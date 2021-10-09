The Best Of Backtesting - Week Oct. 4
Summary
- Energy stocks could be attractive but beware of the macro-economic shifts that may affect the performance.
- Diversify your portfolio with a mix of sectors.
- Some strategies can be volatile so know yourself first to manage your emotions.
Looking back over last month
There we are, it's October, the world is getting crazy about prices of energy resources and the only distraction from this are the pumpkins put out in front of the doors with a far too early Halloween grim cut out in them. What a dreadful period! But fear not! This backtesting-focused article will bring some peace and stability into your daily reading. I will share with you a brief description of each strategy I am presenting in this article:
- Relative Strength: focuses on the stocks with the highest 1-month relative strength and the price of the stock is in the teens or lower.
- Momentum: focuses on the stocks with the highest RSI.
- Big MACD: focuses on the stocks whose monthly MACD is trending higher.
- Big MACD for US options: uses monthly MACD as well but also requires them to have exchange-traded options, thus allowing additional income from writing or buying options.
- Microcaps: screens companies defined as micro which reach 52-weeks highs.
- Trend Following: focuses on leading momentum stocks that also have experienced a cross of major Simple Moving Averages.
- Trend Following <100: as above, and additionally screens stocks by price (lower than $100).
- Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly: focuses on stocks with increasing revenues numbers, with a monthly rebalancing rule.
- Good to Great Contrarian Churn: as above, but the holdings are rebalanced monthly.
- AO Monthly: it screens stocks by the changes in the monthly Awesome Indicator, but also focuses on money flow.
This is the second of the articles series I started in September, so I think that it is a correct step to compare the changes between the results of all the 10 backtesting strategies and see if a month's time affected the overall statistics of the strategies. However, first I will present the October statistics on their own (strategies ordered by CAGR resulting from backtesting), and then below you will find the table with comparison to the same parameters from a month ago. As a reminder, these backtests go back to January 1, 2000.
|
System
|
Strategy Name
|
Avg Annual Return, % (CAGR)
|
Profit Trades, %
|
Avg number of holdings
|
Max Drawdown, %
|
Avg Profit per trade, %
|
Avg Trade Duration, days
|
MarketInOut
|
Microcaps
|
50.8
|
61
|
5
|
56
|
25
|
105
|
MarketInOut
|
Trend Following
|
47
|
41
|
5
|
45
|
15.8
|
58
|
MarketInOut
|
Relative Strength
|
45.6
|
59
|
10
|
67
|
26.2
|
168
|
MarketInOut
|
Trend Following <100
|
39.8
|
42
|
5
|
51
|
14
|
60
|
MarketInOut
|
Big MACD
|
37.4
|
63
|
4
|
59
|
45.9
|
202
|
MarketInOut
|
Big MACD for US options
|
32.2
|
64
|
4
|
72
|
38.6
|
207
|
MarketInOut
|
Momentum
|
30.8
|
66
|
4
|
43
|
61.4
|
354
|
EquitiesLab
|
Good to Great Contrarian Churn
|
28.65
|
62
|
4
|
63
|
3.1
|
39
|
EquitiesLab
|
Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly
|
27.63
|
65
|
1
|
59.7
|
8.86
|
105
|
EquitiesLab
|
AO Monthly
|
14
|
61
|
3
|
66
|
1.8
|
78
Source: Author's calculations
Strategies in the following table are ordered by the percentage change between CAGRs from September to October. The rationale is to demonstrate which of the strategies has improved results over the last month.
