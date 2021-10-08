It hasn't been a fun week for Amplify (NYSE:AMPY) shareholders. The stock has been ~cut in half after their pipeline was responsible for an oil spill off the coast of California, and the company is now facing a criminal investigation.

Despite the negative headlines, Tim Weber thinks the market has way over discounted AMPY's equity. The company is likely to get significant compensation from the ship owner whose anchor allegedly caused the spill, and even if they don't, Tim thinks there's plenty of asset value here to cover even a draconian regulatory outcome for AMPY.

In this interview, Tim talks about how he thinks about the precedent for historical fines from spills, why he thinks the market has been too aggressive discounting AMPY, how he looks at the asset value of AMPY, and several other key facts about the story.

Disclosure: AMPY is a levered and risky microcap stock. Both Tim and I have a position in the stock.