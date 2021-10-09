The Stock Market: Keep An Eye On The Fed

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

The stock market closed up for the week, although all major indices closed down on Friday due to the Friday news that the latest news on the job market was not the best.

The U.S. added 194,000 jobs in September, but the number was down from August and was "substantially less that what experts expected."

The news that drove the stock markets upwards during the week related to the surge in energy prices and the short-term success in postponing the negotiations over the government's debt limit.

In addition, investors continued to be concerned about the recent acceleration of inflation. So, behind everything else there is the cloud hanging over the future market performance connected with the belief that the Federal Reserve is going to begin to taper its monthly purchases of securities, and that tapering just might start in November.

Furthermore, volatility has increased, as uncertainty continues to overshadow the market, especially with respect to what the Federal Reserve might do in the future.

The S&P 500 Stock Index fell 57 points on Monday as investors, concerned with rising longer-term interest rates sold technology stocks.

On Tuesday the S&P 500 rose 46 points as oil prices took off. On Wednesday, the S&P increased by only 17 points, but then jumped up again by 36 points on Thursday as the politicians in Washington cut a deal that postponed the need to deal with the debt ceiling until a later date.

On Friday, the market fell by 9 points as the news about the news of the results in the labor market came to dominate investor's attention.,

The Longer View

It has been five weeks since the S&P 500 hit its last historical high for the year. That high came on September 2, 2021 and the index closed at 4,537 on that day.

The index dropped from there and hit a near-term low of 4,300 on October 4. The index has moved up since then to reach today's close of 4,391, although it closed on Thursday at 4,400.

In writing my weekly post on the Federal Reserve I noticed that there were some interesting coincidences that took place during this period of time.

First of all, the Federal Reserve changed some things during the banking week that ended on Wednesday, September 1. 2021.

The Federal Reserve's policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate had been resting around 0.09 percent and 0.10 percent up until September 1.

The effective Federal Funds rate dropped on that date. The use of reverse repurchase agreements at the Fed began to rise significantly during that banking week.

A rise in reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed's balance sheet indicates that reserves are being drained from the commercial banking system.

So, the Federal Reserve was still on track to purchase, outright, $120.0 billion in securities every month, injecting reserves into the banking system, but now the Fed was overseeing a rise in reverse repurchase agreements that removed reserves from the commercial banking system.

The effective Federal Funds rate has remained at 0.08 percent ever since that date, but since September 1, 2021, the Federal Reserve has seen more reserves taken out of the banking system through the activity relating to the use of reverse repurchase agreements than it put into the banking system through outright purchases of securities.

it appears that this removal of reserves from the banking system has allowed the Fed's policy rate of interest to remain in positive territory, something that Federal Reserve officials have wanted to achieve.

Interest Rates Move Up

Not only has the Federal Funds rate stabilized, market interest rates have risen since that time.

For example, the yield on the 2-year Treasury note closed to yield just over 0.200 percent on August 31, 2021. It has risen to more than 0.300 percent since that date.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has risen from 1.277 percent on August 30, 2021 to more than 1.600 percent on Friday, October 8.

Thus, since the end of the banking week, September 1, there seems to have been a substantial adjustment of expectations on the part of investors.

Furthermore, there is more and more evidence coming out from the Federal Reserve that Fed officials really do intend to begin to taper their monthly purchase of securities from the open market.

Even with the information coming out on Friday about the shortfall from expert's expectations about jobs, the word in the market was that this was not a sufficient shortfall to cause the Federal Reserve to change its plans about starting to taper its purchases in November.

So, the decline in the stock market since September 2, 2021 very well might be connected with what is going on at the Federal Reserve.

Federal Reserve Future

Furthermore, as I have written about many times, the stock market has been closely tied to what the Federal Reserve does for the last twelve years or so. This began as the Fed, in stimulating the economic recovery following the Great Recession, aimed at creating a rising stock market to generate an increase in consumer wealth so as to generate the consumer spending to underwriting the following economic expansion.

The Federal Reserve, since then, has striven to continue to earn the trust of investors in generating the condition for all the new historical highs reached in the stock market over the past several years.

The performance of the stock market in the upcoming future is dependent upon what the Federal Reserve is going to do.

If the Fed begins to taper its monthly purchases and supports rising interest rates, investors are certainly going to be impacted.

That is why investors must keep their eyes and ears open to pay attention to what the Fed is doing and what the Fed is saying.

It looks as if the Fed is going to begin to taper in November. It looks as if the Fed is going to be supporting higher interest rates in 2022. It looks as if the Fed is going to fight inflation.

Stay tuned, because if the Fed does do these things, the stock market is going to react. And, the reaction will not likely be towards the upside.