The Best Of Backtesting - Week Oct. 4

Looking back over last month

There we are, it's October, the world is getting crazy about prices of energy resources and the only distraction from this are the pumpkins put out in front of the doors with a far too early Halloween grim cut out in them. What a dreadful period! But fear not! This backtesting-focused article will bring some peace and stability into your daily reading. I will share with you a brief description of each strategy I am presenting in this article:

Relative Strength: focuses on the stocks with the highest 1-month relative strength and the price of the stock is in the teens or lower.

Momentum: focuses on the stocks with the highest RSI.

Big MACD: focuses on the stocks whose monthly MACD is trending higher.

Big MACD for US options: uses monthly MACD as well but also requires them to have exchange-traded options, thus allowing additional income from writing or buying options.

Microcaps: screens companies defined as micro which reach 52-weeks highs.

Trend Following: focuses on leading momentum stocks that also have experienced a cross of major Simple Moving Averages.

Trend Following <100: as above, and additionally screens stocks by price (lower than $100).

Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly: focuses on stocks with increasing revenues numbers, with a monthly rebalancing rule.

Good to Great Contrarian Churn: as above, but the holdings are rebalanced monthly.

AO Monthly: it screens stocks by the changes in the monthly Awesome Indicator, but also focuses on money flow.

This is the second of the articles series I started in September, so I think that it is a correct step to compare the changes between the results of all the 10 backtesting strategies and see if a month's time affected the overall statistics of the strategies. However, first I will present the October statistics on their own (strategies ordered by CAGR resulting from backtesting), and then below you will find the table with comparison to the same parameters from a month ago. As a reminder, these backtests go back to January 1, 2000.

System Strategy Name Avg Annual Return, % (CAGR) Profit Trades, % Avg number of holdings Max Drawdown, % Avg Profit per trade, % Avg Trade Duration, days MarketInOut Microcaps 50.8 61 5 56 25 105 MarketInOut Trend Following 47 41 5 45 15.8 58 MarketInOut Relative Strength 45.6 59 10 67 26.2 168 MarketInOut Trend Following <100 39.8 42 5 51 14 60 MarketInOut Big MACD 37.4 63 4 59 45.9 202 MarketInOut Big MACD for US options 32.2 64 4 72 38.6 207 MarketInOut Momentum 30.8 66 4 43 61.4 354 EquitiesLab Good to Great Contrarian Churn 28.65 62 4 63 3.1 39 EquitiesLab Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly 27.63 65 1 59.7 8.86 105 EquitiesLab AO Monthly 14 61 3 66 1.8 78

Strategies in the following table are ordered by the percentage change between CAGRs from September to October. The rationale is to demonstrate which of the strategies has improved results over the last month.

System Strategy Name Avg Annual Return, % (CAGR), % change Profit Trades, difference Avg number of holdings, difference Max Drawdown, % change Avg Profit per trade,% change Avg Trade Duration, days, difference EquitiesLab Good to Great Contrarian Churn 2.32% 0 0 -3.08% 0.00% 0 MarketInOut Big MACD for US options 0.63% 1 -1 0.00% 0.78% 1 MarketInOut Big MACD 0.27% 1 -1 0.00% 1.32% 3 MarketInOut Trend Following <100 0.00% 0 0 -7.27% 0.00% -1 MarketInOut Momentum -0.32% -2 0 0.00% -3.76% -12 MarketInOut Relative Strength -0.65% 0 0 0.00% -1.50% 0 MarketInOut Trend Following -1.05% 0 0 -6.25% -4.24% -1 EquitiesLab Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly -9.11% -3 0 -6.72% -17.20% -1 EquitiesLab AO Monthly -14.63% -1 0 4.76% -18.18% 0 MarketInOut Microcaps -22.68% 2 0 19.15% -24.70% 0

As we can observe, the strategy called "Good to Great Contrarian Churn", has actually improved its CAGR by 2.32% (not by 2.32 percentage points).

