Shares of maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) have underperformed dramatically since July. But I believe the market is starting to change its perception of the EV maker. New upgrades, signs of an easing chip supply shortage, normalizing sales growth and a much lower market price serve to make shares of NIO attractive!

NIO has much more upside than downside from here

EV makers, and Chinese stocks in general, are not held in high esteem by investors at the moment. And there are a couple of good reasons for that. For one, the Chinese crackdown on nearly every sector in the economy and the phrase ‘common prosperity’ are spooking investors. With an increasingly assertive government in China inserting itself into the affairs of businesses, Chinese companies face uncertainty and achieve a lower trust score in the market.

Two, the Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) debacle added to market fears that the Chinese real estate market is primed for a major recession. This could potentially be a big problem for markets because Evergrande has amassed more than $300B in debt obligations and a default would have major repercussions in China… and likely spill over into other markets, including the U.S.

While these risks are macro in nature, micro risks added to an accelerating exodus from NIO in 2021. The Chinese EV maker lowered its delivery guidance for the third quarter due to persistent supply chain challenges and said that it will deliver 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles. The guidance was lowered after NIO delivered less than 8,000 vehicles in July and less than 6,000 in August. Both Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) - which are part of the same industry group as NIO - saw stronger year over year vehicle growth rates. Because of unresolved supply chain issues and negative consequences for NIO’s commercial performance, NIO’s micro problems added to selling pressure on the stock.

Data by YCharts

However, I believe NIO has passed a tipping point in September… and both micro and macro risks will get resolved with time. The biggest cause for optimism can be found in last week’s release of NIO’s delivery figures for September. While NIO's deliveries dropped in August to a crisis low point of 5,880 vehicles, deliveries surged in September. NIO delivered 10,628 EVs globally last month, showing a year over year growth rate of 125.7%. Global deliveries marked an all time record for NIO… meaning the firm, at no point in its history, has ever sold as many EVs as it did in September. In the table below I am comparing the delivery growth rates for NIO, Li Auto and XPeng for the months of August and September.

Deliveries August Aug YoY Growth Sep Sep YoY Growth MoM Growth NIO 5,880 48.3% 10,628 125.7% 80.7% LI 9,433 248.0% 7,094 102.5% -24.8% XPEV 7,214 172.0% 10,412 199.0% 44.3%

(Source: Author)

NIO’s extremely low delivery number in August was used as an excuse to lower NIO’s valuation. By that same logic, NIO’s valuation should increase materially again now that the EV maker reported the highest number of EV deliveries volume in September and posted the largest month over month volume increase for all three Chinese EV makers. The 81% volume rebound in September indicates that the worst of NIO's production problems are behind the EV maker… which is also supported by Q3’21 total delivery numbers surpassing NIO’s guidance.

NIO projected Q3’21 deliveries of 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles, but the EV maker ended up delivering 24,439 ES6s, EC6s and ES8s… which is almost 1,000 more vehicles than NIO’s top guidance called for. I expect continued upward momentum in deliveries in the fourth quarter because the chip supply crunch is easing. Ford and Volkswagen China both see an improved flow of semiconductors in the second half of the year (Source 1, Source 2) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company also argued (Source 3) that the supply shortage has likely moved past its low.

My delivery estimates for the ES6, the EC6 and the ES8 are included in the following table. I don’t believe that NIO will be able to surpass 100,000 in deliveries this year… but the firm should definitely crack this barrier next year.

Deliveries FY 2021 Q4'21E Q3'21A Q2'21A Q1'21A Total ES6 12,700 11,271 9,935 8,088 41,994 EC6 8,400 7,750 7,528 7,456 31,134 ES8 6,300 5,418 4,433 4,516 20,667 Total 27,400 24,439 21,896 20,060 93,795

(Source: Author)

NIO’s deliveries will continue to grow rapidly, not only because of strengthening demand for existing SUV models in China, but also because the EV maker will debut its first sedan, the fully electric ET7, in FY 2022. NIO has also begun deliveries in Norway in September which will add to sales going forward. It is not a coincidence that NIO has chosen Norway at its first overseas target. Norway has the highest EV adoption rate in the world, meaning NIO can hit the ground running with its existing all-electric SUV lineup.

(Source: Statista)

Because of the rebound in delivery growth rates in September, I believe NIO’s commercial revenue growth prospects are significantly undervalued. The EV maker is expected to have revenues of $9.4B next year, showing year over year growth of 67%. Revenue estimates have increased lately, in part because the market expects the semiconductor supply shortage to ease in FY 2022 and EV industry growth to return. NIO's P-S ratio has been discounted 30% since July...

Data by YCharts

NIO picked up an upgrade from Goldman Sachs yesterday which calculates a fair value of $56. While representing 56% upside, the stock price target is 10% below what the market believes to be NIO’s full intrinsic value.

(Source: Tipranks)

Risks with NIO

There are plenty of risks with NIO, but the situation is improving. While it is true that the semiconductor supply shortage can impact NIO’s factory output in FY 2022, the rebound in September deliveries strongly indicates that the worst is behind NIO.

A bigger challenge for NIO, as I see it, is the persistent hesitance of non-Chinese investors to buy China-based stocks. The market has good reasons to be distrustful of Chinese stocks, but I believe strong growth prospects will lure investors back into the market. However, slowing delivery growth or a deteriorating supply situation regarding chips would likely hurt prospects for NIO’s stock again.

Final thoughts

If slowing sales growth was a reason to sell NIO, then returning sales growth should also be a reason to buy NIO.

NIO’s September and Q3’21 delivery numbers, which were above guidance, give investors all the reasons they need to reconsider NIO as a growth stock.

NIO reached a tipping point in September and sales growth should continue to accelerate as supply chain challenges get resolved.