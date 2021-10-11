Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap
Summary
- The REIT market sold off recently due to fears of rising interest rates.
- We think that this is a buying opportunity. Historically, REITs sell-off leading to rate hikes, but quickly recover thereafter.
- We highlight two of our top picks to buy the dip.
The entire market is selling off lately because interest rates are back on the rise and the 10-year Treasury just hit levels last seen in June:
One of the most pervasive notions in the investment world is that REITs (VNQ) do poorly during times of rising interest rates, and as a result, investors are often quick to run for the exit when rates begin to rise.
But as we have previously explained, this is nothing more than a misconception, and in reality, REITs have historically been some of the best performers during times of rising interest rates. According to research from Cohen & Steers (CNS), REITs have returned 17.4% on average in the next 12 months following rate hikes. That's nearly 2x better than regular stocks:
We discuss all the reasons why that is in a separate article that you can read by clicking here, but in short:
- Rising interest rates signal that the economy is improving, which leads to faster rent growth, and more real estate development opportunities.
- Rising interest rates also signal inflation, which benefits REITs as their debt loses in value even as their assets gain in value.
- Rising interest rates make home-ownership less affordable, increasing the pool of renters; and it also makes commercial real estate less affordable, pushing more companies to sell-and-leaseback their properties.
The bottom line is that buying REITs after they dip due to rising interest rates is generally a good idea. We think that this is especially true today because interest rates remain exceptionally low, inflation is high, and REIT valuations are reasonable.
So what are we buying?
We have been on a buying spree lately at High Yield Landlord. Below we highlight two of our most recent additions:
VICI Properties (VICI)
Out of our favorite holdings, it is VICI Properties that's dipping the most lately:
It is interesting to see VICI drop the most because it is arguably one of best REITs to own if you fear rising interest rates and accelerating inflation:
- CPI-based rent escalations: Pro forma for the Venetian and MGP (MGP) acquisitions, 97% of its rent roll have a CPI component to contractual escalation. For example, the Caesars leases, which will represent 41% of the rent roll pro forma for the Venetian and MGP transactions, will escalate at the greater of 2% or the change in CPI (with no cap on the change in CPI), making it an inflation-protected revenue stream.
- Insulated From Rising Property Expenses: All of VICI's leases are absolute triple-net, which means that the tenant is responsible for all property expenses, including even maintenance. Moreover, since its leases are very long and the properties are mission-critical to their tenants, vacancies are expected to be very rare, reducing the need for capex even further.
- Cost of Capital Coming Down: VICI is getting close to earning an investment-grade rating, which will allow it to refinance its debt at lower rates. Therefore, it is less impacted by rising interest rates.
- A Strong Economy Benefits Casinos: VICI owns mostly net lease casino properties. Rising interest rates suggest that the economy is recovering from the pandemic. That's a very good thing for VICI's tenants.
- Reasonable Valuation Provides Margin of Safety: VICI is currently priced at 13.5x FFO, which is very reasonable for a REIT of this quality. We estimate that it should trade at closer to 20x FFO and the discount to fair value provides margin of safety in case interest rates continue to rise.
Therefore, we think that VICI's recent dip is a good buying opportunity.
We expect 50% upside and while you wait, you earn a 5%+ dividend yield that's been growing at a double-digit rate through the pandemic.
Next month, I will be in Las Vegas to tour some of their properties and will then share my boots-on-the-ground due diligence with you. In the meantime, you can read our recent interview with the management team by clicking here.
National Retail Properties (NNN)
If you don't feel comfortable owning VICI because of its casino exposure, then National Retail Properties is a good alternative for you. It is down almost as much as VICI, but it is a safer pick:
It has a similar business model, focused on net lease properties, but instead of targeting casinos, NNN goes after service-oriented net lease properties such as Walgreens (WBA) pharmacies, Taco Bell (YUM) restaurants, Dollar General (DG) grocery stores, 7/11 gas stations, and car washes:
This approach is somewhat safer than owning casinos because it results in much greater diversification. NNN owns 1000s of properties that are leased to hundreds of tenants, whereas VICI only owns 43 properties and generates most of its revenue from just 2 tenants.
Moreover, NNN's properties are probably even more recession and e-commerce resistant since they provide essential services that can hardly be provided online with the same level of convenience.
The proof of NNN's safety is in its past results. NNN has existed for 30+ years and gone through the dot-com crash, the great financial crisis, and the pandemic. Yet, nothing could stop its steady and predictable growth:
Despite the pandemic, NNN is today generating higher cash flow than ever and also paying a higher dividend than it ever has. You could objectively say that NNN is more valuable than ever, and yet, it is down by 23% since the beginning of the pandemic:
We think that NNN is unfairly discounted because it includes the word "retail" in its company name. A lot of investors are quick to discredit it as just another struggling retail business in the midst of a global pandemic, but the reality is very different, and NNN is doing better than ever.
Yes, interest rates are rising, but they remain exceptionally low, and NNN has a fortress BBB+ rated balance sheet with little debt.
Therefore, it is barely affected by the rising rates, and we think that it is only a question of time before it recovers to new all-time highs. Just to return to pre-crisis levels, it would need to rise by 30%+ and while you wait, you earn a safe and growing 5% dividend yield.
If you want a safe, yet rewarding investment in an uncertain world, you will have a hard time finding better than NNN.
Bottom Line
The key to our success over the past year has been to buy the dips:
(Source: Interactive Brokers. See disclosure at the end of this article)
High-quality REITs will continue to rise higher in the long run, and since we are in an inflationary, low-yield world, we think that many of them have a lot of upside left in them, especially after the recent dip.
We bought the dip and you may want to buy it too.
