Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Vanguard's 10 year outlook is for international stocks to outperform US stocks as shown in the following quote. For investors seeking a balanced fund that invests globally, Vanguard offers five funds that have more than 25% invested internationally and fit into the 60/40 stock to bond allocation range.

Starting valuations matter. Global stocks this year have continued to rally from pandemic lows, and that will make further gains harder to come by. In fact, our 10-year annualized return forecasts for some developed markets are nearly 2 percentage points lower than they were at the end of 2020... U.S. stocks: 2.4% to 4.4%; ex-U.S. stocks: 5.2% to 7.2%. - Vanguard

Two target date funds and one LifeStrategy funds are fund of funds that represent the global markets. Vanguard STAR is a diverse fund of funds tilted toward growth. The Vanguard Global Wellington Fund is an actively managed fund tilted toward large capitalization value funds. Figure #1 shows that the STAR Fund has shined since the 2020 recession as the economy emerged from a recession. As the economy has shifted into the mid-cycle of the expansion, the Global Wellington Fund has taken the lead.

Figure #1: Vanguard Global 60/40 Funds

Data by YCharts

Risk versus Reward

The following metrics are from Mutual Fund Observer. Ulcer Index measures the length and duration of drawdown. MFO Risk is the quintile grouping of funds with 1 being the lowest risk and 5 the highest. Martin Ratio is the risk adjusted return calculated as the return (APR) divided by the Ulcer Index.

Table #1: Vanguard Global 60/40 Fund Risk and Reward Metrics (3 years)

Symbol Name MAXDD % Ulcer Index MFO Risk APR Martin Ratio MFO Rating Age yr Yield %/yr % Equity No. of Holdings VGSTX STAR -13.2 3.4 3 13.0 3.57 5 36 1.2 63 10 VSMGX LifeStrategy Moderate Growth -12.9 3.2 3 10.1 2.83 4 27 1.6 61 5 VTTVX Target Retirement 2025 -12.9 3.2 3 9.9 2.73 3 18 1.5 58 6 VTHRX Target Retirement 2030 -14.8 3.8 3 10.4 2.51 3 15 1.5 66 5 MUTF: VGWAX Vanguard Global Wellington -15.6 4.1 3 9.8 2.13 3 4 2.0 67 612

Source: Mutual Fund Observer

Table #2 is also from Mutual Fund Observer showing the Lipper Rankings for Preservation and Tax Efficiency. VGWAX has the lowest allocation to US stocks while VGSTX has the highest which accounts for some of its outperformance over the past three years. Year to date, VGWAX has begun to outperform.

Table #2: Vanguard Global 60/40 Fund Ratings, Domestic Allocation, Returns

Symbol Name Preservation Overall Tax Overall Efficiency US Weight % YTD 2020 2019 2018 VGWAX Global Wellington 3 5 54.9 8.6 7.5 22.1 -4.7 VTHRX Target Retirement 2030 3 5 60.2 7.0 14.1 21.1 -5.8 VTTVX Target Retirement 2025 4 5 61.4 6.0 13.3 19.6 -5.2 VSMGX LifeStrategy Moderate Growth 4 5 61.3 6.2 13.6 19.4 -4.9 VGSTX STAR 3 2 72.2 6.9 21.4 22.2 -5.3

Source: Mutual Fund Observer

Composition

The LifeStrategy Moderate Growth Fund and the two target funds hold the following funds: "Total Stock Market Index Fund", "Total Bond Market II Index Fund", "Total International Stock Index Fund", "Total International Bond Index Fund", and "Total International Bond II Index Fund". VTTVX also has an inflation protected fund.

The STAR Fund is more diverse with holdings in "Windsor II Fund", "Long-Term Investment-Grade Fund", "US Growth Fund", "Short-Term Investment-Grade Fund", "GNMA Fund", "International Value Fund", "International Growth Fund", "Windsor Fund", "PRIMECAP Fund", and "Explorer Fund".

Table #3 contains the sector allocations. VGWAX is tilted more towards Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Utilities, and Consumer Defensive and less toward Technology and Consumer Cyclicals. The allocation of VGWAX is appropriate as the economy shifts from the recovery phase and into the mid-cycle of the expansion.