However, it is still the strategy called "Microcaps" that remains the best performing, with a CAGR of nearly 51%. It features, nevertheless, huge volatility as its drawdown increased very significantly - by over 19% - while its profit per trade dropped from 33.2% to 25%.

What is worth noticing is that the next two best strategies, "Trend Following" with a CAGR of 47% and "Relative Strength" with a CAGR of 45.6% have experienced almost no significant changes to their CAGRs.

On the side of weaker performance, strategies "Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly" and "AO Monthly", with CAGRs of 27.63% and 14%, respectively, also suffered losses in CAGR when compared to September results.

The strategy "Trend Following <100" experienced the biggest drop in drawdown, which we could interpret as a possible option to follow a "safer" methodology even in times of shake-outs.

Current positions

Below you find the current holdings of all the strategies, with the additional columns that indicate which tickers have been added (buys) and which have been removed (sells). You will see that some tickers appear with a tag "recalculation". For unknown reasons, sometimes a ticker disappears from the backtested list of positions, while others remain with the same data. Or to the contrary, a ticker appears after a new round of backtesting calculations with some far historical date of purchase, that was not visible while I was writing my previous article. I put it on the "butterfly effect" of the input data. Apparently, there has been a change in data (impossible for me to find without being an IT genius) and the whole set of results changed on the basis of this new data.

Those with a ticker ending with ".DE" are from the German stock exchange XETRA, and those finishing with ".TO" - are from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Thanks to this, you can implement geographic and currency diversification.

System Strategy Name Current positions Buys Sells Recalculation MarketInOut Relative Strength TRIL, PLX, OII, SGL.DE, BB, ARMP, LEO.DE, CLNE, TUI1.DE, COTY, TRIL AM3D.DE MarketInOut Momentum COWN, CALA, AI.TO AI.TO, FBVA, BNE.TO, CBB CALA MarketInOut Big MACD TYCB, MNAT, HONT MYBF MarketInOut Big MACD for US options DVAX, M, CYTK, REVG, MarketInOut Microcaps EFSI, LYBC, TYCB, MNAT, QNTO, MYBF, HFBL MNAT,, MYBF, HFBL CCFN, NIDB, QNTO MarketInOut Trend Following DVN, ZO1.DE, RRC, ASAN, DVN, ZO1.DE, RRC SITM, MRNA, NET MarketInOut Trend Following <100 DVN, RRC, VLRS, ASAN DVN, RRC, VLRS DUE.DE, STEP, SGL.DE EquitiesLab AO Monthly MDLA COMM EquitiesLab Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly VEC VEC MTH EquitiesLab Good to Great Contrarian Churn INVA, GNSS, IESC GNSS, IESC TGNA, ATHM

The changes to portfolios are following:

Relative Strength: buy Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and sell SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG.

Momentum: buy Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation; Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is the new buy as well, showing in the purchase date of 03/29/2019 as the result of the recalculation; sell Farmers Bankshares, Inc., Bonterra Energy Corp., while Cincinnati Bell Inc. has been delisted.

Big MACD: sell Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Microcaps: buy Muncy Bank Financial Inc.! As well as Marquette National Corporation, Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (recalculation), and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana, but sell CCFNB Bancorp Inc. and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Trend Following: buy Devon Energy Corporation, Range Resources Corporation as well as Zooplus AG; sell SiTime Corporation, Moderna Inc. and Cloudflare Inc.

Trend Following <100: buy Devon Energy Corporation, Range Resources Corporation, and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.; sell DUERR AG O.N, StepStone Group Inc., and SGL CARBON SE O.N.

Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly: Vectrus Inc. replaces Meritage Homes Corporation.

Good to Great Contrarian Churn: Genasys Inc. and IES Holdings, Inc replace TEGNA Inc. and Autohome Inc.

AO Monthly: Medallia replaced CommScope Holding.

Below you find the results of the stocks that left the portfolio, for various reasons (as indicated in the table). Stocks are ordered alphabetically by the ticker.

