Sorrento Therapeutics: Wide Oncology Pipeline, And Watch Out For COVID Updates

Artem Tryhub/iStock via Getty Images

For those who have been following new COVID vaccines hitting the market and helping to bring down infection rates, it is no wonder that with its antiviral therapies against coronaviruses still at developmental phase after initially showing a lot of promises, Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SRNE) has been on a downtrend.

The stock has now fallen below $7, raising questions as to whether this constitutes an opportunity to buy.

Data by YCharts

Given the sheer number of drug developments the biotech is involved in, together with COVID diagnostic testing, it makes sense to look into the latest developments.

Sorrento's pipeline

Sorrento, which is normally associated with COVID-19, but the number of therapeutic areas the biotech is working in shows that it has a much wider focus encompassing mostly cancer, followed by pain (non-opioid treatments) and autoimmune diseases.

Source: Company presentation

As for COVID-19, the positive update for the biotech’s mRNA vaccine is worth a glance. In this case, when delivered with the MuVaxx lymphatic drug delivery device, in contrast to the standard method of intramuscular vaccine injection we are all acquainted with, Sorrento's vaccine candidate showed a 400% improvement in cellular immunity under some dosage conditions.

To be realistic, this was during preclinical studies, and there is still a long way till the commercial stage is reached. Also, given that a number of vaccines have already been approved by the FDA, it is less likely for the authorities to adopt an Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for Sorrento’s vaccine.

More important is the drug delivery device, a needle-free technology, which according to the company is designed to deliver vaccines more effectively and at lower doses compared with intramuscular administration.

https://investors.sorrentotherapeutics

MuVaxx also represents an opportunity to potentially improve the administration of current vaccines.

Pursuing further, there is also the highly potent main protease MPro inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 and all current and emerging variants of concern, but currently, this is more of a peripheral development and a long-term shot.

Moving towards the core, there are some promising cures on the oncology side, including Abivertinib, which has already finished non-small cell lung cancer pivotal clinical trials (listed as a phase 3 in clinical trials) with some top-line data expected this month. For recall, Sorrento has an agreement with China's ACEA Therapeutics for exclusive use and scientific research license of Abivertinib worldwide, excluding that country.

Interestingly, Abivertinib can also be applied to develop the oncology pipeline namely for autoimmune. In this case, the drug has shown very strong results in an animal efficacy study for Lupus, an autoimmune disease where one’s immune system attacks healthy cells and tissues by mistake. This is an area of need with practically no drugs except for the Benlysta antibody by GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK).

Continuing on the oncology side, the company has built an off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapy in CD38 T, with about a dozen off-the-shelf cell therapy products to follow. That drug is right now in Phase I and for multiple myeloma (highlighted in pink in the table below).

Source: clinicaltrials.org

The table above, which excludes COVID-related therapies and studies whose completion dates were prior to 2021, provides evidence for the breadth of Sorrento's pipeline, with a few drug candidates at Phase 3 in cancer and non-Opioid pain.

I now elaborate on COVID test kits.

COVISTIX potential and finances

COVISTIX, Sorrento's diagnostic test has recently exhibited superior sensitivity results in detecting COVID-19 infections as compared to antigen tests. For this purpose, it scored better at 81% sensitivity versus 62% for the globally used Panbio rapid antigen test.

Source: sorrentotherapeutics.com

This is a significant development in the context of living with COVID as mass testing remains the only way to open up societies because of non-uniform vaccination rates, together with protection fading with time.

For this matter, the antigen test looks for proteins on the surface of the virus and does not need to be sent to a laboratory and results are quick, normally from 10 to 30 minutes (15 minutes for COVISTIX). The time is 48 hours (depending on the laboratory workload) for the PCR test which tracks down traces of the virus's RNA, or its genome. Now, PCR offers a better rate of results than antigen tests, which serve as more orientation for the diagnosis.

Thinking aloud, with Sorrento's COVISTIX, there is less probability to have false negatives or people who are tested negative being carriers of the coronavirus.

Looking across the industry, this would be even better than Abbott's (ABT) BinaxNOW antigen test with a sensitivity of 64.2% for specimens from symptomatic persons and 35.8% for specimens from asymptomatic persons, with near 100% specificity in specimens from both groups. On the other hand, Sorrento's test was effected as a general screening for all-comers, that is, for COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic populations. Also, these were performed in Mexico, while BinaxNOW was done in the U.S and its specificity is better than the 96% figure obtained by COVISTIX.

According to Sorrento's CEO, talking during a conference on September 29, COVISTIX is approved for emergency use in Mexico, with one million tests already available and another 10 million to be shipped there.

In order to obtain an idea of potential revenues, I consider BinaxNOW which is available at a retail price of $24 at Walgreen (for two units) and $11-$13 wholesale per-unit price. Consequently, 10 million tests, sold at a unit price of just $10, could add $100 million to Sorrento's sales.

Looking at second-quarter revenues, these have increased to $13.5 million compared to $9 million in the previous year, driven by ZTLido. However, operating expenses surged from $56.3 million to $114 million from Q2-2020 to Q2-2021. This is a big amount with only $77.3 million of cash available in the balance sheet as of June 30, plus $34.4 million of marketable investment.

Thus, $100 million of COVISTIX sales could bring considerable relief to Sorrento's finances and reduce its forward price to sales multiples.

Valuations and key takeaways

Valuations still remain high with respect to the healthcare sector, with the current share price not offering any dip-buying opportunity. Hence, it is better for investors to wait for further news pertaining to COVISTIX, namely production capacity, and a possible FDA approval.

A favorable update could induce upwards momentum in the stock, causing it to move higher to the $7-8 levels, as there are prospects to further expand sales of COVID testing kits in the vast markets of Latin and North America with a EUA on its way in Brazil, and an application made in Canada.

Shifting to COVID cures, many people are shunning intramuscular injectable vaccines, either out of side-effects fears, or put simply, not willing to get jabbed. Also, a lot of virus infections happen through the nose. Consequently, Sorrento's nasally administered COVIDROPS becomes appropriate at preventing the upper respiratory infection and block viral replication.

Source: clinicaltrials.org

In this respect, the UK study complements the Phase 2 trials currently taking place in the US, and depending on the results (safety and efficacy) scheduled for March 2022, Sorrento will apply for a EUA in North America, the EU, India, and other territories. Here, any positive update in January 2022 should push the stock up, but, in the meantime, it could be pulled down on news of vaccine alternatives like Merck/Ridgeback Therapeutics' anti-COVID pill.

Thus, volatility is here to stay, but for those who have patiently held on to the stock, a noteworthy point is that assets have increased by $243 million to $779 million as of the end of June. These exceeded the $593 million of liabilities.

Considering the assets rationale, of particular interest is the company’s antibody-drug conjugation ("ADC"), a red hot space where big pharma has been indulging in M&As since 2020. Examples are the $2.7 billion acquisition of VelosBio for ROR1 ADC by Merck (MRK), while Gilead Sciences (GILD) stroke a $21 billion deal to buy Immunomedics for its anti-Trop-2 ADC Trodelvy. Here, Sorrento boasts a dozen products on development with four currently undergoing clinical trials, either alone or with partners. These include CD38 ADC for Amyloidosis and Trop2 ADC for solid tumors.

This ultimately signifies that, in the eventuality that the company fails to raise finances needed to operate or service its 80 million dollars of debt, it can always monetize ADC assets and focus on the oncology pipeline.