The Best Of Backtesting - Week Oct. 4

Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
462 Followers

Summary

  • Energy stocks could be attractive but beware of the macro-economic shifts that may affect the performance.
  • Diversify your portfolio with a mix of sectors.
  • Some strategies can be volatile so know yourself first to manage your emotions.

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Looking back over last month

There we are, it's October, the world is getting crazy about prices of energy resources and the only distraction from this are the pumpkins put out in front of the doors with a far too early Halloween grim cut out in them. What a dreadful period! But fear not! This backtesting-focused article will bring some peace and stability into your daily reading. I will share with you a brief description of each strategy I am presenting in this article:

  • Relative Strength: focuses on the stocks with the highest 1-month relative strength and the price of the stock is in the teens or lower.
  • Momentum: focuses on the stocks with the highest RSI.
  • Big MACD: focuses on the stocks whose monthly MACD is trending higher.
  • Big MACD for US options: uses monthly MACD as well but also requires them to have exchange-traded options, thus allowing additional income from writing or buying options.
  • Microcaps: screens companies defined as micro which reach 52-weeks highs.
  • Trend Following: focuses on leading momentum stocks that also have experienced a cross of major Simple Moving Averages.
  • Trend Following <100: as above, and additionally screens stocks by price (lower than $100).
  • Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly: focuses on stocks with increasing revenues numbers, with a monthly rebalancing rule.
  • Good to Great Contrarian Churn: as above, but the holdings are rebalanced monthly.
  • AO Monthly: it screens stocks by the changes in the monthly Awesome Indicator, but also focuses on money flow.

This is the second of the articles series I started in September, so I think that it is a correct step to compare the changes between the results of all the 10 backtesting strategies and see if a month's time affected the overall statistics of the strategies. However, first I will present the October statistics on their own (strategies ordered by CAGR resulting from backtesting), and then below you will find the table with comparison to the same parameters from a month ago. As a reminder, these backtests go back to January 1, 2000.

System

Strategy Name

Avg Annual Return, % (CAGR)

Profit Trades, %

Avg number of holdings

Max Drawdown, %

Avg Profit per trade, %

Avg Trade Duration, days

MarketInOut

Microcaps

50.8

61

5

56

25

105

MarketInOut

Trend Following

47

41

5

45

15.8

58

MarketInOut

Relative Strength

45.6

59

10

67

26.2

168

MarketInOut

Trend Following <100

39.8

42

5

51

14

60

MarketInOut

Big MACD

37.4

63

4

59

45.9

202

MarketInOut

Big MACD for US options

32.2

64

4

72

38.6

207

MarketInOut

Momentum

30.8

66

4

43

61.4

354

EquitiesLab

Good to Great Contrarian Churn

28.65

62

4

63

3.1

39

EquitiesLab

Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly

27.63

65

1

59.7

8.86

105

EquitiesLab

AO Monthly

14

61

3

66

1.8

78

Source: Author's calculations

Strategies in the following table are ordered by the percentage change between CAGRs from September to October. The rationale is to demonstrate which of the strategies has improved results over the last month.

System

Strategy Name

Avg Annual Return, % (CAGR), % change

Profit Trades, difference

Avg number of holdings, difference

Max Drawdown, % change

Avg Profit per trade,% change

Avg Trade Duration, days, difference

EquitiesLab

Good to Great Contrarian Churn

2.32%

0

0

-3.08%

0.00%

0

MarketInOut

Big MACD for US options

0.63%

1

-1

0.00%

0.78%

1

MarketInOut

Big MACD

0.27%

1

-1

0.00%

1.32%

3

MarketInOut

Trend Following <100

0.00%

0

0

-7.27%

0.00%

-1

MarketInOut

Momentum

-0.32%

-2

0

0.00%

-3.76%

-12

MarketInOut

Relative Strength

-0.65%

0

0

0.00%

-1.50%

0

MarketInOut

Trend Following

-1.05%

0

0

-6.25%

-4.24%

-1

EquitiesLab

Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly

-9.11%

-3

0

-6.72%

-17.20%

-1

EquitiesLab

AO Monthly

-14.63%

-1

0

4.76%

-18.18%

0

MarketInOut

Microcaps

-22.68%

2

0

19.15%

-24.70%

0

Source: Author's calculations

As we can observe, the strategy called "Good to Great Contrarian Churn", has actually improved its CAGR by 2.32% (not by 2.32 percentage points).

