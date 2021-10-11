Robert vt Hoenderdaal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) doesn't need a lengthy introduction as this beer brewery has a worldwide brand recognition which is perhaps even better than its beer. The beer consumption levels obviously suffered in 2020 and even this year we won't be back at pre-COVID levels. That's a pity, but the share price doesn't seem to be impacted too much so I wanted to have a look at the underlying performance of Heineken.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Heineken trades in Amsterdam where it has its main listing. The ticker symbol in Amsterdam is HEIA and the average daily volume of almost half a million shares which makes it the preferred trading venue. Keep in mind there also is a Heineken Holding (ticker symbol HEIO in Amsterdam), but this article will specifically discuss the Heineken company and not the holding.

The first half of this year was obviously better than 2020, but we still aren't back at 2019 levels

In the first half of 2021, Heineken reported a total revenue of just over 10B EUR (including the excise taxes which were deducted from the total revenue of almost 12B EUR). Although I do believe cost inflation will be an issue in the second semester (and going into 2022), I was very pleasantly surprised when I saw the operating margins of Heineken.

Source: half-year financial report

Although the revenue (excluding excise taxes) increased by just over 7%, the cost of raw materials barely increased while the net personnel expenses actually decreased compared to the first half of 2020. The combination of all these elements resulted in the company's operating profit increasing by a multiple of 20, from 85M EUR to 1.72B EUR. Obviously, a great result and on top of that, the net finance expenses decreased and the share of the results of associates and joint ventures increased. This resulted in a relatively strong pre-tax income of 1.61B EUR and a net income of 1.17B EUR. As you can see on the image above, just over 10% of the reported net income was attributable to non-controlling interests, and the 1.03B EUR in net income that was attributable to the shareholders of Heineken results in an EPS of 1.80 EUR. Clearly better than in H1 2020, but still not good enough to justify a share price of 91 EUR.

Now the results are improving, I also wanted to have a look at the cash flow statements to see if the improvement is as noticeable.

The company reported an operating cash flow of 1.58B EUR, but this includes quite a few non-recurring items we should filter out. First of all, the net investment in the working capital position was about 310M EUR. Additionally, Heineken only paid about 324M EUR in taxes although about 440M EUR was due based on the H1 2021 pre-tax income. After taking care of both elements, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 1.78B EUR.

Source: half-year financial report

From this result, we still need to deduct the 150M EUR in lease payments while I will also deduct the 135M EUR in net income attributable to the non-controlling interests. That means the "starting point" of the free cash flow calculation is an adjusted operating cash flow of almost 1.5B EUR.

Source: half-year report

As you can see in the image above, the total capex was roughly 909M EUR, resulting in a free cash flow of just under 500M EUR, for an FCF per share of just over 1 EUR. Substantially lower than the reported net income, indeed. Mainly due to a higher capex than the depreciation and amortization charges. Those totalled 870M EUR while the total capex plus lease payments equalled approximately 1.06B EUR. Heineken continues to invest in growth, so keep in mind the total capex bill includes both the sustaining capex as well as the growth capex.

While the results are better than in the first semester of last year, Heineken remains cautious in its outlook. It's expecting a total capex of about 1.8B EUR for this year but my main focus in the upcoming quarters will be on the margins. Heineken will have to deal with cost inflation and although the company is planning to apply an assertive price increase program, there usually is a lag between Heineken incurring the higher operating expenses and the moment it's able to fully pass on the additional expenses to its customers.

The results of United Breweries will now be consolidated in the Heineken results

Heineken continues to expand in new regions where the beer consumption levels are still increasing. In June, Heineken acquired additional shares in United Breweries, an Indian brewery. That additional purchase increased Heineken's position to 61.5% and from the end of July on, Heineken is consolidating the results of United Breweries in its own results.

This means the reported revenue will increase and the net income will also increase but there will be a higher percentage attributable to non-controlling interests (the minority shareholders in United Breweries). I don't expect the impact on the net income attributable to the shareholders of Heineken to be impacted and Heineken is guiding for a small accretive effect on the EPS and a dilutive effect on the operating profit margins.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

Heineken is one of the world's largest and best-known beer brands, but that doesn't automatically make the company a "buy". The company is trading at about 30 times this year's net income and the consensus estimate is pointing towards an earnings multiple of about 25 times for 2022. While Heineken undeniably has a strong position in the world market, I think the current valuation is a bit too stretched to consider initiating a long position.

I will for sure keep an eye on the stock, but for now, I'm sticking with AB InBev (BUD) as my exposure to beer. Meanwhile, I'm trading in and out of Molson Coors (TAP) by writing put options and call options, and perhaps I should consider writing some out of the money put options on Heineken, but I haven't made a decision yet.