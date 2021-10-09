gawrav/E+ via Getty Images

With tons of money from investors, Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) intends to push the democratization of testing and molecular diagnostics. In my opinion, if the company successfully launches new platforms like Sofia, Savanna, and QuickVue, the target market opportunity would multiply. Besides, the company also promised investments in marketing to increase the customer base. All these initiatives will most likely generate significant free cash flow in the coming years. With my DCF model offering a valuation of $211, I will be buying shares at the current price mark of $121-$141.

Quidel: The Democratization Of Testing

QDEL has outstanding expertise in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions.

Among the four product business segments, the most relevant are the company’s rapid immunoassay services and molecular diagnostic solutions. Notice in the table below how, in 2020, these two types of solutions experienced more than 497% and 927% increase in revenue. It is the result of QDEL’s efforts to fight COVID-19:

Source: 10-k

Source: IR

With that about the impressive performance in 2020, let’s note why QDEL’s business model could grow significantly in the next four to six years. As noted in the most recent presentation, the management has discovered massive markets that are now open thanks to the democratization of testing. In the past, patients usually had to visit office labs, hospitals, or urgent care centers. The new reality is that patients can perform their tests at home, which seems to change everything:

Source: IR

QDEL’s Cash In Hand Is Increasing, And The Management Has Paid Most Of Its Debts

The company’s financial status couldn’t be better. As of June 30, 2021, the company had $593 million in cash with $144 million in debt. Investors seem to be giving QDEL a significant amount of liquidity so that the company could continue to sell tests and molecular diagnostics.

Source: 10-Q

QDEL’s capital structure has enhanced quite a bit since the company signed convertible bonds, term loans, and revolver debt deals in 2014 and 2017. As of today, the company has paid all these debts, which, I believe, tells good things about the management and the direction of the business:

Source: IR

The company’s most relevant obligations include operating lease liabilities. However, with the current amount of cash in hand, I wouldn’t really worry about QDEL’s obligations:

Source: 10-Q

QDEL Is Promising Capacity And Production Increases, Which May Imply A Total Valuation Of $211

QDEL has made tons of cash in 2020 through the sale of tests, and many investors gave the company a pile of cash. With this level of liquidity, the company is now launching new products that will most likely enhance sales growth in the next four to six years.

My main thesis is that the company’s revenue growth would decline a bit for 2022 to 2025. However, when QDEL launches and scales its flagship products, sales growth will most likely continue. Among the different strategic objectives pointed out by the management, if the company successfully commercializes new platforms Sofia, Savanna, and perhaps QuickVue, investors will most likely see equity price increases. Notice in the figure below that QDEL will be attacking a near-term opportunity of close to $1.8 billion in Europe, the United States, and Asia:

Source: IR

In addition, if QDEL’s supply chain, capacity, and production increase through further investments, I expect additional free cash flow generation. That’s not all. Notice that in the most recent presentation to investors, QDEL promised further investments in marketing to strengthen the company’s brand and customer base. If more people learn about QDEL’s antigen testing products, sales growth can be expected:

Source: IR

My financial modeling, in this case, includes a massive increase in the amount of cash in hand. Like other financial analysts, in 2022-2023, I expect close to $1.49 billion in cash, accounts receivables close to $233 million, and capital expenditures of around $51 million:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Now, under the favorable assumptions noted above, I expect QDEL’s revenue to reach $1.16 billion for sales in 2021 and close to $1.024 billion in 2022. Afterwards, revenue would decline to $931 million in 2023, and would increase to $950 million in 2025. Take into account that the commercialization of the new platforms would take some time.

If we go directly to the free cash flow, I expect unlevered free cash flow to be equal to $564 million in 2021 and $319 million in 2022. Using a WACC of 6.1%, which appears sufficiently conservative to me, and the FCF multiple of 7x, the enterprise value would turn out to be $8.3 billion. Finally, the implied stock price would be equal to $211:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Notice that my analysis is not far from the price target obtained by other analysts. According to the work of the other four analysts, the fair price would be close to $80-$219. It appears clear that in this case scenario, I am a bit more optimistic than most financial analysts out there:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management And Other Market Analysts

Without The Commercialization Of Savanna And Failing To Meet Production Ramp Targets, QDEL’s Fair Price May Be Equal To $142

I tried to come out with some pessimistic assumptions to understand how far the share price could fall. In my opinion, the worst that can happen is that the company will not be able to meet its production ramp targets. As a result, the market would reduce significantly. Thus, the revenue expectations for the next four years and the total valuation would decline significantly.

QDEL would also run into trouble if the company cannot complete its T2 clinical trials as expected and the commercialization of Savanna is not properly done. As a result, I believe that investors would most likely not trust the company’s research and development activities. Certain institutional investors would most likely sell their shares, which may increase the company’s cost of equity. In sum, the company may not finance its operations at a cheap cost, and may be worth a bit less.

In this case scenario, I expect cash in hand to be equal to $1 billion in 2023, $166 million in 2021, and $168 million in 2025. My numbers also include fewer capital expenditures because the management decides to build capacity at a lower rate:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Under these pessimistic assumptions, the company would see a decline in its revenue from $831 million in 2021 to $603 million in 2025. The EBITDA margin would decline a little bit as compared to that in the previous case scenario. In sum, the unlevered free cash flow would stand at $483-$112 million.

With a WACC of 6.3%, FCF multiple of 4.9x, and 2026 FCF of $960 million, the sum of the free cash flow from 2021 to 2025 would be equal to $935 million. The terminal value would stand at $5.639 billion, and the implied valuation would be equal to $142:

Source: Qingshan Capital Management

Risk From Suppliers

QDEL reported in the annual report that some of its supplies are obtained from a sole supplier or a limited group of suppliers. It is not ideal. The company has disclosed long-term supply agreements, but if the suppliers decide to stop working with QDEL, the company may face production issues. QDEL may also have to negotiate with suppliers, and may have to pay a bit more for raw materials. In that case scenario, I would expect the free cash flow margin to decline in the future.

Risk From Contracts With Governments

In 2020, QDEL reported a significant increase in the number of contracts with government entities. Government contracts involve a significant number of legal compliance requirements. It means that QDEL may have to expend a significant amount of money to comply with the procedures and regulations required. The company disclosed the following information about these contracts:

Government agencies routinely review and audit government contractors to determine whether they are complying with contractual and legal requirements. Implementing policies, procedures, and controls relating to the accounting and recordkeeping requirements is expensive and could divert management’s attention from other concerns. If we fail to comply with these requirements, or we fail an audit, we are subject to various sanctions such as monetary damages, criminal and civil penalties, termination of contracts, and suspension or debarment from government contract work. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

With a significant amount of cash in hand, QDEL will most likely continue to push for the democratization of testing. If the company successfully commercializes new platforms Sofia, Savanna, and QuickVue, I will expect free cash flow generation in the coming years. That’s not all. With further investments in marketing, the customer base may increase, and sales growth would also pick up. There are some risks from contracts with governments, but in my view, QDEL looks like a buy at $121-$141. Notice that I obtained an implied price of $211, so there seems to exist some upside potential in the valuation.