Ticker Full name of the company Buy Date Buy Price Sell Date Sell Price Return Reason for removal Strategy AM3D.DE SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG 11/05/2020 12.26 09/20/2021 18.74 52.85% duration limit Relative Strength ATHM AUTOHOME INC 08/09/2021 42.62 09/09/2021 46.05 8.05% duration limit Good to Great Contrarian Churn OTCPK:BNEFF BONTERRA ENERGY CORP 12/31/2020 2.17 10/07/2021 5.96 174.65% recalculation Momentum CBB CINCINNATI BELL INC 09/01/2021 15.5 10/07/2021 0 -100.00% recalculation Momentum OTCPK:CCFN CCFNB BANCORP, INC 04/27/2021 43 10/07/2021 51.5 19.77% recalculation Microcaps COMM COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC 06/01/2021 20.64 09/01/2021 15.51 -24.85% duration limit AO Monthly DUE.DE DUERR AG O.N 08/16/2021 43.72 09/21/2021 39.36 -9.97% Close Signal Trend Following OTCPK:FBVA FARMERS BANKSHARES INC. (VA) 07/30/2021 18.7 10/04/2021 18.18 -2.78% close signal Momentum MRNA MODERNA, INC 07/23/2021 348.83 10/04/2021 322 -7.69% recalculation Trend Following <100 MTH MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION 07/01/2021 96.51 10/01/2021 97.33 0.85% duration limit Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly OTCQB:MYBF MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC 08/29/2019 36.11 09/24/2021 39.65 9.80% duration limit Big MACD NET CLOUDFLARE, INC 06/18/2021 101.68 09/28/2021 113.08 11.21% close signal Trend following OTCQB:NIDB NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC 03/25/2021 40.2 10/07/2021 44.5 10.70% recalculation Microcaps SGL.DE SGL CARBON SE O.N 07/21/2021 9.68 10/01/2021 9.11 -5.89% Close Signal Trend Following SITM SITIME CORPORATION 08/10/2021 204.82 09/29/2021 190.99 -6.75% close signal Trend following STEP STEPSTONE GROUP INC 07/23/2021 45.26 09/30/2021 42.64 -5.79% Close Signal Trend Following TGNA TEGNA INC 08/09/2021 17.49 09/09/2021 16.69 -4.57% duration limit Good to Great Contrarian Churn

Overall results for all the currently held positions are below, ordered alphabetically by the ticker.

