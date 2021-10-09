gong hangxu/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When it comes to high yield investing, quite often investments tend to have a particular story behind their attention-grabbing yields and for NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS), theirs is one of deleveraging that as my previous article explained, this left their unitholders bracing for a distribution reduction. Whilst this was already less than ideal, sadly there are now even higher stakes heading into their third-quarter earnings for their high distribution yield of 9.70%.

Executive Summary and Ratings

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Disappointingly their cash flow performance was weak during the second quarter of 2021 and as a result, saw their operating cash flow for the first half decrease a significant 20.78% year-on-year to $214.2m versus the equivalent $270.4m they generated during 2020. This saw their distribution coverage slump to a very weak 65.38%, although if the impacts of their working capital movements are removed, their underlying operating cash flow was $257.6m during the first half of 2021, which would be sufficient to see their distribution coverage at an adequate 114.84%, although this leaves little margin of safety. Especially because this still represents a $19m or 6.89% year-on-year decrease versus their equivalent result of $276.6m from the first half of 2020.

Whilst this decrease may not sound too large, when conducting the previously linked analysis it was estimated that they would only retain approximately $28.2m for deleveraging after distribution payments assuming their operating cash flow was static with 2020. This means that unless their cash flow performance recovers quickly, their ability to deleverage would almost completely be eliminated and thus leaves their distributions even more risky and vulnerable to a reduction because they are the easiest lever management can pull to get their deleveraging story on track. They cannot suspend their preferred distributions without first suspending their common distributions and further capital expenditure reductions could come at the medium to long-term expense of underinvestment.

Sadly the future outlook for their cash flow performance to recover is unfavorable with weakness stemming from their storage business segment, which saw its revenue decrease 6.10% year-on-year to $227.8m during the first half of 2021 from $242.6m during the first half of 2020. Given the oil supply deficit that has been forcing up prices whilst OPEC continues managing the market tightly, it creates unfavorable operating conditions for a storage-related business segment with there being less demand for storage. This increases the likelihood that their weak cash flow performance has continued throughout the third quarter and will continue doing so when looking ahead, which sees even higher stakes for their distributions heading into reporting season.

After seeing their net debt edge ever so slightly lower in the first quarter of 2021, their weak cash flow performance during the second quarter subsequently sent it back above where it ended 2020 at $3.477b and thus derailed their deleveraging story. Whilst their recent $250m Eastern Terminals divestiture will provide a cash injection and finally see their net debt trickle lower, overall the difference will only be a small 7% and thus they are not out of the proverbial woods.

Whilst their financial metrics naturally fluctuate quarter-to-quarter, their leverage remains around the very high territory and thus cements the even higher stakes heading into their third quarter earnings. Although their high net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.89 and very high net debt-to-operating cash flow of 6.75 are already concerning in their own right, they also sport $1.36b of preferred equity that in my view acts comparably to that of debt for their common unitholders. If this were to be included, it would see these financial metrics effectively soar off the charts and further complicates their already risky distributions. If interested in further details regarding the complexities surrounding their leverage and preferred equity, please refer to my previously linked article.

Even if they were to see their cash flow performance recover, which as previously discussed is not looking promising, their $28.2m of free cash flow after their distribution payments would take a massive 25 years to reduce their $3.477b of net debt by even one fifth. Whilst asset divestiture may help expedite this timeline, they alone cannot resolve the issue because they will obviously erode their earnings and thus create a moving target. Considering they invested a total of $1.011b through capital expenditure during 2018-2019 only to see their operating cash flow still weakening year-on-year and trending below its level from 2018, it would be too optimistic to expect that their earnings will surge ahead and resolve this overleverage.

Thankfully at least their adequate liquidity improved slightly during the second quarter of 2021 with their current ratio increasing to 1.11 from its previous result of 0.81, whilst their cash ratio remained essentially unchanged at 0.12. If interested in further details regarding their liquidity, please refer to my previously linked article because nothing else has changed since publishing and is not currently of critical importance.

Conclusion

Even though it would be wonderful to think that investors can simply sit back and collect their high distribution yield whilst they deleverage, sadly their very high leverage, weak cash flow performance and unfavorable future outlook leave them risky. Given these even higher stakes heading into their third quarter earnings, I believe that maintaining my bearish rating is appropriate with a continued warning that their unitholders should brace for a distribution reduction.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from NuStar Energy’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.