However, it is still the strategy called "Microcaps" that remains the best performing, with a CAGR of nearly 51%. It features, nevertheless, huge volatility as its drawdown increased very significantly - by over 19% - while its profit per trade dropped from 33.2% to 25%.

What is worth noticing is that the next two best strategies, "Trend Following" with a CAGR of 47% and "Relative Strength" with a CAGR of 45.6% have experienced almost no significant changes to their CAGRs.

On the side of weaker performance, strategies "Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly" and "AO Monthly", with CAGRs of 27.63% and 14%, respectively, also suffered losses in CAGR when compared to September results.

The strategy "Trend Following <100" experienced the biggest drop in drawdown, which we could interpret as a possible option to follow a "safer" methodology even in times of shake-outs.

Current positions

Below you find the current holdings of all the strategies, with the additional columns that indicate which tickers have been added (buys) and which have been removed (sells). You will see that some tickers appear with a tag "recalculation". For unknown reasons, sometimes a ticker disappears from the backtested list of positions, while others remain with the same data. Or to the contrary, a ticker appears after a new round of backtesting calculations with some far historical date of purchase, that was not visible while I was writing my previous article. I put it on the "butterfly effect" of the input data. Apparently, there has been a change in data (impossible for me to find without being an IT genius) and the whole set of results changed on the basis of this new data.

Those with a ticker ending with ".DE" are from the German stock exchange XETRA, and those finishing with ".TO" - are from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Thanks to this, you can implement geographic and currency diversification.

System

Strategy Name

Current positions

Buys

Sells

Recalculation

MarketInOut

Relative Strength

TRIL, PLX, OII, SGL.DE, BB, ARMP, LEO.DE, CLNE, TUI1.DE, COTY,

TRIL

AM3D.DE

MarketInOut

Momentum

COWN, CALA, AI.TO

AI.TO,

FBVA, BNE.TO, CBB

CALA

MarketInOut

Big MACD

TYCB, MNAT, HONT

MYBF

MarketInOut

Big MACD for US options

DVAX, M, CYTK, REVG,

MarketInOut

Microcaps

EFSI, LYBC, TYCB, MNAT, QNTO, MYBF, HFBL

MNAT,, MYBF, HFBL

CCFN, NIDB,

QNTO

MarketInOut

Trend Following

DVN, ZO1.DE, RRC, ASAN,

DVN, ZO1.DE, RRC

SITM, MRNA, NET

MarketInOut

Trend Following <100

DVN, RRC, VLRS, ASAN

DVN, RRC, VLRS

 DUE.DE, STEP, SGL.DE

EquitiesLab

AO Monthly

MDLA

 COMM

EquitiesLab

Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly

VEC

VEC

MTH

EquitiesLab

Good to Great Contrarian Churn

INVA, GNSS, IESC

GNSS, IESC

TGNA, ATHM

Source: Author's calculations

The changes to portfolios are following:

  • Relative Strength: buy Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and sell SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG.

  • Momentum: buy Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation; Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is the new buy as well, showing in the purchase date of 03/29/2019 as the result of the recalculation; sell Farmers Bankshares, Inc., Bonterra Energy Corp., while Cincinnati Bell Inc. has been delisted.

  • Big MACD: sell Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

  • Microcaps: buy Muncy Bank Financial Inc.! As well as Marquette National Corporation, Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (recalculation), and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana, but sell CCFNB Bancorp Inc. and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

  • Trend Following: buy Devon Energy Corporation, Range Resources Corporation as well as Zooplus AG; sell SiTime Corporation, Moderna Inc. and Cloudflare Inc.

  • Trend Following <100: buy Devon Energy Corporation, Range Resources Corporation, and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.; sell DUERR AG O.N, StepStone Group Inc., and SGL CARBON SE O.N.

  • Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly: Vectrus Inc. replaces Meritage Homes Corporation.

  • Good to Great Contrarian Churn: Genasys Inc. and IES Holdings, Inc replace TEGNA Inc. and Autohome Inc.

  • AO Monthly: Medallia replaced CommScope Holding.

Below you find the results of the stocks that left the portfolio, for various reasons (as indicated in the table). Stocks are ordered alphabetically by the ticker.

