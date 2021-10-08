J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Two factors will support the earnings of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:OZK) in the quarters ahead: balance sheet growth and subdued provision expense. An easing of the factors responsible for the recent loan decline, economic growth, and management’s expansionary efforts will likely drive loan growth in the coming quarters. Overall, I'm expecting the Bank to report earnings of $1.84 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $4.14 per share. Next year’s target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Bank OZK.

High Level of Allowances to Restrict the Need for Further Provisioning

Bank OZK reversed a large part of its previous provisioning in the first two quarters of 2021, which pleasantly surprised me as the size of the reversal was larger than I had expected. Going forward, the provision expense will likely remain subdued because the allowance level is quite high relative to actual loan losses. Allowances made up 1.36% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. In comparison, the net charge-offs in the first half of 2021 made up just 0.08% of total loans, on an annualized basis, as mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation. As the allowances cover the net charge-offs several times over, the requirement for further provisioning will likely remain muted.

The highest net charge-offs Bank OZK booked in a year in the last 20 years was 1.75% in 2009, as mentioned in the presentation. As this level is higher than the current allowances, I'm not expecting further big provisioning reversals in the quarters ahead. Overall, I'm expecting the Bank to report a provision expense of $10 million in the second half of 2021, leading to net reversals of provisions of $52 million for 2021. This new estimate of provisions reversals is much higher than the previous estimate given in my last report on Bank of OZK. For 2022, I'm expecting the provision expenses to be higher but to remain below the historical average.

External and Internal Factors to Drive Loan Growth

Bank OZK’s loans have declined for the last three consecutive quarters. I'm expecting the declining trend to reverse in the second half of 2021 due to the following factors.

A reduction in the payoff activity. As mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call, the recent decline in the loan portfolio was partly attributable to payoffs and pay downs. Early prepayments will likely taper off in a stable interest rate environment. Therefore, I'm expecting the problem of early payoffs to decline soon. Lower PPP forgiveness. According to details given in the latest 10-Q filing, Bank OZK had only $0.27 billion worth of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans outstanding at the end of June 2021, representing just 1.5% of total loans. Therefore, the eventual forgiveness in the remainder of 2021 will have a limited impact on the total loan portfolio size. Economic growth. As can be seen from the current unemployment rate and economic growth trends, the country is well on the path to economic recovery. Loan growth and economic growth are theoretically positively correlated. Therefore, the recovery bodes well for credit demand in the coming quarters. New asset-based lending group. According to details given in the conference call, the management expects this new group to originate its first closings in the fourth quarter of 2021 and gather steam in the back half of 2022.

Based on the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting loans to increase by 1% in the second half of 2021 and 4% in 2022. I'm expecting deposits and other balance sheet items to move in tandem with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Low Interest-Rate-Environment to Pressure the Margin

Compression of the net interest margin will likely counter the benefit of loan growth for net interest income. Management mentioned in the conference call that as loans are rolling off, they are unable to replace those yields with equal yields. As yields on new loans are lower, the average portfolio yield will decline. Further, management mentioned in the presentation that due to the current interest rate environment and market conditions, it expects the yield on the investment portfolio to continue to decrease.

Moreover, the issuance of the new subordinated notes will reduce the margin. According to details given in a press release, Bank OZK has issued new fixed-to-floating notes totaling $350 million at a fixed rate of 2.75%. According to my calculations, the issuance will initially increase the funding cost by four basis points.

On the other hand, the upcoming maturities of Certificates of Deposits (“CD”) will reduce the deposit cost. As mentioned in the presentation, CDs totaling $3.9 billion were scheduled to mature in the second half of 2021. According to my calculations, the upcoming maturities can reduce deposit costs by seven basis points in the second half of the year. The following table shows my calculations.

Management mentioned in the conference call that we are at or near the peak on the net interest margin. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to decline by four basis points in the second half of 2021 from 3.91% in the first six months of 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the margin to remain mostly stable. The Fed projects an interest rate hike of around 20 basis points next year, which will likely have a negligible impact on the margin.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $4.14 per Share

Loan growth and subdued provision expense will likely support earnings in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, pressure on the net interest margin will constrain earnings growth. Considering the outlook on the individual income statement line items, I'm expecting Bank OZK to report earnings of $1.84 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $4.14 per share. My earnings estimate is higher than the previous estimate given in my last report because I have significantly revised my estimate for provisions reversals.

The bank is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on October 21, 2021, according to a press release. I'm expecting the bank to report earnings of around $0.92 per share for the quarter.

For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 9% year-over-year as the provision expense will likely be higher. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest rates are also a cause of uncertainty.

Maintaining a Bullish Rating Due to High Total Expected Return

Bank OZK is offering a dividend yield of 2.6% at the current dividend level of $0.29 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 31% for 2022, which is slightly higher than the average of 25% from 2016-2019. Nevertheless, I believe Bank OZK can continue its trend of regular small increments in the dividend level because the payout ratio is quite low.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Bank OZK. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.60 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $33.30 gives a target price of $53.20 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 21.2% upside from the October 7 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.6x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.75 gives a target price of $47.20 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 7.5% upside from the October 7 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $50.20, which implies a 14.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 16.9%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Bank OZK.