumptions by using a WACC of 11%. My model is shown in the image below:

Source: Author's compilations

With an exit multiple of 19x-16x and 97 million shares outstanding, the implied market capitalization would be equal to $19-$11 billion. My target price would be equal to $198-$122. It means that the downside risk is equal to more than 50%:

Source: Author's compilations

Source: Ycharts

My Conclusion: The Downside Risk Is Significant, Be Careful.

I firmly believe that DXCM could hit the $900 mark with more partnerships with pharmaceutical conglomerates, data management, and the successful release of the G7 CGM system. I own shares. With that, if I don't like risks, I wouldn't buy shares of the company. My DCF model implies a target price close to $200 if insurance companies don't pay enough money, or DXCM has to decrease its prices. Notice that the current market price is close to $550. To sum up, the downside risk could be too large for conservative individuals.