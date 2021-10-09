Help Wanted: Shortages Intensify

ablokhin/iStock via Getty Images

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets bounced back following the worst week since February as relief over a last-minute compromise to raise the debt ceiling offset disappointment over another weaker-than-expected employment report. Further evidence of a persistent labor shortage in the September jobs report - along with an intensifying energy crunch across the globe - sent inflation expectations and interest rates higher this week as the 10-Year Treasury Yield jumped above 1.60% for the first time since early June

After flirting with "correction territory" earlier in the week, the S&P 500 (SPY) ultimately ended the week higher by 0.8% while the MidCap 400 (MDY) climbed 0.3% and the Small Cap 600 (SLY) rose 0.1%. For the third straight week, weakness from large-cap technology REITs offset solid gains across much of the real estate sector. The market-cap-weighted Equity REIT Index posted declines of 0.4% despite 13-of-19 property sectors gaining ground while the Mortgage REIT Index finished higher by 0.7%.

Political dysfunction abated temporarily this week as Senate GOP leader McConnell offered a deal to extend the debt ceiling into December, avoiding the risk of a technical default on U.S. sovereign debt, but agreements on infrastructure spending and the $3.5T White House budget remain in doubt. The Energy (XLE) sector led the gains yet again this week as Crude Oil and Gasoline prices rose to the highest levels in a decade amid a worldwide "energy crunch" resulting from global supply chain issues, recovering demand, and OPEC production curbs. Meanwhile, residential REITs and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index were among the leaders of the week as investors turn to real assets to hedge inflationary pressures.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week that the U.S. economy added just 194k jobs in September - far below consensus expectations of 500k - the weakest rate of job growth since December 2020. The ADP Payrolls report earlier in the week, however, was slightly better than expected, as was Jobless Claims data. Despite a record number of job openings, more Americans left the workforce in September, resulting in a decline in the unemployment rate to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Notably, economic strength in the Sunbelt region - and the Midwest to some extent - continues to offset economic weakness in coastal states. The unemployment rate remains stubbornly above 7% in eight states - California, New York, Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Beneath the headline numbers, the BLS report wasn't quite as weak as it looked as much of the miss resulted largely from a sharp decline in public sector employment - mostly local government jobs in the education sector - which some economists speculate could be reflecting seasonal factors. Private sector employment was generally in line with estimates when including the prior month's revisions, led by a bounce-back in the Leisure and Hospitality sector and in the Retail Trade sectors. Construction hiring also bounced back in September following several months of very weak growth, perhaps reflecting some relief in supply chain constraints in the homebuilding sector.

Equity REIT Week In Review

Prisons: GEO Group (GEO) soared nearly 15% this week after a federal appeals court on Tuesday tossed out California's ban on privately owned immigration detention facilities. Judge Kenneth Lee wrote that the bill - which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019 - was unlawful because it "conflicts with the federal power and discretion given to the Secretary of Homeland Security in an area that remains in the exclusive realm of the federal government." GEO Group - which is in the midst of a strategic review to decide if it will abandon the REIT structure - was slammed by the Democrat sweep in the 2020 elections, but has rallied this year as the Biden legislative agenda faces an uncertain future amid a sharp dip in approval ratings. Last year, fellow prison operator CoreCivic (CXW) abandoned the REIT structure.

Student Housing: Also on the upside this week, American Campus Communities (ACC) rallied nearly 2% after it boosted its full-year FFO guidance, citing a successful completion of the Fall 2021 lease-up and robust occupancy and rental revenue growth. ACC now expects FFOM per share of $2.08 at the midpoint, implying a growth rate of 5.1% this year, up 410 basis points from its prior FFO growth outlook. CEO Bill Bayless commented, "Our sector is experiencing substantial tailwinds and appears to have almost entirely recovered from the impacts of COVID" and sees NOI returning to pre-pandemic levels during the current quarter, which the company expects will translate into "significant" earnings growth next year.

Healthcare: Elsewhere, Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) jumped nearly 6% on the week after activist investor fund Elliott Investment Management was reported to be urging the REIT to put itself up for sale. This week, we published Healthcare REITs: Safe & Effective which discussed how the "fourth wave" of the COVID pandemic has pressured Healthcare REITs over the past quarter. Staffing shortages have become critical issues at skilled nursing facilities - worsened by recent vaccine mandates - pressuring not only operating margins but also forcing some facilities to turn away new business. While near-term headwinds will persist until the pandemic abates, we remain optimistic on the long-term outlook for healthcare REITs. Baby Boomers are substantially larger and wealthier than any prior generation.

Manufactured Housing: It was another strong week for residential REITs as well as rents continue to soar across the nation with few signs of slowing. This week we published A Rare Opportunity which analyzed recent performance from the perennially outperforming manufactured housing REIT sector, focusing on the stellar Q2 results from Equity Lifestyle (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), and UMH Properties (UMH). Pressured by concerns over rising rates, inflation, and the broader rotation from growth into value, MH REITs had briefly pulled back into "correction territory" for just the third time over the past decade before rallying late in the week. Beneficiaries of the intensifying affordable housing shortage, manufactured housing REITs have been the top-performing property sector over the past decade. Net Lease: This week, we saw details on the new office REIT - Orion Office - that will be spun-out of Vereit (VER) and Realty Income (O) upon the completion of its merger later this year. Orion Office will be a self-managed publicly traded REIT with a portfolio of 92 office properties totaling roughly 10.5M total leasable square feet. The combined portfolio recorded $107M in rental revenues through the first six months of the year - Realty Income's office portfolio had revenues of $25.6M while Vereit's portfolio had revenues of $81.3M. For size and peer comparison, Easterly Government (DEA) - which has a market cap of $2.0B - recorded $130M in rental revenue in the same period across 83 properties and 7.6M total leasable square feet.

