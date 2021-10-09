Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Most have probably read enough about how Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), the largest bank in Russia, looks extremely cheap on most metrics, including P/E, Price/Book, etc. A recent article explains the bullish angle well.

Most have probably also read about the risks Sberbank faces. How the Russian economy might weaken. How there's political risk and sanctions risk and whatnot.

Now, I like the Russian stock market. Valuations are low (like with Sberbank). I think there's upside. I think there's upside to the Russian economy, too. Economic fundamentals are solid, and the current commodity and energy rallies highly favor both the Russian stock market and the Russian economy. Plus, Russia has a sovereign wealth fund, which will be piling on cash during this extraordinary commodity run - and already sits at 12.1% of GDP even now. And this sovereign wealth fund is going to invest part of that cash back into the economy - already starting this year. Which will further boost the economy.

What more could one wish? I even have a Sberbank account!

Given this backdrop, as well as Sberbank's nice price trend, it would seem Sberbank has everything to be an extraordinary investment. Yet, I think there's a risk most don't appreciate.

The Actual Risk

The risk is the same thing which allows Sberbank to be so profitable. Basically, the Russian banking system is, for now, not competitive enough. Part is probably mistrust from customers, which have been burned by private banks failing in the past (Sberbank's majority holder is the Russian State). Part is just that Russia's free market economy is still rather young.

Because the Russian banking market is not yet very competitive, Sberbank practices extremely high margins wherever you look:

It charges more interest on loans.

It pays less interest on bank deposits (very obviously so, with short term rates at 6.5%, Sberbank's most competitive online 3-month deposit only pays 4.5%). It's rather easy to find more competitive deposits in the market, going all the way up to 7.5% or so.

It charges hefty commissions on nearly everything. For instance, there's even a commission for transfers between Sberbank customers, which applies over 50,000 RUB and is something like 0.50% of the whole amount! Notably, any fintech will allow you to transfer amounts between customers for free.

It also charges hefty spreads on foreign exchange.

Basically, Sberbank is expensive for all or nearly all the services it provides. Yet, banking, for these basic services, is mostly fungible.

Hence, in my view, Sberbank will be exposed to growing competition. Both from:

Established banks, for instance, banks like Agroros Bank or the Russian Agricultural Bank are literally cheaper on every service they provide.

New banking entrants, such as Tinkoff or MTS Bank.

And even fintechs for some of the services where extremely high commissions are now charged by Sberbank.

This is the true risk Sberbank faces, and which isn't usually even named by those considering the stock. If Sberbank was an efficient powerhouse ready to expand internationally and with some kind of intrinsic advantage, this would be less of a risk. But presently, Sberbank looks more like a large bank that's in a low-competition (for now) market, and is using this low competition to practice high interest (and other) spreads and high commissions. And this pricing, for commodity offerings, will at some point come under pressure.

Of note, Sberbank's mobile app only has a Russian version. This shows some of its lack of international ambitions. It would be easy to conquer more international customers if just this small detail was improved. But no, there's a fat market right now, which renders such niche improvements rather unimportant.

Again, of note, I like both Sberbank's app and Sberbank in general, but one cannot ignore the high pricing and margins which represent a large target for potential competitors.

Another Risk - Inflation

Banking stocks are, right now, a hot sector worldwide. The thesis is simple. We come from low interest rates, inflation is raging, and so interest rates will have to go up. Higher interest rates will allow for higher net interest margins.

I'll leave aside the fact that China is weakening, and the U.S. faces a fiscal cliff - the extreme 2020 and early 2021 fiscal stimulus is now being lapped. These two things are likely to produce an economic slowdown, and this will be a headwind for the bullish banking thesis.

I'll instead focus on a specific Russian factor: Russian inflation. Russian inflation has been rising, and unlike in the developed countries, Russia's Central Bank is trying to control it by increasing reference rates as well:

Russian Inflation

Russian Benchmark Rates

This inflationary dynamic, though, should turn soon. Not just because of the Central Bank's effort, but also because the Russian ruble is strengthening substantially:

Source: Xe.com

Russian inflation is very sensitive to imported inflation. When the Russian ruble gains in value, imported inflation slows (and, if the ruble strengthens enough, imported inflation can even turn negative). When the ruble gets weaker, inflation is stoked - that's what happened after the Covid-19 pandemic started, where the ruble was slaughtered, triggering the current inflation wave.

However, for the past year we can see that after a period of stability versus the EUR, the ruble recently posted substantial gains. This should start feeding through prices soon, and it should cool Russian inflation in the coming months.

Hence, bets on higher inflation and higher rates will soon turn more difficult. Russia's central bank might still have one or two rate increases in its pocket, but it's highly likely that we're close to a peak in inflation and also a peak in rate increases - which will likely start being reversed soon after inflation peaks.

Thus, the currently very favorable market for banking (and the banking bullish thesis) in Russia will soon start being more challenging.

Anyway, this is a shorter-term effect, whereas the competition angle is rather structural.

Conclusion

Sberbank looks very attractive for many reasons. It looks extremely high quality, extremely profitable and extremely cheap (in terms of valuation multiples).

Yet, Sberbank does face one risk which is often overlooked. The Russian banking market shows little competition, but that competition is increasing rapidly. And Sberbank is very profitable not necessarily due to being extremely efficient, but also due to practicing very high pricing for nearly everything. This high pricing and margins will come under pressure as competition intensifies.

I should however add that typically customers have high inertia in changing banks even in the face of avoidable costs and rather unfavorable pricing. Also, Sberbank enjoys some benefits from its connection to the Russian State. Thus, any effects from the competition risk can take a long time to materialize. Hence, this risk only makes me be neutral on Sberbank.

Accessorily, Russia's inflation rate and interest rates look set to peak soon on account of the strong ruble.

