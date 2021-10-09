NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

What Datadog Does

Datadog describes itself as the essential monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The company's mission is to manage and make sense of the increasing complexity of company data and IT infrastructure. Datadog offers solutions to make company-specific cloud environments, including third-party services, better observable so that company's can make better informed decisions. As most businesses are becoming more and more data-driven, and IT environments continue to become ever more complex, the problem of accessing and making sense of data is an increasingly important endeavour. Silos and lack of visibility into important business metrics are daily barriers to operating more efficient businesses. Datadog tries to solve such issues through automating infrastructure and application performance monitoring and log management that together enable real-time observability of a customers' cloud applications. At the same time the company is slowly building an integrated cloud ecosystem as it recently entered into the cloud security segment, which could become an important growth driver for the company moving forward.

Datadog was also named a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring where the company's expanding cloud product portfolio was highlighted.

Source: Gartner

While there are many companies that provide comparable solutions Datadog has proven to be particularly fast in building out a comprehensive suite of products that could at some point become an important advantage over competitors as the company may be able to offer an integrated cloud ecosystem with significant cross-selling opportunities. A recent example includes the launch of Datadog's Cloud Security Platform, which adds a comprehensive security platform to Datadog's existing observability capabilities, enabling organizations to rely on one integrated platform to correlate security insights with monitoring data across the business.

How The Stock Has Performed So Far

Since the company's IPO around two years ago at a share price of $36 per share Datadog stock has almost quadrupled in value and currently sits at $141 per share as per October 8th market close. Shares currently trade around 5% below the all-time highs around $150 per share from back in September.

From a valuation standpoint, Datadog shares carry one of the highest valuations in an already rich tech stock environment with a Price to Sales multiple of 46 for this and 34 for next year.

Data by YCharts

However, we have learned that superior companies barely trade at bargain prices and this is also true for Datadog. We'll provide a peer comparison further below.

A Look Back At The Last Earnings Release

Datadog reported strong second quarter results with revenue increasing by 67% year-over-year to $233.5 million. The company continued to grow alongside being able to deliver profitability on a Non-GAAP basis as earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.09, up from $0.05 in the prior year quarter. The company easily beat analysts' expectations for revenue of $212.5 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.03.

Datadog also showed strong free cash-flow generation with free cash flow of $42.3 million for the quarter.

Most importantly, management showed strong confidence and stressed during the conference call that the growth was broad-based "both across product lines and across customer segments" and that "customers continued to adopt more products across the platform". The company continues to add customers at a rapid pace which is a strong confirmation that Datadog has created a moat that helps customers' in their digital transformation. Customers with annual recurring revenue over $100,000 grew to 1,610 from 1,015 in last year's quarter, implying 59% YoY growth. Also the dollar-based net retention rates continued to be >130% as customers increased their usage including the adoption of new products.

During the Q2 release, Datadog's management lifted its 3rd quarter and full-year expectations for revenue and non-GAAP EPS significantly. For the third quarter management now expects:

Revenue to be between $246 and $248 million.

Non-GAAP EPS between $0.05 and $0.06.

For the full Year 2021 management gave the following forecast.

Revenue to be between $938 and $944 million compared to a prior forecast for revenue between $880 to $890 million.

Non-GAAP EPS between $0.26 and $0.28, up from an initial range of $0.13 to $0.16

The company is expected to release Q3 earnings in a few weeks. It will be key to see if the company can deliver on its already increased forecast and maybe lift the forecast again, which would be a key validation of the strength of the business. We are particularly interested to also here about how the company is making progress in building out its cloud ecosystem, especially any update on the company's recent launch of the cloud security offerings that are a first attempt in building out a comprehensive cloud solution ecosystem in the future.

Expanding Its TAM Through Cloud Security

As mentioned above, Datadog is continuing to expand its business and has made strides into the cloud security space in which other high-flyer stock like Crowdstrike (CRWD) or Palo Alto Networks (PANW) operate so successfully.

Datadog's Cloud Security Platform delivers real-time threat detection, allowing timely and scaled security observations. The Cloud Security platform is built on top of Datadog's data analytics and observability platform and creates an important add-on solution that addresses the ever growing threat of cyber attacks that are particularly relevant to cloud based IT environment. The security platform enables Datadog to cross-sell its new offering into its existing customer base with a high strategic fit as data management and security go hand in hand.