Ticker

Full name of the company

Buy Date

Buy Price

Sell Date

Sell Price

Return

Reason for removal

Strategy

AM3D.DE

SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG

11/05/2020

12.26

09/20/2021

18.74

52.85%

duration limit

Relative Strength

ATHM

AUTOHOME INC

08/09/2021

42.62

09/09/2021

46.05

8.05%

duration limit

Good to Great Contrarian Churn

OTCPK:BNEFF

BONTERRA ENERGY CORP

12/31/2020

2.17

10/07/2021

5.96

174.65%

recalculation

Momentum

CBB

CINCINNATI BELL INC

09/01/2021

15.5

10/07/2021

0

-100.00%

recalculation

Momentum

OTCPK:CCFN

CCFNB BANCORP, INC

04/27/2021

43

10/07/2021

51.5

19.77%

recalculation

Microcaps

COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC

06/01/2021

20.64

09/01/2021

15.51

-24.85%

duration limit

AO Monthly

DUE.DE

DUERR AG O.N

08/16/2021

43.72

09/21/2021

39.36

-9.97%

Close Signal

Trend Following

OTCPK:FBVA

FARMERS BANKSHARES INC. (VA)

07/30/2021

18.7

10/04/2021

18.18

-2.78%

close signal

Momentum

MRNA

MODERNA, INC

07/23/2021

348.83

10/04/2021

322

-7.69%

recalculation

Trend Following <100

MTH

MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

07/01/2021

96.51

10/01/2021

97.33

0.85%

duration limit

Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly

OTCQB:MYBF

MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC

08/29/2019

36.11

09/24/2021

39.65

9.80%

duration limit

Big MACD

NET

CLOUDFLARE, INC

06/18/2021

101.68

09/28/2021

113.08

11.21%

close signal

Trend following

OTCQB:NIDB

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC

03/25/2021

40.2

10/07/2021

44.5

10.70%

recalculation

Microcaps

SGL.DE

SGL CARBON SE O.N

07/21/2021

9.68

10/01/2021

9.11

-5.89%

Close Signal

Trend Following

SITM

SITIME CORPORATION

08/10/2021

204.82

09/29/2021

190.99

-6.75%

close signal

Trend following

STEP

STEPSTONE GROUP INC

07/23/2021

45.26

09/30/2021

42.64

-5.79%

Close Signal

Trend Following

TGNA

TEGNA INC

08/09/2021

17.49

09/09/2021

16.69

-4.57%

duration limit

Good to Great Contrarian Churn

Source: Author's calculations

Overall results for all the currently held positions are below, ordered alphabetically by the ticker.

Ticker

Name

Entry Date

Entry Price

Last Price (Oct 8, 2021)

Return %

Strategy Name

AI.TO (OTC:AMIVF)

ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

09/03/2021

14.76

14.26

-3.39%

Momentum

ARMP

ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

02/09/2021

12.26

3.47

-71.70%

Relative Strength

ASAN

ASANA, INC

06/18/2021

57.8

107.71

86.35%

Trend Following

ASAN

ASANA, INC

06/18/2021

57.8

107.71

86.35%

Trend Following <105

BB

BLACKBERRY LIMITED

02/10/2021

13.1

9.48

-27.63%

Relative Strength

CALA

CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC

03/29/2019

6.74

2.02

-70.03%

Momentum

CLNE

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP

01/07/2021

11.1

8.61

-22.43%

Relative Strength

COTY

COTY INC

11/24/2020

7.55

8.1

7.28%

Relative Strength

COWN

COWEN INC

10/30/2020

21.46

35.29

64.45%

Momentum

CYTK

CYTOKINETICS, INC

07/30/2021

29.68

38.97

31.30%

Big MACD for US options

DVAX

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

08/30/2021

18.29

18.02

-1.48%

Big MACD for US options

DVN

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

10/01/2021

36.81

39.04

6.06%

Trend Following <105

DVN

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

09/29/2021

35.75

39.04

9.20%

Trend Following

OTCQX:EFSI

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC

05/26/2021

33.54

33.75

0.63%

Microcaps

HFBL

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA

09/29/2021

18.75

18.5

-1.33%

Microcaps

OTCPK:HONT

HONAT BANCORP, Inc. (VA)