Hotel: Ashford Hospitality (AHT) dipped nearly 10% this week after reporting portfolio occupancy of 59.7% in September and RevPAR of approximately $94, which was 28.2% lower than September 2019. For Q3, AHT expects to report that its RevPAR was 25.6% below 2019 levels. Braemar Hotels (BHR) dipped nearly 7% after it reported portfolio occupancy of 56.4% in September and RevPAR of approximately $188, which was 20.8% lower than September 2019. The company expects to report that for the full Q3 period, its RevPAR was 6.5% below Q3 of 2019. As discussed last week in Winters Coming, the "fourth wave" came at an inopportune time for the industry, which was relying on robust demand in the critical late-summer season and the return of business travel this Fall. Data Centers: Large-cap technology REITs have been a considerable drag on the market-cap-weighted REIT indexes over the past month. Data center REITs dipped nearly 4% this week following a handful of analyst downgrades, citing the supply chain headwinds on hyperscale demand. Equinix (EQIX) declined nearly 5% while Digital Realty (DLR) was lower by 3%. Small-cap Digital Bridge (DBRG), however, was higher by more than 8%. In Go Big or Go Home, we discussed how fundamentals have been largely unaffected by the pandemic and subsequent reopening - for both better and for worse. Data Center REITs reported solid-but-unspectacular earnings results in Q2.

Mortgage REIT Week in Review

Mortgage REITs were mostly higher this week as residential mREITs climbed 1.0% while commercial mREITs rose 0.1%. Ellington Mortgage (EARN) gained more than 4% this week after holding its dividend steady and announcing it will switch to a monthly payout schedule beginning in November. Elsewhere, Redwood (RWT) gained nearly 2% on the week after it announced an investment in Flock Homes, an online real estate investment platform that utilizes the 721 Exchange, allowing investors to exchange appreciated real estate for units in a REIT. Finally, cannabis-focused AFC Gamma (AFCG) gained more than 3% after it announced that it closed on new commitments of $119.2m in Q3. Boosted by 24 dividend hikes across the sector this year, the average residential mortgage REIT now pays a dividend yield of 8.9% while the average commercial mortgage REIT pays a dividend yield of 6.8%.

REIT Preferreds and Capital Raising

REIT preferred stocks declined 0.95% this week, on average, but remain higher by 10.68% on a price-return basis with total returns of roughly 16%. This week, PS Business Parks (PSB) announced that it will redeem all of its 5.20% Series W Cumulative Preferred Stock (PSB.PW) on November 3rd. Also this week, Farmland Partners (FPI) completed the conversion of its 6.00% Series B Convertible Preferred (FPI.PB) into common stock at a price of $12.75.

Over in the bond markets this week, Physicians Realty (DOC) priced $500m of 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2031. American Campus (ACC) priced $400M of 2.25% senior unsecured notes due 2029. W.P. Carey (WPC) priced $350M of 2.45% senior notes due 2032 in the company's debut green bond offering. Elsewhere, Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) announced an amended and restated $1.3B revolving credit facility while American Finance (AFIN) also announced an $815M extended credit facility - up from its existing $540M facility. In our State of the REIT Nation report, we discussed how REITs have used lower rates to extend their debt maturities and to lower their average cost of debt to the lowest on record.

2021 Performance Check-Up

Through the first week of the fourth quarter, Equity REITs are now higher by 21.1% this year while Mortgage REITs have gained 16.0%. This compares with the 17.1% advance on the S&P 500 and the 16.7% gain on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Led by the residential and retail property sectors, all nineteen REIT sectors are now in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, seven of the eight sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are higher. At 1.61%, the 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 69 basis points since the start of the year and is 109 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% last August, but still 164 basis points below its 2018 peak of 3.25%.

REITs are now the third-best performing asset class this year, leapfrogged this week by Small-Caps (SLY) and also outpaced by the recently-resurgent Commodities (DJP) complex. REITs are still outpacing Large-Caps and Mid-Caps, as well as international stocks and bonds. Despite the rough 2020 in which REITs were the worst-performing asset class, REITs are still the fourth best-performing asset classes since the start of 2010, producing average annual total returns during this time of 11.9%. REITs only slightly lag Small-Cap, Mid-Cap, and Large-Cap equities over this time, producing superior total returns to Bonds (AGG), TIPS (TIP), Commodities, Emerging Markets (EEM), and International (EFA) stocks.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We'll see another busy slate of economic data in the week ahead, kicking off on Tuesday with the JOLTs Job Openings report for August, which is expected to set another new record high as employers continue to struggle to find workers. On Wednesday, we'll see the critical Consumer Price Index data for Wednesday which is expected to show that consumer inflation remained above 5% in September. The Producer Price Index on Thursday, meanwhile, is expected to show that producer costs rose nearly 9% for the month. Finally, on Friday, we'll see Retail Sales data for September which is expected to show a moderation in spending and we'll get the first look at October Consumer Sentiment data following a historic plunge last month.