Ticker Name Entry Date Entry Price Last Price (Oct 8, 2021) Return % Strategy Name AI.TO (OTC:AMIVF) ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION 09/03/2021 14.76 14.26 -3.39% Momentum ARMP ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC 02/09/2021 12.26 3.47 -71.70% Relative Strength ASAN ASANA, INC 06/18/2021 57.8 107.71 86.35% Trend Following ASAN ASANA, INC 06/18/2021 57.8 107.71 86.35% Trend Following <105 BB BLACKBERRY LIMITED 02/10/2021 13.1 9.48 -27.63% Relative Strength CALA CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC 03/29/2019 6.74 2.02 -70.03% Momentum CLNE CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP 01/07/2021 11.1 8.61 -22.43% Relative Strength COTY COTY INC 11/24/2020 7.55 8.1 7.28% Relative Strength COWN COWEN INC 10/30/2020 21.46 35.29 64.45% Momentum CYTK CYTOKINETICS, INC 07/30/2021 29.68 38.97 31.30% Big MACD for US options DVAX DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 08/30/2021 18.29 18.02 -1.48% Big MACD for US options DVN DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 10/01/2021 36.81 39.04 6.06% Trend Following <105 DVN DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 09/29/2021 35.75 39.04 9.20% Trend Following OTCQX:EFSI EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC 05/26/2021 33.54 33.75 0.63% Microcaps HFBL HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA 09/29/2021 18.75 18.5 -1.33% Microcaps OTCPK:HONT HONAT BANCORP, Inc. (VA) 04/28/2020 160 124 -22.50% Big MACD INVA INNOVIVA, INC 08/09/2021 15.16 16.91 11.54% Good to Great Contrarian Churn LEO.DE LEONI AG NA O.N 02/02/2021 12.52 12.62 0.80% Relative Strength OTCQX:LYBC LYONS BANCORP, INC 04/27/2021 45.03 42.99 -4.53% Microcaps M MACY'S INC 08/30/2021 22.68 22.48 -0.88% Big MACD for US options MDLA MEDALLIA, INC 09/01/2021 33.76 33.93 0.50% AO Monthly OTCQX:MNAT MARQUETTE NATIONAL CORP 02/24/2021 30.3 36.36 20.00% Big MACD OTCQX:MNAT MARQUETTE NATIONAL CORP 02/24/2021 30.3 36.36 20.00% Microcaps OTCQB:MYBF MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC 10/05/2021 40.7 40.7 0.00% Microcaps OTCQB:MYBF MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC 08/29/2019 36.11 40.7 12.71% Big MACD OII OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC 03/08/2021 15.31 14.49 -5.36% Relative Strength PLX PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 04/26/2021 6.12 1.3 -78.76% Relative Strength OTCQB:QNTO QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC 01/27/2021 15.55 18 15.76% Microcaps REVG REV GROUP, INC 03/31/2021 19.16 16.59 -13.41% Big MACD for US options RRC RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION 09/30/2021 22.63 23.53 3.98% Trend Following <105 RRC RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION 09/27/2021 22.21 23.53 5.94% Trend Following SGL.DE SGL CARBON SE O.N 02/16/2021 7.31 8.85 21.07% Relative Strength TRIL TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC 09/20/2021 17.3 17.81 2.95% Relative Strength TUI1.DE TUI AG NA O.N 11/27/2020 5.78 3.46 -40.14% Relative Strength OTCQX:TYCB CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC 03/24/2021 33 35.9 8.79% Big MACD OTCQX:TYCB CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC 03/24/2021 33 35.9 8.79% Microcaps VLRS CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION, S.A.B. DE C.V 09/21/2021 22.15 21.54 -2.75% Trend Following <105 ZO1.DE ZOOPLUS AG 09/28/2021 486.2 482.2 -0.82% Trend Following GNSS GENASYS IN 09/09/2021 5.3 5.16 -2.64% Good to Great Contrarian Churn IESC IES HOLDINGS, INC 09/09/2021 44.87 46.35 3.30% Good to Great Contrarian Churn VEC VECTRUS, INC 10/01/2021 51.87 50.01 -3.59% Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly

Technical analysis

From the technical point of view, the stocks mentioned below seem, in my opinion, to be on the cusp of breakout or have just started an uptrend.

The price of Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) shows uptrend on the daily Renko chart with the formation of the third green Renko block, while on the weekly Heikin-Ashi chart it has the second green candle. Its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD, Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards.

The price of Cytokinetics (CYTK) has achieved its 52-weeks high - actually? it has not been this high since 2007. It's in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, while its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD, Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are also above the green Ichimoku cloud.

The price of Devon Energy (DVN) is in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, while its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD (notice a fresh crossing of MACD above its signal), Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are also above the green Ichimoku cloud.

The price of Oceaneering International (OII) is in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, where you can also see that Composite Index Divergence Indicator has recently emerged above its Fast SMA (green line). Its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD (notice an expected crossing of MACD above its signal), Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are also above the green Ichimoku cloud but the price still has to achieve the June 2021 high.

The price of Vectrus (VEC) is in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, where you can also see that Composite Index Divergence Indicator has recently emerged above its Fast SMA and MACD is just about to cross its signal. Its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD (notice an expected crossing of MACD above its signal), Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are not yet above the green Ichimoku cloud and the price still has to achieve the March 2021 high.

Conclusions

Currently, most of the stocks I have in my portfolios come from suggestions resulting from my backtesting exercises. In the course of last month I have bought TGNA and REVG.