04/28/2020

160

124

-22.50%

Big MACD

INVA

INNOVIVA, INC

08/09/2021

15.16

16.91

11.54%

Good to Great Contrarian Churn

LEO.DE

LEONI AG NA O.N

02/02/2021

12.52

12.62

0.80%

Relative Strength

OTCQX:LYBC

LYONS BANCORP, INC

04/27/2021

45.03

42.99

-4.53%

Microcaps

M

MACY'S INC

08/30/2021

22.68

22.48

-0.88%

Big MACD for US options

MDLA

MEDALLIA, INC

09/01/2021

33.76

33.93

0.50%

AO Monthly

OTCQX:MNAT

MARQUETTE NATIONAL CORP

02/24/2021

30.3

36.36

20.00%

Big MACD

OTCQX:MNAT

MARQUETTE NATIONAL CORP

02/24/2021

30.3

36.36

20.00%

Microcaps

OTCQB:MYBF

MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC

10/05/2021

40.7

40.7

0.00%

Microcaps

OTCQB:MYBF

MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC

08/29/2019

36.11

40.7

12.71%

Big MACD

OII

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC

03/08/2021

15.31

14.49

-5.36%

Relative Strength

PLX

PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

04/26/2021

6.12

1.3

-78.76%

Relative Strength

OTCQB:QNTO

QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC

01/27/2021

15.55

18

15.76%

Microcaps

REVG

REV GROUP, INC

03/31/2021

19.16

16.59

-13.41%

Big MACD for US options

RRC

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

09/30/2021

22.63

23.53

3.98%

Trend Following <105

RRC

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

09/27/2021

22.21

23.53

5.94%

Trend Following

SGL.DE

SGL CARBON SE O.N

02/16/2021

7.31

8.85

21.07%

Relative Strength

TRIL

TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC

09/20/2021

17.3

17.81

2.95%

Relative Strength

TUI1.DE

TUI AG NA O.N

11/27/2020

5.78

3.46

-40.14%

Relative Strength

OTCQX:TYCB

CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC

03/24/2021

33

35.9

8.79%

Big MACD

OTCQX:TYCB

CALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC

03/24/2021

33

35.9

8.79%

Microcaps

VLRS

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION, S.A.B. DE C.V

09/21/2021

22.15

21.54

-2.75%

Trend Following <105

ZO1.DE

ZOOPLUS AG

09/28/2021

486.2

482.2

-0.82%

Trend Following

GNSS

GENASYS IN

09/09/2021

5.3

5.16

-2.64%

Good to Great Contrarian Churn

IESC

IES HOLDINGS, INC

09/09/2021

44.87

46.35

3.30%

Good to Great Contrarian Churn

VEC

VECTRUS, INC

10/01/2021

51.87

50.01

-3.59%

Good to Great Contrarian Quarterly

Source: Author's calculations

Technical analysis

From the technical point of view, the stocks mentioned below seem, in my opinion, to be on the cusp of breakout or have just started an uptrend.

The price of Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) shows uptrend on the daily Renko chart with the formation of the third green Renko block, while on the weekly Heikin-Ashi chart it has the second green candle. Its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD, Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards.

Source: TradingView chart of CLNE

The price of Cytokinetics (CYTK) has achieved its 52-weeks high - actually? it has not been this high since 2007. It's in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, while its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD, Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are also above the green Ichimoku cloud.

Source: TradingView chart of CYTK

The price of Devon Energy (DVN) is in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, while its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD (notice a fresh crossing of MACD above its signal), Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are also above the green Ichimoku cloud.

Source: TradingView chart of DVN

The price of Oceaneering International (OII) is in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, where you can also see that Composite Index Divergence Indicator has recently emerged above its Fast SMA (green line). Its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD (notice an expected crossing of MACD above its signal), Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are also above the green Ichimoku cloud but the price still has to achieve the June 2021 high.

Source: TradingView chart of OII

The price of Vectrus (VEC) is in uptrend on the daily Renko chart, where you can also see that Composite Index Divergence Indicator has recently emerged above its Fast SMA and MACD is just about to cross its signal. Its weekly (from the bottom) On Balance Volume, Awesome Indicator, MACD (notice an expected crossing of MACD above its signal), Composite Index Divergence Indicator and RSI are pointing upwards as well. The weekly price candles are not yet above the green Ichimoku cloud and the price still has to achieve the March 2021 high.

Source: TradingView chart of VEC

Conclusions

Currently, most of the stocks I have in my portfolios come from suggestions resulting from my backtesting exercises. In the course of last month I have bought TGNA and REVG.

This article was written by

Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
462 Followers
I am investing in various styles to achieve diversification and exploit sector rotation, mixing value and disruption. I love back-testing! Passed CFA exam II. Graduate MA Finance ICHEC Brussels Management School & MA Politics Warsaw University. IRL, a Brussels-based expert in the area of innovation and technology transfer. Views are mine, not employer`s.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MTH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own TGNA and REVG.

1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.