ConstantinosZ/iStock via Getty Images

Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF) has just announced that its board of directors have approved a buyout proposal from Chinese mining giant, Zijin Mining Group (OTCPK:ZIJMF). This article will be a bit of a departure from my typical analysis, as I examine this offer and discuss why I find it to be tremendously underwhelming. I’ve covered Neo Lithium in the past and would recommend reading that article before proceeding, as it is important to understand where I see the potential in the company before moving on.

The Offer

Zijin’s offer for Neo Lithium is an all-cash buyout of C$6.50, or $5.21, per share (all monetary values will be in USD from this point forward). In total, the deal values Neo Lithium at $770 million -- a ~18.4% premium over the company’s current valuation. However, this is framed far more selectively in the buyout announcement, as the company describes it as “a premium of approximately 36% over Neo Lithium's 20-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") as of October 8, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").”

In order to be completed, two-thirds of votes cast by shareholders must be in favor of the proposal. If the deal is rejected, Zijin would be subject to $35 million and, if Zijin revokes its offer, Neo Lithium would also be subject to a $35 million termination fee. If another firm makes a bid for Neo Lithium, Zijin also reserves the right to make a matching offer. All of this is fairly standard procedure.

In terms of when all of this will be taking place, Neo Lithium will send out the full details of the transaction in November. The company’s shareholder meeting will take place the following month and the transaction is expected to close sometime in the first half of 2022. Perhaps Neo Lithium needs to work on its definition of immediate, as it lists one of the “benefits to Neo Lithium shareholders” as an “immediate and significant premium of approximately 36% to the 20-day VWAP on the TSXV.” As something that could still be more than half a year away, I’m not exactly sure that I’d call this “immediate.”

The Potential

Immediate isn’t the only word that I think Neo Lithium needs to brush up its definition of, however. I would hardly classify an 18% premium as “significant”. Now, 18% in half a year should typically be considered a significant return, but I wouldn’t classify Neo Lithium as typical. The company’s up almost 30% in the past month alone, and up over 150% on the year. At all-time highs, typically, investors should be wary of a correction on the horizon -- perhaps making a buyout even more appealing. However, I only see Neo Lithium extending its rally from here.

Earlier this year, Neo Lithium CEO, Waldo Perez, said (9:33) that the company was targeting a publication of its definitive feasibility study (“DFS”) findings in August or September of this year. While this goal wasn’t ultimately met, it indicates that the company will likely release the study by the end of this year. The release of a DFS is huge because, as the name suggests, it offers a definitive plan for operation. The figures in these studies are usually within +/- 10% accuracy of actual operating conditions. If the results are positive, as I believe they will be, it stands to be a catalyst worth far more than just 18%.

Source: Batteryjuniors.com

The figure above is a comparison of Neo Lithium to a number of other battery juniors in South America, using net present value (“NPV”) as a valuation metric. NPV is a way to value a company’s project using future earnings projections created during the preliminary feasibility study (“PFS”). As the figure demonstrates, Neo Lithium’s stock value has only priced in 49.5% of its project’s NPV. This accounts for the inherent risk of the company, as well as the general lack of awareness in the broader market. However, the DFS dramatically reduces this risk, as does a financing agreement with CATL (the world’s largest battery producer) that was expected with this DFS.

It is also important to keep in mind that this NPV was calculated with an estimated selling price of lithium carbonate of $11,882 per tonne for the life of the mine. Today, lithium carbonate prices are at $20,500 per tonne, up from about $8,000 per tonne earlier this year. This dramatic rise in prices is due to a combination of rising lithium demand and insufficient supply. What makes this even more exciting for lithium producers, is that this deficit is only expected to grow and that these prices are here to stay.

Because it takes about 8-9 years, best case, for a new deposit to enter production, this deficit is practically guaranteed. I discussed this a bit more with my community over at The EV Supply Chain. All of this is to say, the current NPV is almost certainly a dramatic underassessment, due to improving market conditions, and the growth opportunity is far greater than this old NPV indicates.

Investor Takeaway

The upcoming DFS looks set to add value far greater than the 18% that this buyout deal offers. However, even more importantly, this is a company that I believe should be worth at least 2x what it is today in the next three years. My personal target is actually a ~4.25x premium over today’s price within the same timeframe. As Neo Lithium looks set to blow past $5.21 per share by the second half of next year, I find this proposal incredibly weak and disappointing.

Even though $35 million isn’t something to brush aside, as it’s a fairly sizable liability for a company of Neo Lithium’s size, I plan to vote against this proposal. I’d rather see the company move forward with CATL, even if it has to dilute shares, than take this poor buyout offer. The best-case scenario would see Neo Lithium receive a competing bid for its project, giving it a more fair valuation. However, as the company is fairly advanced in its project development, this wouldn’t come cheap and would wager that very few companies would be willing to spend the money to do so.

I suppose that this could also represent a great opportunity for investors completely uninterested in the sector. More than likely, this notion will pass and investors can take advantage of 18% gains from a relatively unknown company. As the company is still fairly small, I wouldn’t expect early Monday trading to be anything particularly extraordinary that could seriously hamper this upside. It may even be down, as lithium investors find that this artificial cap makes other investments more appealing. And hey, who knows? If the deal doesn’t go through, you may be in for a whole heck of a lot more than just 18%.