|
System
|
Strategy Name
|
Avg Annual Return, % (CAGR), % change
|
Profit Trades, difference
|
Avg number of holdings, difference
|
Max Drawdown, % change
|
Avg Profit per trade,% change
|
Avg Trade Duration, days, difference
|
EquitiesLab
|
Good to Great Contrarian Churn
|
2.32%
|
0
|
0
|
-3.08%
|
0.00%
|
0
|
MarketInOut
|
Big MACD for US options
|
0.63%
|
1
|
-1
|
0.00%
|
0.78%
|
1
|
MarketInOut
|
Big MACD
|
0.27%
|
1
|
-1
|
0.00%
|
1.32%
|
3
|
MarketInOut
|
Trend Following <100
|
0.00%
|
0
|
0
|
-7.27%
|
0.00%
|
-1
|
MarketInOut
|
Momentum
|
-0.32%
|
-2
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-3.76%
|
-12
|
MarketInOut
|
Relative Strength
|
-0.65%
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-1.50%
|
0
|
MarketInOut
|
Trend Following
|
-1.05%
|
0
|
0
|
-6.25%
|
-4.24%
|
-1
|
EquitiesLab
|
Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly
|
-9.11%
|
-3
|
0
|
-6.72%
|
-17.20%
|
-1
|
EquitiesLab
|
AO Monthly
|
-14.63%
|
-1
|
0
|
4.76%
|
-18.18%
|
0
|
MarketInOut
|
Microcaps
|
-22.68%
|
2
|
0
|
19.15%
|
-24.70%
|
0
Source: Author's calculations
As we can observe, the strategy called "Good to Great Contrarian Churn", has actually improved its CAGR by 2.32% (not by 2.32 percentage points).
However, it is still the strategy called "Microcaps" that remains the best performing, with a CAGR of nearly 51%. It features, nevertheless, huge volatility as its drawdown increased very significantly - by over 19% - while its profit per trade dropped from 33.2% to 25%.
What is worth noticing is that the next two best strategies, "Trend Following" with a CAGR of 47% and "Relative Strength" with a CAGR of 45.6% have experienced almost no significant changes to their CAGRs.
On the side of weaker performance, strategies "Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly" and "AO Monthly", with CAGRs of 27.63% and 14%, respectively, also suffered losses in CAGR when compared to September results.
The strategy "Trend Following <100" experienced the biggest drop in drawdown, which we could interpret as a possible option to follow a "safer" methodology even in times of shake-outs.
Current positions
Below you find the current holdings of all the strategies, with the additional columns that indicate which tickers have been added (buys) and which have been removed (sells). You will see that some tickers appear with a tag "recalculation". For unknown reasons, sometimes a ticker disappears from the backtested list of positions, while others remain with the same data. Or to the contrary, a ticker appears after a new round of backtesting calculations with some far historical date of purchase, that was not visible while I was writing my previous article. I put it on the "butterfly effect" of the input data. Apparently, there has been a change in data (impossible for me to find without being an IT genius) and the whole set of results changed on the basis of this new data.
Those with a ticker ending with ".DE" are from the German stock exchange XETRA, and those finishing with ".TO" - are from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Thanks to this, you can implement geographic and currency diversification.
|
System
|
Strategy Name
|
Current positions
|
Buys
|
Sells
|
Recalculation
|
MarketInOut
|
Relative Strength
|
TRIL, PLX, OII, SGL.DE, BB, ARMP, LEO.DE, CLNE, TUI1.DE, COTY,
|
TRIL
|
AM3D.DE
|
MarketInOut
|
Momentum
|
COWN, CALA, AI.TO
|
AI.TO,
|
FBVA, BNE.TO, CBB
|
CALA
|
MarketInOut
|
Big MACD
|
TYCB, MNAT, HONT
|
MYBF
|
MarketInOut
|
Big MACD for US options
|
DVAX, M, CYTK, REVG,
|
MarketInOut
|
Microcaps
|
EFSI, LYBC, TYCB, MNAT, QNTO, MYBF, HFBL
|
MNAT,, MYBF, HFBL
|
CCFN, NIDB,
|
QNTO
|
MarketInOut
|
Trend Following
|
DVN, ZO1.DE, RRC, ASAN,
|
DVN, ZO1.DE, RRC
|
SITM, MRNA, NET
|
MarketInOut
|
Trend Following <100
|
DVN, RRC, VLRS, ASAN
|
DVN, RRC, VLRS
|DUE.DE, STEP, SGL.DE
|
EquitiesLab
|
AO Monthly
|
MDLA
|COMM
|
EquitiesLab
|
Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly
|
VEC
|
VEC
|
MTH
|
EquitiesLab
|
Good to Great Contrarian Churn
|
INVA, GNSS, IESC
|
GNSS, IESC
|
TGNA, ATHM
Source: Author's calculations
The changes to portfolios are following:
Relative Strength: buy Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and sell SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG.