Table #3: Vanguard Global 60/40 Fund Sector Allocation

Sector VGSTX VSMGX VGWAX Technology 13.4% 12.4% 9.8% Financials 9.1% 9.4% 12.8% Health Care 9.2% 7.3% 11.7% Industrials 6.4% 6.6% 10.1% Consumer Cyclical 10.3% 7.1% 5.3% Communication 5.5% 5.5% 3.8% Consumer Defensive 3.2% 3.9% 4.8% Energy 2.0% 1.9% 2.3% Basic Material 1.9% 3.0% 1.2% Utilities 1.0% 1.6% 3.0% Real Estate 1.1% 2.3% 1.2%

Source: Morningstar

Table #4 shows that VGWAX is tilted toward large value funds while the others have tilted toward growth.

Table #4: Vanguard Global 60/40 Fund Stock Style

Symbol Large Value Large Core Large Growth Mid-Cap Value Mid-Cap Core Mid-Cap Growth Small Value Small Core Small Growth VGWAX 35.9 39.8 16.6 1.1 5.5 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 VSMGX 18.6 26.2 29.6 5.9 8.6 4.6 2.3 2.8 1.4 VGSTX 18.7 25.1 32.5 5.8 8.1 5.4 1.3 1.6 1.4

Source: Morningstar

The Wellington Managed Funds

Founded in 1929, Wellington™ Fund is Vanguard’s oldest mutual fund and the nation’s oldest balanced fund. - Vanguard

Figure #2 shows that a conservative fund like VWIAX may outperform a more aggressive fund like VWELX or SPY for decades following periods of high valuations. The twenty year lag of the S&P 500 highlights my preference for actively managed balanced funds over index funds following periods of high valuations.

Figure #2: Wellesley vs Wellington

I screened all no-load actively managed, global 60/40 funds from the Lipper Global database using MFO Multi-Screen. There are very few successful funds with Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund (FSDIX) being one such fund. Table #4 shows the Domestic and Global Wellington and Wellesley Funds along with FSDIX for the past three years. VWELX has the highest average returns while VWINX has the highest risk adjusted returns (Martin Ratio).

Table #5: MFO Metrics for Vanguard Funds and FSDIX (3 Years)

Source: Mutual Fund Observer

Figure #3 shows the performance of these five funds over the past year.

Figure #3:Vanguard Domestic and Global Wellington and Wellesley with FSDIX

Data by YCharts

Vanguard Global Wellington

Morningstar gives the Vanguard Global Wellington Fund (VGWAX) a five star rating with a Silver Analyst Rating. Equity manager, Nataliya Kofman, worked on the Vanguard Wellington Fund for 14 years, and has been with the Global Wellington since 2017. Loren Moran manages the fixed income side. It is also available in the investor class (VGWLX).

This fund maintains a steady 65% allocation in equity, primarily dividend-paying stocks, and 35% in bonds, with a tilt to corporates for a slight yield lift--traits similar to that of Vanguard Wellington VWELX. In the equity sleeve, manager Nataliya Kofman seeks to hold market leaders with healthy balance sheets and stable cash flows... - Morningstar

The Vanguard Global Wellington currently holds 88 stocks and has a price to earnings ratio of 18.6. This contrasts with the Vanguard Wellington Fund which has a price to earnings ratio of 25.5. It can be more volatile than a domestic 60/40 balanced fund because it also has both currency risk and country risk.

The fund invests 60% to 70% of its assets in dividend-paying and, to a lesser extent, non-dividend-paying equity securities of established large U.S. and foreign companies. In choosing these companies, the advisor seeks those that appear to be undervalued but have prospects for improvement. These stocks are commonly referred to as value stocks. The remaining 30% to 40% of the fund’s assets are invested mainly in U.S. and foreign fixed income securities that the advisor believes will generate a moderate level of current income. These securities include investment-grade corporate bonds, with some exposure to government and government agency bonds, and mortgage-backed securities. The fund will also invest in local currency bonds. - Fact Sheet

Closing

As I near retirement, I have been consolidating funds and accounts into a simpler low-turnover portfolio. The research on these funds was a basis for choosing a fund following the transfer of one account to Vanguard.

My preference is for Vanguard Global Wellington (VGWAX) for long term growth because of lower valuations internationally and for Vanguard Wellesley (VWIAX) for downside protection. These two funds and Vanguard LifeStrategy Growth Fund (VSCGX) and Columbia Thermostat (COTZX) are the four largest holdings in my Vanguard Portfolio with a moderate allocation to Vanguard Commodity Strategy Fund (VCMDX) for inflation protection, and a modest allocation to Vanguard Global Wellesley Income Fund (VGYAX) just to keep a vested interest, along minor allocations to other funds.