Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) has seen their stock increase over 9x since hitting a low point of just over $30 during the height of the pandemic. Clearly, this company has been a beneficiary of companies looking to digitize their business and move away from legacy processes. The pandemic has caused many companies to look internally for ways to add software and digital services to their processes in order to ensure business continuing and a more flexible business model.

The company recently reported a very strong end to their fiscal year and provided guidance that was better than expected. On top of that, Bill.com recently closed their acquisition of Divvy which gives them an entry point into the spend management sector. On top of raising an additional $1.7 billion of capital in recent weeks, the company has plenty of growth levers for upcoming years.

However, investors should become more cautious around this name given the extreme rise in valuation.

The stock currently trades at over 50x FY22 revenue and even when assuming revenue growing another 50% in FY23, valuation currently stands at 35x FY23 revenue. I believe in the long-term growth potential of the company and am very bullish about their business model, though I have become more hesitant around the stock.

Valuation currently prices in very strong growth for the next several years, and with the company still generating significant non-GAAP net losses, I believe the stock could be a target of a potential technology/software sector rotation. Plus, if interest rates start to rise, investors could look to take some profits in their highly-valued software names, such as Bill.com.

For those who are unfamiliar with Bill.com, they are a leading provider of cloud-based software that helps small businesses manage their accounts payable and accounts receivable operations. Prior to the pandemic, businesses were accustomed to using paper checks and invoices within their payables/receivables department. However, the pandemic caused many companies to revisit their operations and move towards more digital methods, thus reducing the need to legacy processes.

Bill.com has a purpose-built, AI-enabled financial software platform that creates connections between their customers, suppliers, and their clients. Thus, customers can use the Bill.com platform to generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, make/receive payments, sync their accounting system, and better manage their cash.

Brief Financial Review

During their most recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $78.3 million which grew 86% compared to the year-ago period and handily beat consensus estimates of $65 million. The company generates revenue in three main ways.

First, they generate revenue from their subscription-based model, which is based on a per user pricing that is either fixed monthly or on an annual rate. This revenue makes up ~40% of total revenue.

Second, Bill.com earns transaction revenue that is based on the number of transactions and interchange-based income. This can be charged on either a fixed or variable rate basis and represents ~59% of revenue.

And third, they earn ~1% of total revenue from float income, or interest earned from customer funds.

Source: Company Presentation

Some of the strength during the quarter came from the number of customers increasing 24% y/y to 121k. This helped drive total transactions processed to 8 million, which represented growth of nearly 50%. On top of that, total payment volume increased 84% to $42 billion. Clearly, Bill.com has shown that once they onboard a customer, these customers will increase their usage on the Bill.com platform over time, which is demonstrated by the company's 124% dollar-based net retention rate.

Gross margins continue to remain healthy around 80% and there's no real reason to believe this could contract over time. Given the highly recurring subscription revenue and SaaS-based model, gross margins should continue to remain healthy. For now, there is no real desire for the company to be profitable on a non-GAAP net income base, though we have seen the market turn on unprofitable, highly-valued names when there is a rotation out of technology stocks. While investors may place more weight on profitability in upcoming quarter and years, we can give the company a pass for now.

Source: Company Presentation

On top of the strong performance, Bill.com provided guidance that was above expectations. Given the company only recently closed the acquisitions of Divvy and Invoice2go, it's not surprising to see revenue growth guidance of 100% as this acquisition will almost 100% be recorded during the upcoming fiscal year. Nevertheless, guidance was strong.

Revenue for the full year is expected to be $476-480 million, representing growth of 100-102%. Though a significant portion of growth is likely driven by the Divvy acquisition, the organic growth of the Bill.com business likely remains well above 50%. The company is also forecasting some heavy non-GAAP net losses for the year in the tune of $85-89 million, or ~18% net loss margin. Over time, investors will surely demand improved profitability.

Valuation

Given the stock has increased by over 9x since reaching their pandemic-low point of just over $30, valuation has similarly increased quite significantly. Right now, it appears investors are willing to look beyond the heightened valuation in hopes of strong revenue growth over the next several years to justify current trading levels.

However, long-term investors should continue to place an emphasis on valuation. Over the course of 2021, we have seen the market rotate out of highly valued technology and software names. And those who have valuation well above 20x forward revenue and are not profitable tend to be the ones investors look to sell first. Plus, with the potential for higher interest rates, there could be some increased selling pressure across the technology sector in quarters to come.

Data by YCharts

While the above list of comps is not direct competitors of Bill.com, it's illustrative of where some of the leading technology stocks currently trade on a forward revenue valuation. Clearly, Bill.com fits the bill and trades at a very high premium valuation.

The company has a current market cap of $26.9 billion and ended the quarter with cash of $1.2 billion and debt of $900 million. However, since the quarter ended, Bill.com has raised an additional $1.2 billion of cash from a secondary offering in addition to a $500 million convertible senior note. As a result, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$25.4 billion.

Given the company's revenue guidance of $476-480 million for their upcoming fiscal year, this represents a forward revenue multiple of over 50x. While revenue growth is expected to be 100-102% for this year, a significant portion of this is driven by inorganic acquisition contributions. However, if we assume revenue growth remains strong at 50% for the following year, we could see FY23 revenue of around $725 million, representing a FY23 revenue multiple of 35x. We would have to see another 50% revenue growth year in FY24 to see the multiple drop to ~23x FY24 revenue.

Clearly, investors have confidence in the long-term growth potential for Bill.com, but I believe this is already reflected in the stock's expensive valuation multiple. Yes, I believe the company will demonstrate strong growth over time, but the significant increase in valuation has pushed me to the sidelines for now.