Momentum: buy Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation; Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is the new buy as well, showing in the purchase date of 03/29/2019 as the result of the recalculation; sell Farmers Bankshares, Inc., Bonterra Energy Corp., while Cincinnati Bell Inc. has been delisted.
Big MACD: sell Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.
Microcaps: buy Muncy Bank Financial Inc.! As well as Marquette National Corporation, Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (recalculation), and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana, but sell CCFNB Bancorp Inc. and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.
Trend Following: buy Devon Energy Corporation, Range Resources Corporation as well as Zooplus AG; sell SiTime Corporation, Moderna Inc. and Cloudflare Inc.
Trend Following <100: buy Devon Energy Corporation, Range Resources Corporation, and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.; sell DUERR AG O.N, StepStone Group Inc., and SGL CARBON SE O.N.
Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly: Vectrus Inc. replaces Meritage Homes Corporation.
Good to Great Contrarian Churn: Genasys Inc. and IES Holdings, Inc replace TEGNA Inc. and Autohome Inc.
- AO Monthly: Medallia replaced CommScope Holding.
Below you find the results of the stocks that left the portfolio, for various reasons (as indicated in the table). Stocks are ordered alphabetically by the ticker.
|
Ticker
|
Full name of the company
|
Buy Date
|
Buy Price
|
Sell Date
|
Sell Price
|
Return
|
Reason for removal
|
Strategy
|
AM3D.DE
|
SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG
|
11/05/2020
|
12.26
|
09/20/2021
|
18.74
|
52.85%
|
duration limit
|
Relative Strength
|
AUTOHOME INC
|
08/09/2021
|
42.62
|
09/09/2021
|
46.05
|
8.05%
|
duration limit
|
Good to Great Contrarian Churn
|
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP
|
12/31/2020
|
2.17
|
10/07/2021
|
5.96
|
174.65%
|
recalculation
|
Momentum
|
CBB
|
CINCINNATI BELL INC
|
09/01/2021
|
15.5
|
10/07/2021
|
0
|
-100.00%
|
recalculation
|
Momentum
|
CCFNB BANCORP, INC
|
04/27/2021
|
43
|
10/07/2021
|
51.5
|
19.77%
|
recalculation
|
Microcaps
|
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC
|
06/01/2021
|
20.64
|
09/01/2021
|
15.51
|
-24.85%
|
duration limit
|
AO Monthly
|
DUE.DE
|
DUERR AG O.N
|
08/16/2021
|
43.72
|
09/21/2021
|
39.36
|
-9.97%
|
Close Signal
|
Trend Following
|
FARMERS BANKSHARES INC. (VA)
|
07/30/2021
|
18.7
|
10/04/2021
|
18.18
|
-2.78%
|
close signal
|
Momentum
|
MODERNA, INC
|
07/23/2021
|
348.83
|
10/04/2021
|
322
|
-7.69%
|
recalculation
|
Trend Following <100
|
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
|
07/01/2021
|
96.51
|
10/01/2021
|
97.33
|
0.85%
|
duration limit
|
Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly
|
MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC
|
08/29/2019
|
36.11
|
09/24/2021
|
39.65
|
9.80%
|
duration limit
|
Big MACD
|
CLOUDFLARE, INC
|
06/18/2021
|
101.68
|
09/28/2021
|
113.08
|
11.21%
|
close signal
|
Trend following
|
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC
|
03/25/2021
|
40.2
|
10/07/2021
|
44.5
|
10.70%
|
recalculation
|
Microcaps
|
SGL.DE
|
SGL CARBON SE O.N
|
07/21/2021
|
9.68
|
10/01/2021
|
9.11
|
-5.89%
|
Close Signal
|
Trend Following
|
SITIME CORPORATION
|
08/10/2021
|
204.82
|
09/29/2021
|
190.99
|
-6.75%
|
close signal
|
Trend following
|
STEPSTONE GROUP INC
|
07/23/2021
|
45.26
