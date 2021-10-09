Thinkstock Images/Stockbyte via Getty Images

Investopedia defines a cash cow as “a business or unit that, once it has been paid for, will produce steady cash flow over its lifespan” and they also control “a large chunk of the market share and require minimal investment to thrive.”

Of course, in the business world the term “cash cow” is a “metaphor for a dairy cow that produces milk over the course of its life and requires little to no maintenance.”

In the REIT sector, I find no better example of a “cash cow” than Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

To begin with, here is how I explained SAFE a while back,

“SAFE is an outlier in the REIT sector in that the company primarily owns the land underlying the types of buildings most other REITs invest in. This is why the ground lease investments offer a fundamentally lower risk profile and can create a unique mix of desirable investment attributes, including principal safety (ground leases are considered to be one of the safest positions in real estate), increasing income (ground leases generate inflation-protected income streams that consistently compound over long periods of time) and future growth (by focusing on a market with few competitors that has the potential for significant growth).”

There are no direct peers like SAFE in the REIT sector because most REITs have the full "first loss risk" of their real estate and typically have to find investment opportunities in more competitive markets. I spotted this very interesting quote by Charles Pryor (published in 1928) on the SAFE website:

"The lessor desires to see his property improved, and yet he makes it as easy as possible for the lessee to make the improvement, for the success of the one means the success of the other as well.”

Many analysts and investors get confused with SAFE’s business model, so I thought I would take the opportunity to clear up a few misconceptions.

Comparing Apples and Bananas

First off, SAFE is an equity REIT differentiated by the fact that the ground lease is senior in structure to traditional equity REITs. So when you think about the business in terms of a property’s capital stack of $100 million, that includes land + building, the ground lease is sized somewhere between $35 million and $40 million.

The ground lease is the most senior claim and if you don't pay the ground rent, you lose the whole $100 million investment, and it goes back to the landowner. There are hardly ever defaults because nobody is going to give up the building.

Source

This means that these ground leases are effectively AAA, analogous to the senior-most position in a commercial mortgage-backed security (“CMBS”) deal where 0% to 35% is AAA, 35% to 50% is A or AA, 50% to 75% is B to BBB and then everything below 75% is the risky sub investment grade.

Some analysts have compared SAFE to traditional equity REITs, but this is disingenuous because these REITs have a higher degree of default risk because they are closer to BBB in terms of their default profile.

Source

While many REITs were forced to cut dividends through COVID in 2020, SAFE collected 100% of its ground rents, because ground leases are in effect a super senior super safe position.

Another differentiator with SAFE is the fact that the company invests in the top 30 urban cities in the US. There’s no evidence to suggest that real estate values could permanently plummet 65%, especially since SAFE is focusing on the best markets across, as we see below:

Source

A final differentiation for SAFE is the size of the addressable ground lease market. The market opportunity is around $7 Trillion and as illustrated below, the value of buildings on top of SAFE’s land has grown from $400 million to over $6 billion in just over 4 years – that’s 92% CAGR.

Source

Inflation Fears?

It should be no surprise that inflation fears have spooked REITs with long-duration lease structures, and SAFE is not immune.

Source: Yahoo Finance

According to Green Street Advisors, an authoritative REIT research firm, “High-quality 99-year bonds provide perhaps the closest real-time pricing comparison to a diversified pool of ground leases.”

SAFE continues to grow its dividend twice the rate of inflation as its cash flows have contractual increases and are primarily funded with long-term fixed debt that provides enhanced interest rate and inflation protection.

And most importantly, under the terms of a typical SAFE ground lease, at the end of the lease term, the company will own whatever is on top of the land.

Since SAFE will eventually own it, the company tracks the current estimated value of whatever is on top of the basis across the entire portfolio (uses 3rd party firms like CBRE). This asset value is positively correlated with inflation and has grown rapidly as the company has grown.

Earnings & Dividends

In Q2-21 SAFE generated revenues of $44.2 million, an 18% increase from the $37.4 million in Q2-20. Net income was $14.7 million, an 18% increase from the $12.5 million in Q2-20.

And EPS was $0.28, 13% above the $0.24 earned in Q2-20. In addition, SAFE approved a 4.8% dividend increase (annualized rate is now $0.68/share).

Source: FAST Graphs

As seen above, analysts are forecasting SAFE to grow EPS by over 25% in 2022. There’s no reason for us to consider FFO here. Because SAFE owns no improvements, thus ordinary GAAP earnings are the metric of choice.

Again, there’s no reason to compare SAFE to a traditional equity REIT because the risk-reward thesis is much different.

As I said earlier, it's “apples and bananas” to compare a REIT like Omega Healthcare (OHI) – a skilled nursing landlord – that trades at 9.0 P/FFO – with an AAA equivalent (35% of the capital structure with de minimums default risk) – that trades at 52x P/FFO.

Sure, SAFE yields sub 1% (actually 0.93%) and we have at least two down REITs we’re recommending right now that yield 5% plus.

I own SAFE because I want to create massive wealth and the true secret is that SAFE compounds quietly and is much better than a bond because it generates above-market returns for the risk and the maturities of ground leases.

Congratulations to the “early birds” who are now sitting on annualized returns of 71%:

Source: FAST Graphs

And in 2020 SAFE generated returns of over 81%:

Source: FAST Graphs

The pullback has created a window of opportunity for us to take a few more nibbles at this unique SWAN recognizes that’s one of the overall safest REITs we own.

Remember what I said, the term “cash cow” is a “metaphor for a dairy cow that produces milk over the course of its life and requires little to no maintenance.”

Fill ‘er up!

Source: FAST Graphs

Note to readers: I will be traveling this week and unable to reply to messages as frequently as usual. Thank you for reading and commenting.