The global cloud security industry for corporate workload security, including security & vulnerability management, IT operations and log management is expected to reach more than $30bn in annual revenue in 2021. If Datadog is able to capture a relevant share this may create another important growth engine for the company, and would put some ease to concerns on the currently sky-high valuation.

We will be listening closely if Datadog's management will make comments on the build-out of its security offering and cloud ecosystem in more general during the upcoming earnings release and conference call.

Making Sense Of The Valuation

Datadog operates in an industry that is highly competitive and innovation is evolving quickly. While currently Datadog is able to outperform many of its competitors in terms of growth, the company needs to maintain such growth rates to justify its relatively high valuation vs. the peer group.

Datadog expects FY 2021 revenues to be between $938 and $944 million and EPS between $0.26 and $0.28 implying a Price to Sales multiple of 46 and a PE ratio >500 which is unmatched in the current environment.

Wall Street is expecting revenues for Datadog to reach $1.3 billion for 2022 implying around 38% revenue growth for the full year, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 cents per share. This would bring the PS multiple to 34 and the PE multiple to 352, which is still far from cheap. However, Datadog has frequently outperformed its own forecasted growth, both on the revenue and EPS side, which may result in some additional guide-ups during the next couple of quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A look at a selected list of Datadog's competitors reveals that the valuation gap is markedly visible when direct peers like Elastic or Dynatrace are looked at which carry less than half of Datadog's current valuation multiple, i.e. a PS of 22 for Elastic and 17 for Dynatrace. These lower multiples come alongside lower growth rates. Only Crowdstrike is trading at a comparable valuation from a PS perspective, but also between these two companies the valuation gap is around 15% lower for Crowdstrike, not to mention that Crowdstrike operates in a somewhat less competitive industry where it has created a pioneering position for itself.

Data by YCharts

A look at revenue growth rates shows that Datadog and Crowdstrike have comparable growth rates based on the most recent quarterly numbers which supports a comparable valuation. Both companies are also expected to grow revenues at comparable levels moving forward, as Crowdstrike's management forecasts a 60% YoY revenue growth rate for this year and around 38% for next year compared to Datadog's forecasted revenue growth of 56% for this year and 38% growth for next year. The comparison of both companies is further supported by the fact that both Datadog and Crowdstrike are free cash-flow positive and have comparable high gross margins above 70%.

Data by YCharts

Shares of Datadog seem to be priced to perfection and in our view the current share price leaves little room for further upside. In fact, a relative comparison to Crowdstrike could potentially lead to a re-rating of the company's valuation to a somewhat lower multiple that would match Crowdstrikes current multiple which is around 15% lower. While we want to make clear that a direct comparison between Datadog and Crowdstrike has its limitations as both companies operate in different industries, their multiples and growth rates are seemingly showing some level of correlation.

In the beginning of this article we also mentioned that Datadog is starting to expand its product suite and TAM by entering the exact same space as Crowdstrike by building out its cloud security platform in addition to its data and observability capabilities. This is another reason why the comparison is so compelling. If Datadog can successfully build an integrated cloud ecosystem in which cloud security is a key growth driver, this could create a significant moat for the company including significant cross-selling opportunities. This may also provide some floor to any potential valuation concerns in the short-term as the justification of a similar multiple as Crowdstrike would be even more relevant.

Conclusion

Datadog is a prime example of a company that benefits from the strong tailwinds of a shift towards the cloud. As an industry-leader with superior growth, it is easy to understand why the company trades at an elevated valuation relative to its direct peers. You must start to look into other (but still comparable) industries like cyber security to find a company that matches any of Datadog's metrics.

For now, the stock remains richly valued at 46 times 2021 and 34 times next year's sales nevertheless. In our view, the stock would need a strong catalyst to make any significant move higher from here. One of these catalysts could be the build-out of its product portfolio into an integrated cloud ecosystem with significant cross-selling potential, a process that seemingly already started as the company entered the cloud security market recently.

We believe that there is little room for error and any potential negative news may negatively impact the stocks performance and could lead to a significant re-rating in the multiple. This could be further exacerbated by a continued uptick in the 10-year yield which would generally put pressure on high-growth tech stocks like Datadog. Therefore, as much as we are amazed by Datadog's strong performance over the past 2 years, we see the risk-reward being skewed rather negatively in the short-term which brings us to a neutral rating on the stock. If a potential re-valuation of the stocks multiple would occur, we might consider adding the name to our long-term holdings.