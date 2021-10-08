Maksim Tkachenko/iStock via Getty Images

Such a study indicates that the greatest investment reward comes to those who by good luck or good sense find the occasional company that over the years can grow in sales and profits far more than industry as a whole. - Philip Fisher (Warren Buffett's mentor)

As you can see, nearly all biotech companies that I cover have pending drug or device applications. As such, there is the risk of a binary event, i.e., a "make or break" event affecting the stock. Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) is different because the company's business model is quite simple. It's a powerful logistics operator that supports the growing cell-based therapy industry, i.e., CAR-T.

Since my initial recommendation, Cryoport shares have gained over 7 folds. I'm not bragging so don't shoot the messenger here. Listen to the message. Despite the robust gains, I strongly believe that Cryoport is just heating up for more gains. And that's relating to the stock's powerful merger and acquisition growth model that is coupled with an industry tailwind. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Cryoport and share with you my expectation of this stellar growth equity.

Figure 1: Cryoport chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. I noted in the prior research,

Operating out of Nashville, Tennessee, Cryoport provides logistic solutions for CAR-T, gene-based therapy, and regenerative medicine innovators. That is to say, the company offers strict temperature-controlled transport and storage of biological specimens to ensure their livelihood, efficacy, and safety. As you can see, these biological specimen is sensitive to temperature and other environmental factors. As such, it's crucial to transport and store them in a highly controlled environment like what Cryoport is providing.

Figure 2: Logistic business (Source: Cryoport)

Powerful Acquisition Model

As you know, I'm a huge proponent of growth by mergers & acquisitions. A company that buyouts smaller operators can quickly grow and expand. As such, this approach is much more sophisticated and effective because it saves the firm from having to spend precious time building organic growth.

In the previous years, Cryoport has been extremely busy picking up smaller logistic operators for its global expansion. Of note, the company recently acquired CryoPDP and MVE Biological Solutions, thus adding more accolades to its illustrious lists of acquisitions. As such, I'm not surprised by the stellar operating results for this quarter.

Figure 3: Prudent growth by M&A (Source: Cryoport)

Strong Operating Results

From the 2Q2021 earnings report, you can see that the biopharma business procured $45.4M out of the total of $56.1M overall revenues. Therefore, it's the key growth driver for Cryoport. Asides from the biopharma business, the animal health and reproductive medicine operations are also witnessing strong sales traction.

Now the aforesaid growth is the fruits of successful acquisitions. In particular, the MVE Biological Solutions acquisition integration plays a crucial role in animal health & reproductive medicine growth. They have a strong clients base for Cryoport to ramp up operations.

Figure 4: Growth in all business operations (Source: Cryoport)

Obviously, the successful acquisitions enabled Cryoport to picks up existing revenues from the acquired targets. Additionally, the company is enjoying stronger business volumes from newly approved therapeutics as well as previously approved medicines (i.e., Yescarta, Kymriah, etc). Hence, the more sales increased from these cell-based therapies, the higher the logistics business volume for the company.

Furthermore, Cryoport is supporting an increasing number of trials. For instance, the number of clinical studies supported by Cryoport (from 2Q2019 to 2Q2021) increased from 413 to 561. As such, each trial will deliver a gap up in revenues for Cryoport. To ensure that the company can support such growth, the management has been busy building additional infrastructures. Commenting on recent developments, the CEO (Jerrell Shelton) enthused,

It is notable that Cryoport's global platform continues to expand to meet the accelerating demand for our solutions from the regenerative medicine market. We believe this is of crucial importance, as evidenced by several global milestones in the regenerative medicine market in recent months, including the commercial launches of Breyanzi and Abecma in the U.S. and Japan, the resumption of Zynteglo marketing in the EU, Yescarta's commercial approval in China, the approval of Kymriah in South Korea, and recent news of manufacturing infrastructure build-outs for our clients, such as the new facilities for Bristol Myers Squibb in the Netherlands. To meet our growing global demand we now have 33 facilities in 16 countries. Following our two acquisitions in the second quarter of 2021, our family of companies now includes F-airGate, a provider of innovative temperature-controlled supply chain solutions, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, and Critical Transport Solutions Australia Pty Ltd, a market leader in providing premium healthcare logistics management services, specializing in time- and temperature-critical solutions for the medical and pharmaceutical industries based in Sydney, Australia. These additions to the Cryoport company portfolio are in strategic locations where hundreds of cell and gene therapy trials are underway as well as an increasing number of commercial approvals such as the marketing approval of Kymriah in Australia in February 2021, providing us with stronger footholds to expand across both the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia-Pacific region.

Looking at the cell-based therapy landscape, you can expect more cellular therapies to be approved. I believe that more people will utilize reproductive health medicine. And, I don't see any sign of animal health services slowing down. In the next few years when the company started to generate a net profit, you can expect this stock to behave similarly to the Amazon (AMZN) of biotech. In other words, Amazon shares gapped up when the e-commerce titan started to bank a net profit.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 2Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on June 30.

As you know, Cryoport procured $56.1M in revenues compared to $9.3M for the same period a year prior. On a year-over-year basis, the revenues increased by 498%. That aside, the engineering and development (E&D) for the respective periods registered at $4.4M and $1.9M. I view the 131.5% E&D increase positively because the capital invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $7.3M ($0.16 per share) net losses compared to $5.8M ($0.15 per share) net decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line depreciated by 6.6%. This figure made sense due to the increased money utilized in growth/expansion like the E&D spending. As topline growth reach certain peaks, I believe that the company will turn a net profit in the next few years.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: Croport)

About the balance sheet, there was $349.4M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $29.1M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2Q2023. Simply put, the cash position is extremely strong for a such small company.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Cryoport is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 38.2M to 45.7M, my math revealed a 19.6% annual dilution. At this rate, Cryoport cleared my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this stage in its growth cycle, the main concern for Cryoport is if the company can boost further revenue growth through successful acquisitions.

As you know, most of the growth for Cryoport occurs via M&A, and not all M&A will work out. As such, there are risks that a big M&A failure can cause substantial cash flow constraints. Moreover, Cryoport may grow too aggressively, thus potentially running out of cash. COVID may also slow down the growth trajectory.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Cryoport with a five out of five stars rating. When you invest in a company that operates in accordance with an industry tailwind, you increased your chances of making money. Now if that company also leverages on a powerful growth model, says, M/A, your chances of enjoying multiple-fold capital appreciation in much greater. Cryoport is that company because its logistics business is growing on the back of the booming cell-based therapy industry. Despite the robust gains over the years, I strongly believe there are substantial further upsides.

Notably, Cryoport is the stock that I've made countless recommendations for years. Whenever I keep recommending a stock, you should put it on your top consideration. After all, I only make repetitive recommendations on stocks that I have the utmost confidence in their prospects.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold is always yours to make. In my view, you should build shares in Cryoport if you haven't done so. If you want to add more to a position, Cryoport is a very good candidate.