|
09/30/2021
|
42.64
|
-5.79%
|
Close Signal
|
Trend Following
|
TEGNA INC
|
08/09/2021
|
17.49
|
09/09/2021
|
16.69
|
-4.57%
|
duration limit
|
Good to Great Contrarian Churn
Source: Author's calculations
Overall results for all the currently held positions are below, ordered alphabetically by the ticker.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Entry Date
|
Entry Price
|
Last Price (Oct 8, 2021)
|
Return %
|
Strategy Name
|
AI.TO (OTC:AMIVF)
|
ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|
09/03/2021
|
14.76
|
14.26
|
-3.39%
|
Momentum
|
ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
|
02/09/2021
|
12.26
|
3.47
|
-71.70%
|
Relative Strength
|
ASANA, INC
|
06/18/2021
|
57.8
|
107.71
|
86.35%
|
Trend Following
|
ASANA, INC
|
06/18/2021
|
57.8
|
107.71
|
86.35%
|
Trend Following <105
|
BLACKBERRY LIMITED
|
02/10/2021
|
13.1
|
9.48
|
-27.63%
|
Relative Strength
|
CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC
|
03/29/2019
|
6.74
|
2.02
|
-70.03%
|
Momentum
|
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP
|
01/07/2021
|
11.1
|
8.61
|
-22.43%
|
Relative Strength
|
COTY INC
|
11/24/2020
|
7.55
|
8.1
|
7.28%
|
Relative Strength
|
COWEN INC
|
10/30/2020
|
21.46
|
35.29
|
64.45%
|
Momentum
|
CYTOKINETICS, INC
|
07/30/2021
|
29.68
|
38.97
|
31.30%
|
Big MACD for US options
|
DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
08/30/2021
|
18.29
|
18.02
|
-1.48%
|
Big MACD for US options
|
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
|
10/01/2021
|
36.81
|
39.04
|
6.06%
|
Trend Following <105
|
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
|
09/29/2021
|
35.75
|
39.04
|
9.20%
|
Trend Following
|
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC
|
05/26/2021
|
33.54
|
33.75
|
0.63%
|
Microcaps
|
HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA
|
09/29/2021
|
18.75
|
18.5
|
-1.33%
|
Microcaps
|
HONAT BANCORP, Inc. (VA)
|
04/28/2020
|
160
|
124
|
-22.50%
|
Big MACD
|
INNOVIVA, INC
|
08/09/2021
|
15.16
|
16.91
|
11.54%
|
Good to Great Contrarian Churn
|
LEO.DE
|
LEONI AG NA O.N
|
02/02/2021
|
12.52
|
12.62
|
0.80%
|
Relative Strength
|
LYONS BANCORP, INC
|
04/27/2021
|
45.03
|
42.99
|
-4.53%
|
Microcaps
|
MACY'S INC
|
08/30/2021
|
22.68
|
22.48
|
-0.88%
|
Big MACD for US options
|
MEDALLIA, INC
|
09/01/2021
|
33.76
|
33.93
|
0.50%
|
AO Monthly
|
MARQUETTE NATIONAL CORP
|
02/24/2021
|
30.3
|
36.36
|
20.00%
|
Big MACD
|
MARQUETTE NATIONAL CORP
|
02/24/2021
|
30.3
|
36.36
|
20.00%
|
Microcaps
|
MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC
|
10/05/2021
|
40.7
|
40.7
|
0.00%
|
Microcaps
|
MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC
|
08/29/2019
|
36.11
|
40.7
|
12.71%
|
Big MACD
|
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC
|
03/08/2021
|
15.31
|
14.49
|
-5.36%
|
Relative Strength
|
PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
04/26/2021
|
6.12
|
1.3
|
-78.76%
|
Relative Strength
|
QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC
|
01/27/2021
|
15.55
|
18
|
15.76%
|
Microcaps
|
REV GROUP, INC
|
03/31/2021
|
19.16
|
16.59
|
-13.41%
|
Big MACD for US options
|
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
|
09/30/2021
|
22.63
|
23.53
|
3.98%
|
Trend Following <105
|
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
|
09/27/2021
|
22.21
|
23.53
|
5.94%
|
Trend Following
|
SGL.DE
|
SGL CARBON SE O.N
|
02/16/2021
|
7.31
|
8.85
|
21.07%
|
Relative Strength
|
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC
|
09/20/2021
|
17.3
|
17.81
|
2.95%
|
Relative Strength
|
TUI1.DE
|
TUI AG NA O.N
|
11/27/2020
|
5.78
|
3.46
|
-40.14%
|
Relative Strength
|
CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC
|
03/24/2021
|
33
|
35.9
|
8.79%
|
Big MACD
|
CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC
|
03/24/2021
|
33
|
35.9
|
8.79%
|
Microcaps
|
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION, S.A.B. DE C.V
|
09/21/2021
|
22.15
|
21.54
|
-2.75%
|
Trend Following <105
|
ZO1.DE
|
ZOOPLUS AG
|
09/28/2021
|
486.2
|
482.2
|
-0.82%
|
Trend Following
|
GENASYS IN
|
09/09/2021
|
5.3
|
5.16
|
-2.64%
|
Good to Great Contrarian Churn
|
IES HOLDINGS, INC
|
09/09/2021
|
44.87
|
46.35
|
3.30%
|
Good to Great Contrarian Churn
|
VECTRUS, INC
|
10/01/2021
|
51.87
|
50.01
|
-3.59%
|
Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly
Source: Author's calculations
Technical analysis
From the technical point of view, the stocks mentioned below seem, in my opinion, to be on the cusp of breakout or have just started an uptrend.
The price of Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) shows uptrend on the daily Renko chart with the formation of the third green Renko block, while on the weekly Heikin-Ashi chart it has the second green candle. Its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD, Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards.
Source: TradingView chart of CLNE
The price of Cytokinetics (CYTK) has achieved its 52-weeks high - actually? it has not been this high since 2007. It's in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, while its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD, Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are also above the green Ichimoku cloud.
Source: TradingView chart of CYTK
The price of Devon Energy (DVN) is in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, while its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD (notice a fresh crossing of MACD above its signal), Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are also above the green Ichimoku cloud.
Source: TradingView chart of DVN
The price of Oceaneering International (OII) is in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, where you can also see that Composite Index Divergence Indicator has recently emerged above its Fast SMA (green line). Its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD (notice an expected crossing of MACD above its signal), Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are also above the green Ichimoku cloud but the price still has to achieve the June 2021 high.
Source: TradingView chart of OII
The price of Vectrus (VEC) is in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, where you can also see that Composite Index Divergence Indicator has recently emerged above its Fast SMA and MACD is just about to cross its signal. Its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD (notice an expected crossing of MACD above its signal), Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are not yet above the green Ichimoku cloud and the price still has to achieve the March 2021 high.
Source: TradingView chart of VEC
Conclusions
Currently, most of the stocks I have in my portfolios come from suggestions resulting from my backtesting exercises. In the course of last month I have bought TGNA and REVG.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MTH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I also own TGNA and REVG.