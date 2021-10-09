101cats/iStock via Getty Images

Yield-based (dogcatcher) analysis makes any collection of stocks more easily understood. These Kiplinger-reported "Top Dividend Stocks on Earth" are detailed in two articles: European Dividend Aristocrats: 39 Top-Flight International Dividend Stocks, by Lisa Springer, April 8 2021, and 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2021, by Dan Burrows, May 26, 2021.

Here is the October 6 data from YCharts for 102 dividend-paying stocks in this Kiplinger-documented collection.

The following 14 realize the dogcatcher ideal, that is, offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices:

Dogcatcher Ideal World Dogs for October

Source: Kiplinger/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 18.56% To 57.12% Net-Gains For Ten-Top Dividend Stocks On Earth To October 2022

Four of these ten "top dividend stocks on earth" by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these October dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices by analysts, generated the following results, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades thus projected to October 6, 2022 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) was projected to net $571.18 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% under the market as a whole.

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) was projected to net $565.04, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

VF Corp (VFC) was projected to net $388.37 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 37% greater than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) was projected to net $303.85, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% greater than the market as a whole.

Novartis AG (NVS) was projected to net $263.97 based on a median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc (T) netted $237.93 based on the median of estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% less than the market as a whole.

Unilever PLC (UL) was projected to net $224.98 based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% less than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) was projected to net $205.80 based on a median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% greater than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $205.69, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 26% over the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $185.61, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31.52% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 9.4% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

50 Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By October Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By October Yields

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By Yield

Top ten Dividend Stocks on Earth 10/6/21 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to one of three financial services entities, M&G PLC (OTCPK:MGPUF) [1]. The others placed sixth and seventh, Swiss Re AG (OTCPK:SSREY) [6], and Legal & General Group PLC (OTCPK:LGGNF) [7].

Second, and fourth places went to two consumer defensive representatives, Imperial Brands PLC [2], and British American Tobacco PLC [4]. Then, two from utilities placed third and eighth, Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY) [3, and Red Electrica Corporacion SA (OTCPK:RDEIY) [8].

The lone communications services representative placed fifth, AT&T Inc. [5]. Finally, two from the energy sector placed ninth and tenth, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) [9], and Chevron Corp [10], to complete the top dividend ten on earth by yield as of October 6.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top-Ten Dividend Stocks On Earth Showed 16.46% to 49.04% October Price Upsides While (31) Two Lowly Down-siders Dropped 0.35% and 0.51%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 18.75% Disadvantage For 5 Lowest Priced of 10 Highest Yield, Top Dividend Stocks On Earth As Of October 6, 2022

Ten top dividend dogs on earth were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, ten "Top Dividend Stocks on Earth" screened 10/6/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Stocks On Earth (32) Delivering 16.7% Vs. (33) 20.55% Net Gains by All Ten As Of October 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "Top Dividend Stocks on Earth" kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 18.75% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced selection, Imperial Brands PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 57.12%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield "Top Dividend Stocks On Earth" as of October 6 were: M&G PLC; Legal & General Group PLC; Red Electrica Corporacion SA; Enagas SA; Imperial Brands PLC, with prices ranging from $2.73 to $20.80.

Five higher-priced "Top Dividend Stocks On Earth" as of October 6 were: Swiss Re AG; AT&T Inc; British American Tobacco PLC; Exxon Mobil Corp; Chevron Corp, whose prices ranged from $21.55 to $104.93.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

102 Top Dividend Stocks On Earth by Author

(Two, one for European and one for US stocks, listed alphabetically by ticker symbol)

Source Kiplinger Reports & YCharts

(Notice the three missing listings in the European Aristocrats.) Those have been researched and will report in place next month.

Current VS Fair Priced Top Ten for October

Since nine of the top ten Dividend Stocks on Earth shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those nine plus one at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). The bottom chart logs the comparisons between current and fair prices in dollars and percentages.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

